Walden is coming off a career-high 11 sacks with the Colts, but struggled to generate interest in free agency. Going on 32, Walden drew poor 2016 marks from Pro Football Focus despite his quarterback takedown total. The Titans tied for sixth in sacks last season with 40. Walden will compete for a spot as a rotational rusher behind Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets have had talks with free agent OLB Erik Walden in "recent weeks."

Walden has generated a surprising lack of interest after leading the Colts with 11 sacks last season. The reluctance could be due to his age (he turns 32 in August) and lack of production prior to 2016. Walden, who has also drawn interest from Tennessee, may not be an ideal fit for a Jets team that's gone out of its way to get younger this offseason.