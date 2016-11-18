Welcome,
NFL
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers a 'strong possibility' for Jacob Tamme
Giovani Bernard expected to avoid PUP list
Miami gives Cam Wake 2-year, $19M extension
49ers not looking for 'short-term fix' at QB
GM indicates Ladarius Green will return
Schaub, Hoyer could be on Niners QB radar
Trent Richardson popped for domestic violence
Michael Floyd sentenced to 120 days in jail
Report: Jets can void Darrelle Revis' contract
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jacob Tamme | Tight End | #83
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/15/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 230
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 4 (127) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure, the 49ers are a "strong possibility" to sign impending free agent Jacob Tamme.
The 31-year-old said he loves being a Falcon but could opt to join his former OC Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. The 49ers did just sign Vance McDonald to a five-year extension, though it wouldn't hurt to bring in a veteran to implement Shanahan's new offense. Third-round rookie Austin Hooper would be slated for a bigger role if Tamme winds up leaving Atlanta this offseason.
Feb 19 - 9:36 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jacob Tamme underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Thursday.
His second opinion obviously didn't bring great news, and he is now facing a six-month recovery. Tamme has missed the last two games since going down early against the Packers. Rookie Austin Hooper and blocker Levine Toilolo will handle tight-end duties in Atlanta.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 10:06:00 AM
Source:
Jacob Tamme on Twitter
Jacob Tamme will get a second opinion on his shoulder.
Tamme has missed the past two games. He doesn't sound assured of returning following the Falcons' Week 11 bye. Surgery is reportedly a possibility.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Source:
Vaughn McClure on Twitter
Jacob Tamme (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 10 against the Eagles.
Rookie Austin Hooper and veteran blocker Levine Toilolo will again handle tight end duties for Atlanta. The Eagles are one of the better tight-end defenses.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:48:00 PM
49ers a 'strong possibility' for Jacob Tamme
Feb 19 - 9:36 AM
Tamme has season-ending shoulder surgery
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 10:06:00 AM
TE Tamme getting second opinion on shoulder
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Jacob Tamme ruled out for Week 10 vs. Eagles
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:48:00 PM
More Jacob Tamme Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
V. Cruz
FA
(2829)
2
K. Cousins
WAS
(2066)
3
D. Revis
NYJ
(2022)
4
T. Romo
DAL
(1855)
5
L. Green
PIT
(1833)
6
A. Peterson
MIN
(1711)
7
B. Albert
MIA
(1641)
8
T. Taylor
BUF
(1456)
9
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1418)
10
T. Brady
NE
(1368)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
8
22
210
26.3
9.5
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
IND
12
3
12
1.0
4.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
2009
IND
16
3
35
2.2
11.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
IND
16
67
631
39.4
9.4
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
IND
16
19
177
11.1
9.3
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DEN
16
52
555
34.7
10.7
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DEN
16
20
184
11.5
9.2
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DEN
15
14
109
7.3
7.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
ATL
15
59
657
43.8
11.1
1
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
8
22
210
26.3
9.5
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
TB
6
51
8.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@OAK
5
75
15.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
@NO
3
28
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CAR
2
3
1.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DEN
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@SEA
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
LAC
1
17
17.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
GB
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
B.J. Daniels
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
Sidelined
Tevin Coleman (ankle) is expected to avoid surgery.
Coleman was sporting a walking boot following Super Bowl LI, but seems to have escaped with a garden-variety sprain. Coleman briefly dealt with an ankle issue in September. Coleman will be back to form a dynamic 1-2 punch with Devonta Freeman in 2017.
Feb 7
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Devin Fuller
4
Anthony Dable
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Josh Perkins
3
D.J. Tialavea
4
Brian Vogler
5
Darion Griswold
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Carter Bykowski
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
Sidelined
Falcons coach Dan Quinn expects C Alex Mack (broken leg) to avoid surgery.
It was reported the day after the Super Bowl that Mack would likely go under the knife, but Quinn had a better update. Even though it's apparently a minor break, it's remarkable that Mack was able to play every snap against the Patriots. Mack proved to be worth every penny of his five-year, $45 million contract during his first season in Atlanta.
Feb 7
2
Trevor Robinson
RG
1
Ben Garland
2
Blake Muir
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
Sidelined
Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder tore a ligament in his ankle in Super Bowl 51.
Schraeder hopped off the field late in the game. He was able to walk around on the sideline, but remained in clear pain. Schraeder is expected to avoid surgery and be all systems go in "probably a good month," per beat writer Vaughn McClure. Turning 29 in May, Schraeder has emerged as one of the NFL's sturdiest right tackles since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2013.
Feb 6
2
Kevin Graf
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
Headlines
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Eric Breeze reviews some of last year’s notable pass rushers and what to expect for their future.
More NFL Columns
»
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
»
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
»
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
»
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
»
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
NFL Headlines
»
49ers a 'strong possibility' for Jacob Tamme
»
Giovani Bernard expected to avoid PUP list
»
Miami gives Cam Wake 2-year, $19M extension
»
49ers not looking for 'short-term fix' at QB
»
GM indicates Ladarius Green will return
»
Schaub, Hoyer could be on Niners QB radar
»
Trent Richardson popped for domestic violence
»
Michael Floyd sentenced to 120 days in jail
»
Report: Jets can void Darrelle Revis' contract
»
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
»
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
»
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
