Matthew Slater | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (32) / 9/9/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (153) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Patriots re-signed WR/ST Matthew Slater to a two-year contract.
Slater visited Pittsburgh over the weekend, though we doubt he ever had any intention of leaving New England. The 32-year-old has carved a niche for himself as an elite special teamer, earning All-Pro honors in five of his last seven seasons. Slater didn't catch any passes over his 13 offensive snaps last season. Mar 20 - 5:37 PM
Source: Mike Reiss on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017NE900.0.00000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008NE1400.0.00000.0.0001155000
2009NE1400.0.00016.46.0000269000
2010NE1500.0.00000.0.00000000
2011NE161462.946.00000.0.000168000
2012NE1600.0.00000.0.000039000
2013NE1200.0.00000.0.000010000
2014NE1600.0.00000.0.000044000
2015NE1600.0.00000.0.00000000
2016NE1300.0.00015.45.000152000
2017NE900.0.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
5Oct 5@TB00.0000.0000000
6Oct 15@NYJ00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22ATL00.0000.0000000
8Oct 29LAC00.0000.0000000
10Nov 12@DEN00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@MIA00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17@PIT00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24BUF00.0000.0000000
17Dec 31NYJ00.0000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Brian Hoyer
RB1Rex Burkhead
2James White
3Mike Gillislee
4Jeremy Hill
5Brandon Bolden
GLB1Rex Burkhead
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1James White
2Rex Burkhead
FB1James Develin
WR11Brandin Cooks
2Chris Hogan
3Cordarrelle Patterson
4Phillip Dorsett
5Riley McCarron
WR21Julian Edelman
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Kenny Britt
4Cody Hollister
WR31Chris Hogan
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Jacob Hollister
4Will Tye
LT1Antonio Garcia
2Matt Tobin
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
3Jason King
C1David Andrews
2James Ferentz
RG1Shaq Mason
2Cole Croston
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Andrew Jelks
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 