Erik Walden | Linebacker | #93

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/21/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 250
College: Middle Tennessee State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (167) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Titans signed OLB Erik Walden to a one-year contract.
Walden is coming off a career-high 11 sacks with the Colts, but struggled to generate interest in free agency. Going on 32, Walden drew poor 2016 marks from Pro Football Focus despite his quarterback takedown total. The Titans tied for sixth in sacks last season with 40. Walden will compete for a spot as a rotational rusher behind Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo. Jul 27 - 1:45 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Erik Walden Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008MIA15132150.00.0000000000000
2009MIA117180.00.0000000000000
2010GB 11204242.0199.5000000100000
2011GB 164119603.0175.7000111300000
2012GB 152719463.062.02220000400000
2013IND152619453.0237.7000101300000
2014IND152512376.0305.0000001000000
2015IND152814423.0165.3000001000000
2016IND1631114211.0645.8000003000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET2131.088.0000000000000
2Sep 18@DEN3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25LAC3032.0115.5000002000000
4Oct 2@JAC3031.044.0000000000000
5Oct 9CHI2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@HOU1120.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@TEN1121.044.0000000000000
8Oct 30KC1121.01010.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB1011.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20TEN2131.01212.0000000000000
12Nov 24PIT3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5@NYJ0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11HOU3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@MIN2132.0126.0000000000000
16Dec 24@OAK2020.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1JAC2351.033.0000001000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
5Akeem Judd
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Eric Decker
2Rishard Matthews
3Harry Douglas
4Jonathan Krause
5Darius Jennings
WR21Corey Davis
2Tajae Sharpe
3Taywan Taylor
4Eric Weems
5Tre McBride
WR31Rishard Matthews
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jonnu Smith
4Jace Amaro
5Jerome Cunningham
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
3Steven Moore
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
3Corey Levin
C1Ben Jones
2Tim Lelito
3Mark Spelman
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
3Tyler Marz
RT1Jack Conklin
2Brad Seaton
3Jonah Pirsig
K1Ryan Succop
 

 