Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh Sitton | Guard | #71

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/16/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 318
College: UCF
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (135) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bears RG Josh Sitton was forced from Sunday's game against the Bears with a rib injury, and will not return.
Fellow starter Kyle Long was already sidelined with an ankle issue, while fill-in Tom Compson (hip) was knocked out earlier on Sunday. The Bears are apparently down to their "last reserve" offensive lineman. Sep 17 - 3:29 PM
Source: Bears on Twitter
More Josh Sitton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CHI10000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008GB 110000.00.0000000000000
2009GB 162020.00.0000000000000
2010GB 161010.00.0000000000000
2011GB 140000.00.0000000000000
2012GB 160000.00.0000000000000
2013GB 160000.00.0000000000000
2014GB 160000.00.0000000000000
2015GB 160000.00.0000000000000
2016CHI130000.00.0000000000000
Josh Sitton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Josh Sitton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Sitton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Josh Sitton's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3Benny Cunningham
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3RB1Tarik Cohen
2Benny Cunningham
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kendall Wright
2Markus Wheaton
WR21Deonte Thompson
2Josh Bellamy
3Tre McBride
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 