Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Josh Sitton | Guard | #71
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/16/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 318
College:
UCF
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 4 (135) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/4/2016: Signed a three-year, $21.75 million contract. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed. 2017: $4.65 million (+ $1.5 million roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2018: $7.4 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears RG Josh Sitton was forced from Sunday's game against the Bears with a rib injury, and will not return.
Fellow starter Kyle Long was already sidelined with an ankle issue, while fill-in Tom Compson (hip) was knocked out earlier on Sunday. The Bears are apparently down to their "last reserve" offensive lineman.
Sep 17 - 3:29 PM
Source:
Bears on Twitter
The Bears will flip flop their guards this season, moving Josh Sitton to right guard with Kyle Long kicking to left guard.
The Bears have made a habit of toying with Long's position, previously trying him at right tackle before kicking him back to his natural right guard spot, and now moving him to the left. The reasons for the latest switch are unclear, but Long is believed to have lost a ton of weight while rehabbing multiple injuries. Sitton saw action at both left and right guard during his Packers tenure.
May 21 - 10:45 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Bears LG Josh Sitton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 12.
As RG Kyle Long (shoulder/ankle) was lost for the season two weeks ago, the Bears will be without both of their starting guards with Matt Barkley under center and Cameron Meredith as their No. 1 receiver and Logan Paulsen as their No. 1 tight end. This is an offense to target with Tennessee's fantasy defense.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 02:48:00 PM
Bears LG Josh Sitton was forced from Sunday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury, and will not return.
Sitton has been bothered by ankle issues for the past month. He was carted to the locker room in the third quarter. It's yet another devastating loss for a Bears offense that has few starter-quality players left.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Sitton injures ribs, Bears missing 3 guards
Sep 17 - 3:29 PM
Bears moving Sitton to RG, Long to LG
May 21 - 10:45 PM
Bears without both starting guards vs. Titans
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 02:48:00 PM
Josh Sitton carted, ruled out w/ ankle injury
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 03:18:00 PM
More Josh Sitton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CHI
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
GB
11
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
GB
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
GB
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
GB
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
GB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CHI
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Jordan Howard
Questionable
Jordan Howard (shoulder) is active for Week 2 against the Bucs.
Howard's shoulder isn't a major concern as the Bears roll into Tampa as considerable road 'dogs. The matchup is, as well as Tarik Cohen. Cohen could end up leading the Bears in targets. Howard should still receive in the range of 15 touches. He remains firmly in the mid-range RB2 mix despite his minor injury and matchup.
Sep 17
2
Tarik Cohen
3
Benny Cunningham
Sidelined
Bears RB Benny Cunningham has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.
Even with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen locked in atop the depth chart, it's a not insignificant injury for the Bears, who are going to have to rely on their backfield with a depleted receiver corps. Cunningham could miss anywhere from 4-6 weeks.
Sep 11
4
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3RB
1
Tarik Cohen
2
Benny Cunningham
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Kendall Wright
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
Bears WR Markus Wheaton (finger) is inactive for Week 2 against the Bucs.
Wheaton appeared to be on track to return until late in the week. His continued absence leaves the Bears direly thin at receiver. Also inactive for the Bears are QB Mark Sanchez, CB Prince Amukamara, DB Deon Bush, RB Benny Cunnigham, DL John Jenkins and LG Kyle Long.
Sep 17
WR2
1
Deonte Thompson
2
Josh Bellamy
Questionable
Josh Bellamy (ankle) is questionable for Week 2 against the Buccaneers.
Bellamy popped up on the injury report after tweaking his ankle at Thursday's practice but still finished the session. Given the Bears' extreme lack of receiving depth following injuries to Cam Meredith (ACL) and Kevin White (shoulder), Bellamy will probably be out there on Sunday even if he's not 100 percent.
Sep 15
3
Tre McBride
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Zach Miller
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
LG
1
Kyle Long
Questionable
Bears LG Kyle Long (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 2.
He was listed as questionable, but didn't make the trip to Tampa. Long got in some limited reps in practice and looks on track to return next week. Tom Compton will continue to start in his absence.
Sep 16
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Josh Sitton
Sidelined
Bears RG Josh Sitton was forced from Sunday's game against the Bears with a rib injury, and will not return.
Fellow starter Kyle Long was already sidelined with an ankle issue, while fill-in Tom Compson (hip) was knocked out earlier on Sunday. The Bears are apparently down to their "last reserve" offensive lineman.
Sep 17
2
Tom Compton
Sidelined
Bears LG Tom Compton suffered a hip injury in Sunday's game against the Bucs, and will not return.
Compton was filling in for Kyle Long (ankle). C Cody Whitehair has slid to the left slide, with Hroniss Grasu checking in at center.
Sep 17
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
K
1
Connor Barth
