Matthew Slater | Wide Receiver | #18

Player Results
Article Results
Giolito shuts out Rangers over 6 1/3 innings
Jose Abreu diagnosed with hamstring strain
Report: O's near agreement with Alex Cobb
Chris Sale to start Opening Day for Red Sox
Conforto (shoulder) plays CF in minors game
A's agree to minors deal with Brett Anderson
Justin Turner won't require surgery on wrist
Dan Straily (elbow) on no-throw for 5-6 days
Graveman named Opening Day starter for A's
Ryan Zimmerman ready for start of season
White Sox reassign Michael Kopech to minors
Nationals option OF Victor Robles to Triple-A
Jets bringing in Allen Hurns in for a visit
Pats bring back ST ace Matthew Slater
Report: Cameron Meredith visited Colts
Ndamukong Suh to visit Raiders Wednesday
Sherman expects to be healthy by May or June
Vikings keep Kai Forbath on 1-year contract
Jaguars cut long-serving TE Marcedes Lewis
Report: Eric Decker actually visiting Raiders
Scratch That: Eric Decker not visiting Saints
Report: Ryan Grant signing with the Colts
Jay Gruden: 'Good' chance we draft RB early
Colts do 2-year deal with ex-Lion Eric Ebron
Jonathon Simmons (wrist) out Tuesday vs. TOR
Kyrie Irving not expected to go on road trip
Danilo Gallinari out at least four more games
Marc Gasol (illness) probable for Wednesday
Fred VanVleet (hand) out Tuesday vs. Orlando
DeMar DeRozan (rest) ruled out Tuesday
Jrue Holiday (illness) out Tuesday vs. Dallas
Report: Irving seeking 2nd opinion on knee
Stephen Curry (ankle) cleared to practice
Cunningham (concussion) questionable Weds
Hassan Whiteside, Wade out Wednesday vs. NYK
Devin Booker (hand) a game-time decision
Tarasenko (UBI) unlikely to play Wednesday
Seth Jones (UBI) will sit again on Tuesday
Matt Murray returns to the crease Tuesday
Reilly Smith out Tuesday, uncertain for trip
Jets will have Eric Comrie in goal Tuesday
Jacob Trouba (concussion) is out indefinitely
Senators won't have Erik Karlsson Tuesday
Frederik Andersen will start Tuesday night
Carey Price will start Wednesday vs. Penguins
Ondrej Palat (LBI) will return Tuesday night
Jeff Carter scores twice in OT win over MIN
Roberto Luongo blanks Canadiens on Monday
Cassill driving two Cup races with StarCom
Sadler retains NXS lead after 3rd at Fontana
Reddick: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Justin Allgaier runner-up in Roseanne 300
Bell: 4th in points after 21st at Fontana
Jimmy Blewett: Performance Plus 150 runner-up
Dowling: 4th at Myrtle Beach, 4th in points
Daniel Hemric: 5th at Fontana, 5th in NXS poi
Custer: 6th at Fontana, 6th in NXS points
Bonsignore 5th at Myrtle Beach, 5th in points
Gallagher: 11th at Fontana, 7th in NXS points
Dave Sapienza: Performance Plus 150 recap
Cejka WDs ahead of Corales Championship
Koepka declared OUT for the 2018 Masters
Justin Rose takes a pass on WGC-Match Play
Koepka (wrist) remains sidelined ahead of WGC
Luiten (wrist) WDs ahead of WGC-Match Play
Justin Rose bogey-free 67; solo 3rd at API
DeChambeau R4 68 for solo 2nd at Bay Hill
McIlroy week-tying-low 64; heists API by 3
Woods closing 69 for T5 at API; eight adrift
DeChambeau R3 72; trails by one at the API
Tiger Woods Round 3 69; five back at Bay Hill
Stenson leads Palmer Invite by one w/ R3 71
Southern Miss S coach Billings promoted to DC
Reports: Auburn WR Stove sustains torn ACL
Chris Robison hit with indefinite suspension
Nick Saban shoots down talk of retirement
Tide RT Matt Womack (foot) to undergo surgery
Ahmad Bradshaw uncertain for 2018 season
Ahmmon Richards (knee) sits in first practice
Rams to host OU EDGE Okoronkwo on a visit
NC State RB Hynes to visit MIN & DAL
Calvin Ridley schedules Cowboys visit
Northern Iowa WR Fountain visiting 8 teams
Rang: Falk a 'perfect fit' for the Saints
Begovic rests during the international break
Injury sends Bertrand back to Southampton
One year extension for Ashley Young
Young backs Shaw in spite of criticism
Cook excited by international opportunity
Kachunga back in action after injury spell
Conte provides positive update on Willian
Smith's season is hanging in the balance
Brighton duo should be back to face the Foxes
Everton without Siggy isn't a problem
Zaha picks up knock over weekend
Bournemouth win marred by injuries
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
Will Tye
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
James White
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
Matthew Slater | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 9/9/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 205
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 5 (153) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
3/20/2018: Signed a two-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots re-signed WR/ST Matthew Slater to a two-year contract.
