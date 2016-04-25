Welcome,
Brandon Carr | Defensive Back | #39
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/19/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 210
College:
Grand Valley State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 5 (140) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Impending free agent CB Brandon Carr said he will consider retirement this offseason.
Carr made the statement after the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the Packers. Only 30, this is likely just a player venting some frustration in an emotional moment, but it at least is worth noting. Carr did not live up to his contract in Dallas, but he has been a solid, reliable starter. He will receive plenty of interest in free agency if he decides to keep playing.
Jan 16 - 10:38 PM
Source:
Clarence Hill on Twitter
NFL Network's Albert Breer reports Cowboys CB Brandon Carr has agreed to a pay cut.
Carr was scheduled to earn a base salary of $9.1 million and carry a cap charge of $13.8 million. He is now set to earn $5.5 million in salary and bonuses, and he can earn an extra $500,000 via incentives. Carr has been a solid, reliable starter since joining the Cowboys in 2012, but he has never played up to his five-year, $50.1 million deal. As always, Dallas should be looking for secondary help in the draft.
Mon, Apr 25, 2016 07:42:00 PM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
ESPN Dallas reports the Cowboys want Brandon Carr to restructure his contract.
Carr was a rumored cap cut, but is expected to return after Dallas lost out on Patrick Robinson and Nolan Carroll, and passed on Leon Hall in free agency. The Cowboys are left with Carr despite his declined play the last two years. Dallas could ask Carr to reduce his $9.1M salary to the $5M range.
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 09:05:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Dallas
Cowboys.com Bryan Broaddus expects LCB Brandon Carr to stay in Dallas.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in early March that Carr would be released, but the move never happened. Despite consistently sub-par play, Carr has had nine lives in Big D. Carr is owed a $9.1 million base salary in 2016.
Sun, Mar 13, 2016 04:50:00 PM
Source:
Bryan Broaddus on Twitter
Brandon Carr says he will consider retirement
Jan 16 - 10:38 PM
Cowboys CB Brandon Carr accepts pay cut
Mon, Apr 25, 2016 07:42:00 PM
Cowboys want Brandon Carr to restructure
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 09:05:00 PM
Brandon Carr expected to stay with Cowboys
Sun, Mar 13, 2016 04:50:00 PM
More Brandon Carr Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
16
53
8
61
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
KC
16
70
3
73
0.0
0
.0
2
67
0
2
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2009
KC
16
56
6
62
0.0
0
.0
1
31
0
1
0
1
19
0
0
0
0
0
2010
KC
16
46
11
57
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
1
0
0
23
0
0
0
0
0
2011
KC
16
39
6
45
0.0
0
.0
4
17
0
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DAL
16
48
5
53
0.0
0
.0
3
120
1
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DAL
16
60
11
71
0.0
0
.0
3
49
1
1
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DAL
16
45
9
54
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
60
16
76
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
16
53
8
61
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CIN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
@MIN
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@NYG
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
4
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
3
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
LG
1
Ronald Leary
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Jonathan Cooper
RT
1
Doug Free
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
K
1
Dan Bailey
