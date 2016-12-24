Player Page

Gary Barnidge | Tight End | #82

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/22/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 250
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (141) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Browns released TE Gary Barnidge.
His fate was sealed Thursday night when the Browns selected Miami TE David Njoku with the No. 29 overall pick. Barnidge was one of the most productive tight ends in football during his breakout 2015 campaign, leading Cleveland with 1,043 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His production tailed off dramatically in 2016, but that had more to do with Cleveland's instability at quarterback than anything Barnidge did or didn't do. The 31-year-old won't take long to resurface. Apr 28 - 2:00 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008CAR1300.0.00000.0.00000000
2009CAR161224215.120.20000.0.000016000
2010CAR1600.0.00000.0.00000000
2012CAR166784.913.00100.0.00000000
2013CLE16131277.99.80200.0.00000000
2014CLE131315612.012.00000.0.00000000
2015CLE1679104365.213.23900.0.00000000
2016CLE165561238.311.10200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@PHI00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18BAL4379.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@MIA56613.2000.0000000
4Oct 2@WAS7578.1000.0000000
5Oct 9NE57615.2000.0000000
6Oct 16@TEN35919.7000.0000000
7Oct 23@CIN66611.0000.0000000
8Oct 30NYJ34214.0000.0000000
9Nov 6DAL3237.7000.0000000
10Nov 10@BAL188.0000.0000000
11Nov 20PIT22311.5100.0000000
12Nov 27NYG11111.0000.0000000
14Dec 11CIN3279.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@BUF23517.5000.0000000
16Dec 24LAC5428.4000.0000000
17Jan 1@PIT5408.0100.0000000

