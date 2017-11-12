Matthew Slater | Wide Receiver | #18 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (32) / 9/9/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 205 College: UCLA Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (153) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/20/2018: Signed a two-year contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Patriots re-signed WR/ST Matthew Slater to a two-year contract. Slater visited Pittsburgh over the weekend, though we doubt he ever had any intention of leaving New England. The 32-year-old has carved a niche for himself as an elite special teamer, earning All-Pro honors in five of his last seven seasons. Slater didn't catch any passes over his 13 offensive snaps last season. Source: Mike Reiss on Twitter

Free agent WR Matthew Slater visited the Steelers on Saturday. Joining Pittsburgh would be quite a change for Slater, who has been with the Patriots since 2008. The Steelers generally prefer special teamers who can also play a position, which has never been Slater's MO. Pittsburgh is also strapped for cash with just over $2 million in available cap space. It seems likely that Slater is just leveraging the Patriots for a higher salary. A five-time All-Pro selection, Slater is entering his age-33 season. Source: ESPN.com

Matthew Slater left Sunday's Week 10 game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury and will not return. Slater suffered a similar hamstring injury in training camp and wound up missing the first four games of the regular season. His absence is a downgrade for New England's special teams unit. Source: Jeff Howe on Twitter