Weather
Roster
Roster
Jace Amaro
(TE)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Akeem Judd
(RB)
Khalfani Muhammad
(RB)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Joe Bacci
(RB)
Tyler Ferguson
(QB)
Jonathan Krause
(WR)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
KeVonn Mabon
(WR)
Giovanni Pascascio
(WR)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Jerome Cunningham
(TE)
Jordan Gay
(K)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Jonnu Smith
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Erik Walden | Linebacker | #93
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/21/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 250
College:
Middle Tennessee State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 6 (167) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/27/2017: Signed a one-year contact.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Titans signed OLB Erik Walden to a one-year contract.
Walden is coming off a career-high 11 sacks with the Colts, but struggled to generate interest in free agency. Going on 32, Walden drew poor 2016 marks from Pro Football Focus despite his quarterback takedown total. The Titans tied for sixth in sacks last season with 40. Walden will compete for a spot as a rotational rusher behind Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo.
Jul 27 - 1:45 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets have had talks with free agent OLB Erik Walden in "recent weeks."
Walden has generated a surprising lack of interest after leading the Colts with 11 sacks last season. The reluctance could be due to his age (he turns 32 in August) and lack of production prior to 2016. Walden, who has also drawn interest from Tennessee, may not be an ideal fit for a Jets team that's gone out of its way to get younger this offseason.
Jun 9 - 2:24 PM
Source:
Brian Costello on Twitter
Free agent OLB Erik Walden remains on the Titans' radar.
Walden visited the Titans at the start of free agency, but he hasn't been heard from since. Entering his age-32 season, Walden had a big 2016 with 11 sacks but has otherwise been a mere rotational edge piece dating back to his time with the Packers and Colts. Walden should find a home at some point.
Jun 7 - 3:03 PM
Source:
TitanInsider
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports free agent OLB Erik Walden is visiting the Titans on Monday.
Walden led the Colts with 11 sacks in 2016, but he has just one other season with more than three takedowns in his nine-year career. Going on 32 (in August), Walden will be nothing more than a rotational rusher behind Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo if he signs in Tennessee.
Mar 13 - 12:40 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Titans take flier on pass rusher Erik Walden
Jul 27 - 1:45 PM
Jets have had talks with OLB Erik Walden
Jun 9 - 2:24 PM
Erik Walden still in play for Titans
Jun 7 - 3:03 PM
Free Agent OLB Erik Walden visiting Titans
Mar 13 - 12:40 PM
More Erik Walden Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
MIA
15
13
2
15
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
MIA
11
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
GB
11
20
4
24
2.0
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
GB
16
41
19
60
3.0
17
5.7
0
0
0
1
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2012
GB
15
27
19
46
3.0
6
2.0
2
22
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2013
IND
15
26
19
45
3.0
23
7.7
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
IND
15
25
12
37
6.0
30
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
15
28
14
42
3.0
16
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
IND
16
31
11
42
11.0
64
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Erik Walden's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Erik Walden's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Erik Walden's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Erik Walden's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
DET
2
1
3
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DEN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAC
3
0
3
2.0
11
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@JAC
3
0
3
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@TEN
1
1
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
KC
1
1
2
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
1
0
1
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
2
1
3
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
PIT
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
HOU
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@MIN
2
1
3
2.0
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
JAC
2
3
5
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Matt Cassel
Sidelined
Titans backup QB Matt Cassel will be sidelined six weeks with a thumb injury.
He needs surgery to have a pin inserted into his throwing thumb. Even with Marcus Mariota still working his way back from a broken fibula, the Titans don't plan to add any quarterback help. They'll roll with Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson as arms for the remainder of OTAs and possibly minicamp.
May 31
3
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
5
Akeem Judd
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
DeMarco Murray
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Eric Decker
2
Rishard Matthews
3
Harry Douglas
4
Jonathan Krause
5
Darius Jennings
WR2
1
Corey Davis
2
Tajae Sharpe
Sidelined
Tajae Sharpe (foot) said his recovery is "going well."
Sharpe is progressing on schedule from June surgery. The Titans expect him to be ready for training camp, but could limit him early. Tennessee’s offseason additions have Sharpe on the roster bubble.
Jul 15
3
Taywan Taylor
4
Eric Weems
5
Tre McBride
WR3
1
Rishard Matthews
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jonnu Smith
4
Jace Amaro
5
Jerome Cunningham
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
3
Steven Moore
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Sebastian Tretola
3
Corey Levin
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Tim Lelito
3
Mark Spelman
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
3
Tyler Marz
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Brad Seaton
3
Jonah Pirsig
K
1
Ryan Succop
