Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brandon Carr | Defensive Back | #39

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
College: Grand Valley State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (140) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Impending free agent CB Brandon Carr said he will consider retirement this offseason.
Carr made the statement after the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the Packers. Only 30, this is likely just a player venting some frustration in an emotional moment, but it at least is worth noting. Carr did not live up to his contract in Dallas, but he has been a solid, reliable starter. He will receive plenty of interest in free agency if he decides to keep playing. Jan 16 - 10:38 PM
Source: Clarence Hill on Twitter
More Brandon Carr Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL16538610.00.0100000900000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008KC 16703730.00.02670200600000
2009KC 16566620.00.013101011900000
2010KC 164611570.00.01001002300000
2011KC 16396450.00.041700001500000
2012DAL16485530.00.0312010001100000
2013DAL166011710.00.034911001300000
2014DAL16459541.077.0000000800000
2015DAL166016760.00.0000100600000
2016DAL16538610.00.0100000900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG2020.00.0100000100000
2Sep 18@WAS4150.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25CHI4150.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@SF3140.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9CIN2020.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@GB3250.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30PHI7070.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@CLE2020.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13@PIT3030.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20BAL2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24WAS5050.00.0000000100000
13Dec 1@MIN6280.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@NYG5050.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18TB1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 26DET3140.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@PHI1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
3Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Jonathan Cooper
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 