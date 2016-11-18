Jacob Tamme | Tight End | #83

The 31-year-old said he loves being a Falcon but could opt to join his former OC Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. The 49ers did just sign Vance McDonald to a five-year extension, though it wouldn't hurt to bring in a veteran to implement Shanahan's new offense. Third-round rookie Austin Hooper would be slated for a bigger role if Tamme winds up leaving Atlanta this offseason.

According to ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure, the 49ers are a "strong possibility" to sign impending free agent Jacob Tamme.

His second opinion obviously didn't bring great news, and he is now facing a six-month recovery. Tamme has missed the last two games since going down early against the Packers. Rookie Austin Hooper and blocker Levine Toilolo will handle tight-end duties in Atlanta.

Tamme has missed the past two games. He doesn't sound assured of returning following the Falcons' Week 11 bye. Surgery is reportedly a possibility.

Jacob Tamme will get a second opinion on his shoulder.

Jacob Tamme (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 10 against the Eagles.

Rookie Austin Hooper and veteran blocker Levine Toilolo will again handle tight end duties for Atlanta. The Eagles are one of the better tight-end defenses.