Slater visited Pittsburgh over the weekend, though we doubt he ever had any intention of leaving New England. The 32-year-old has carved a niche for himself as an elite special teamer, earning All-Pro honors in five of his last seven seasons. Slater didn't catch any passes over his 13 offensive snaps last season.
Mar 20 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Mike Reiss on Twitter
Free agent WR Matthew Slater visited the Steelers on Saturday.
Joining Pittsburgh would be quite a change for Slater, who has been with the Patriots since 2008. The Steelers generally prefer special teamers who can also play a position, which has never been Slater's MO. Pittsburgh is also strapped for cash with just over $2 million in available cap space. It seems likely that Slater is just leveraging the Patriots for a higher salary. A five-time All-Pro selection, Slater is entering his age-33 season.
Mar 18 - 8:58 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Matthew Slater left Sunday's Week 10 game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury and will not return.
Slater suffered a similar hamstring injury in training camp and wound up missing the first four games of the regular season. His absence is a downgrade for New England's special teams unit.
Sun, Nov 12, 2017 10:03:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
Patriots declared WR Matthew Slater, S Nate Ebner, TE Jacob Hollister, LB Harvey Langi, OT Cameron Fleming, OL Cole Croston and DT Vincent Valentine inactive for Week 1 against the Chiefs.
The Patriots are going with a full house at running back, while Phillip Dorsett is active for his New England debut. Special teams ace Slater is battling an ankle injury.
Thu, Sep 7, 2017 07:19:00 PM
Source:
Mike Reiss on Twitter
Pats bring back ST ace Matthew Slater
Mar 20 - 5:37 PM
Matthew Slater visited Pittsburgh Saturday
Mar 18 - 8:58 AM
Slater suffers hamstring injury in Week 10
Sun, Nov 12, 2017 10:03:00 PM
Matthew Slater inactive for opener
Thu, Sep 7, 2017 07:19:00 PM
More Matthew Slater Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NE
9
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
NE
14
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
155
0
0
0
2009
NE
14
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
6
.4
6.0
0
0
0
269
0
0
0
2010
NE
15
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
NE
16
1
46
2.9
46.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
68
0
0
0
2012
NE
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
39
0
0
0
2013
NE
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
44
0
0
0
2015
NE
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
13
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
5
.4
5.0
0
0
1
52
0
0
0
2017
NE
9
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
5
Oct 5
@TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
ATL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
RB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
James White
3
Mike Gillislee
4
Jeremy Hill
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
James White
2
Rex Burkhead
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Chris Hogan
3
Cordarrelle Patterson
4
Phillip Dorsett
5
Riley McCarron
WR2
1
Julian Edelman
Sidelined
Julian Edelman (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Edelman is five months removed from September ACL surgery. He'll sit out OTAs and likely be limited early in training camp, but the Patriots are counting on him to be fully healthy for Week 1. Signed through 2019, Edelman should return as one of Tom Brady's top targets.
Feb 10
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Kenny Britt
4
Cody Hollister
WR3
1
Chris Hogan
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Jacob Hollister
4
Will Tye
LT
1
Antonio Garcia
Sidelined
The Boston Herald reports Patriots third-round OT Antonio Garcia missed his entire rookie season due to blood clots in his lungs.
Garcia's reason for remaining glued to the sideline was never reported. On blood thinners, Garcia reportedly lost 40 pounds. Garcia is expected to make a full recovery, but the Patriots are "(not) assuming anything in regard to his return to the field." He is without a timetable to resume practicing.
Mar 1
2
Matt Tobin
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
3
Jason King
C
1
David Andrews
2
James Ferentz
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Cole Croston
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Andrew Jelks
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
The Second Wave
Mar 20
Jesse Pantuosco recaps the second wave of NFL free agency in this week's Bump and Run.
