Josh Sitton | Guard | #71 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (31) / 6/16/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 318 College: UCF Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (135) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 9/4/2016: Signed a three-year, $21.75 million contract. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed. 2017: $4.65 million (+ $1.5 million roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2018: $7.4 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears RG Josh Sitton was forced from Sunday's game against the Bears with a rib injury, and will not return. Fellow starter Kyle Long was already sidelined with an ankle issue, while fill-in Tom Compson (hip) was knocked out earlier on Sunday. The Bears are apparently down to their "last reserve" offensive lineman. Source: Bears on Twitter

The Bears will flip flop their guards this season, moving Josh Sitton to right guard with Kyle Long kicking to left guard. The Bears have made a habit of toying with Long's position, previously trying him at right tackle before kicking him back to his natural right guard spot, and now moving him to the left. The reasons for the latest switch are unclear, but Long is believed to have lost a ton of weight while rehabbing multiple injuries. Sitton saw action at both left and right guard during his Packers tenure. Source: Chicago Tribune

Bears LG Josh Sitton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 12. As RG Kyle Long (shoulder/ankle) was lost for the season two weeks ago, the Bears will be without both of their starting guards with Matt Barkley under center and Cameron Meredith as their No. 1 receiver and Logan Paulsen as their No. 1 tight end. This is an offense to target with Tennessee's fantasy defense.