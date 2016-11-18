Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jacob Tamme | Tight End | #83

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/15/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (127) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure, the 49ers are a "strong possibility" to sign impending free agent Jacob Tamme.
The 31-year-old said he loves being a Falcon but could opt to join his former OC Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. The 49ers did just sign Vance McDonald to a five-year extension, though it wouldn't hurt to bring in a veteran to implement Shanahan's new offense. Third-round rookie Austin Hooper would be slated for a bigger role if Tamme winds up leaving Atlanta this offseason. Feb 19 - 9:36 AM
Source: ESPN.com
More Jacob Tamme Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL82221026.39.50300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008IND123121.04.00000.0.000011000
2009IND163352.211.70000.0.00000000
2010IND166763139.49.41400.0.00000000
2011IND161917711.19.30100.0.00000000
2012DEN165255534.710.70200.0.00000000
2013DEN162018411.59.20100.0.00000000
2014DEN15141097.37.80200.0.00010000
2015ATL155965743.811.11100.0.00000000
2016ATL82221026.39.50300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11TB6518.5000.0000000
2Sep 18@OAK57515.0100.0000000
3Sep 26@NO3289.3000.0000000
4Oct 2CAR231.5100.0000000
5Oct 9@DEN111.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@SEA2168.0000.0000000
7Oct 23LAC11717.0100.0000000
8Oct 30GB2199.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2B.J. Daniels
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Devin Fuller
4Anthony Dable
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Josh Perkins
3D.J. Tialavea
4Brian Vogler
5Darion Griswold
LT1Jake Matthews
2Carter Bykowski
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
2Trevor Robinson
RG1Ben Garland
2Blake Muir
RT1Ryan Schraeder
2Kevin Graf
K1Matt Bryant
2Mike Meyer
 

 