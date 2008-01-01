Quintin Demps | Defensive Back | #27

Going on age 32, Demps has been an NFL late bloomer who spent most of his early years playing special teams before emerging as an impact starter in Houston the past two seasons. A playmaker on the ball, Demps set a career high with six interceptions in 2016 and has forced a whopping 18 turnovers the past four years combined. He will slide in as a starter across from Adrian Amos.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans and impending free agent S Quintin Demps have yet to open contract negotiations.

Negotiations usually do not kick into high gear until the Combine, but it is somewhat surprising considering Demps has already said he wants to re-sign with the Texans. "You never know with this league," Demps said of his future. "I'm just grateful to be in a good position right now and just kind of hit it up in the offseason and take it one day at a time." The veteran has played on a one-year deal each of the last five years with three of those in Houston. Coming off a six-interception season, Demps should be looking for a multi-year contract.