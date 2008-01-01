Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Bralon Addison
(RB)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Justin Perillo
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
David Cobb
(RB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
David Fales
(QB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Quintin Demps | Defensive Back | #27
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/29/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 210
College:
UTEP
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 4 (117) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears signed SS Quintin Demps to a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
Going on age 32, Demps has been an NFL late bloomer who spent most of his early years playing special teams before emerging as an impact starter in Houston the past two seasons. A playmaker on the ball, Demps set a career high with six interceptions in 2016 and has forced a whopping 18 turnovers the past four years combined. He will slide in as a starter across from Adrian Amos.
Mar 9 - 11:58 AM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans and impending free agent S Quintin Demps have yet to open contract negotiations.
Negotiations usually do not kick into high gear until the Combine, but it is somewhat surprising considering Demps has already said he wants to re-sign with the Texans. "You never know with this league," Demps said of his future. "I'm just grateful to be in a good position right now and just kind of hit it up in the offseason and take it one day at a time." The veteran has played on a one-year deal each of the last five years with three of those in Houston. Coming off a six-interception season, Demps should be looking for a multi-year contract.
Feb 23 - 9:52 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Free agent S Quintin Demps wants to re-sign with the Texans.
Demps has been a starter the last two years in Romeo Crennel’s defense. There should be a market for Demps coming off a six-interception season, so he's hardly a lock to return. Demps has been playing on one-year deals, but he should land a multi-year contract this offseason.
Feb 18 - 5:15 PM
Source:
SiriusXM NFL Radio
Texans FS Quintin Demps (hamstring) is inactive for the Divisional Round against the Patriots.
Demps is a journeyman, but was playing well down the stretch. It's a big loss for the Texans as they try to pull one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. Going on 32, Demps is headed to free agency.
Jan 14 - 7:13 PM
Bears ink S Quintin Demps for 3 years, $13.5M
Mar 9 - 11:58 AM
Texans, Demps have yet to open contract talks
Feb 23 - 9:52 AM
Quintin Demps wants to re-sign with Texans
Feb 18 - 5:15 PM
Quintin Demps missing versus Patriots
Jan 14 - 7:13 PM
More Quintin Demps Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
13
38
17
55
0.0
0
.0
6
54
0
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
PHI
16
16
2
18
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1314
1
0
0
2009
PHI
9
11
3
14
0.0
0
.0
1
12
0
0
0
0
3
0
155
0
0
0
2010
HOU
2
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
HOU
9
18
5
23
0.0
0
.0
2
47
0
0
0
0
4
0
169
0
0
0
2012
HOU
12
27
9
36
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2013
KC
16
24
11
35
0.0
0
.0
4
61
0
0
0
0
10
0
992
1
0
0
2014
NYG
16
41
16
57
0.0
0
.0
4
19
0
0
0
1
7
0
255
0
0
0
2015
HOU
14
36
26
62
0.5
6
12.0
1
0
0
2
1
1
6
0
46
0
0
0
2016
HOU
13
38
17
55
0.0
0
.0
6
54
0
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
1
6
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAC
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
1
15
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
1
12
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
19
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Connor Shaw
3
David Fales
4
Jay Cutler
Sidelined
ESPN's Rich Cimini would "be surprised" if Jay Cutler ended up with the Jets.
Cutler to the Jets seems to be the rumor du jour, but Cimini has consistently shot those rumors down. Still, the dots are easy to connect with Cutler's former position coach and former teammates in New York, and the Jets are likely looking for a veteran bridge of Cutler's ilk to get them to their future quarterback. The noise is unlikely to die until the Jets add someone else or Cutler signs with a different team.
Feb 25
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
4
Bralon Addison
5
David Cobb
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Eddie Royal
3
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Kevin White (leg) expects to be ready for the offseason program.
The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has played in four games in two seasons and was not impressive in those limited snaps. A healthy offseason would be a step in the right direction, but White has a lot to prove in his third season. With Alshon Jeffery likely on the way out, White will compete with Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 role.
Jan 2
2
Josh Bellamy
3
Rueben Randle
4
Dres Anderson
WR3
1
Eddie Royal
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Zach Miller (foot) anticipates being ready for OTAs.
Miller suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot back in November. It's a long recovery process, but Miller has been through it before after blowing out his left Lisfranc in 2014. Miller is entering his age-33 season. The Bears can't count on him staying healthy. Look for them to explore tight ends in the draft.
Feb 8
2
Daniel Brown
3
Ben Braunecker
4
MyCole Pruitt
5
Justin Perillo
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long will no longer undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder due to complications from November ankle surgery.
According to Kyle's father, FOX analyst Howie Long, Kyle has "struggled with medication" following his ankle operation and has lost 40 pounds. Losing some weight was by design to make the recovery faster, but 40 pounds is a ton of muscle mass. The ankle surgery was considered "minor" at first, but the rehab will now be an "extended process." Long could miss most of the offseason.
Mar 1
2
Cornelius Edison
3
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
