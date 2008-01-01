Player Page

Quintin Demps | Defensive Back | #27

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/29/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 210
College: UTEP
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (117) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Bears signed SS Quintin Demps to a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
Going on age 32, Demps has been an NFL late bloomer who spent most of his early years playing special teams before emerging as an impact starter in Houston the past two seasons. A playmaker on the ball, Demps set a career high with six interceptions in 2016 and has forced a whopping 18 turnovers the past four years combined. He will slide in as a starter across from Adrian Amos. Mar 9 - 11:58 AM
Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU133817550.00.06540001900000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008PHI16162181.099.0000001101314100
2009PHI9113140.00.0112000030155000
2010HOU21010.00.0000000000000
2011HOU9185230.00.0247000040169000
2012HOU12279360.00.0000100500000
2013KC 162411350.00.04610000100992100
2014NYG164116570.00.0419000170255000
2015HOU143626620.5612.01002116046000
2016HOU133817550.00.06540001900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI3140.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18KC3250.00.0000001000000
3Sep 22@NE2240.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2TEN5160.00.0160000100000
5Oct 9@MIN0220.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@JAC4040.00.0000000100000
11Nov 21@OAK3030.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27LAC2350.00.0120000100000
13Dec 4@GB7070.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@IND1120.00.01150000200000
15Dec 18JAC4150.00.01120000200000
16Dec 24CIN3470.00.0100000100000
17Jan 1@TEN1010.00.01190000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Connor Shaw
3David Fales
4Jay Cutler
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Bralon Addison
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Eddie Royal
3Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Josh Bellamy
3Rueben Randle
4Dres Anderson
WR31Eddie Royal
TE1Zach Miller
2Daniel Brown
3Ben Braunecker
4MyCole Pruitt
5Justin Perillo
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
 

 