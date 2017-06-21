Player Page

Letroy Guion | Defensive Lineman | #98

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 322
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (152) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Packers released DL Letroy Guion.
Guion was a 15-game starter last season, but got slapped with a steroid ban in March and was arrested for drunk driving in June. Guion was arrested on drug and weapons charges in 2015. The Packers had apparently had enough. Now on the wrong side of 30, Guion was going to be a role player this season. Aug 8 - 1:30 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008MIN20000.00.0000000000000
2009MIN71010.00.0000000100000
2010MIN15124162.0136.5000001000000
2011MIN16146200.00.0000100000000
2012MIN151615312.073.5000000100000
2013MIN131011211.011.0000101100000
2014GB 162111323.5267.4000001100000
2015GB 13138210.00.0000000000000
2016GB 152010300.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@MIN1120.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NYG0000.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16DAL2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 20CHI0110.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@ATL1120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6IND2130.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@TEN0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@WAS1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28@PHI2130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4HOU3140.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11SEA1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@CHI3030.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIN1120.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@DET1120.00.0000000000000

