Brandon Carr | Defensive Back | #39 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (30) / 5/19/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 210 College: Grand Valley State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (140) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Impending free agent CB Brandon Carr said he will consider retirement this offseason. Carr made the statement after the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the Packers. Only 30, this is likely just a player venting some frustration in an emotional moment, but it at least is worth noting. Carr did not live up to his contract in Dallas, but he has been a solid, reliable starter. He will receive plenty of interest in free agency if he decides to keep playing. Source: Clarence Hill on Twitter

NFL Network's Albert Breer reports Cowboys CB Brandon Carr has agreed to a pay cut. Carr was scheduled to earn a base salary of $9.1 million and carry a cap charge of $13.8 million. He is now set to earn $5.5 million in salary and bonuses, and he can earn an extra $500,000 via incentives. Carr has been a solid, reliable starter since joining the Cowboys in 2012, but he has never played up to his five-year, $50.1 million deal. As always, Dallas should be looking for secondary help in the draft. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter

ESPN Dallas reports the Cowboys want Brandon Carr to restructure his contract. Carr was a rumored cap cut, but is expected to return after Dallas lost out on Patrick Robinson and Nolan Carroll, and passed on Leon Hall in free agency. The Cowboys are left with Carr despite his declined play the last two years. Dallas could ask Carr to reduce his $9.1M salary to the $5M range. Source: ESPN Dallas