John Sullivan | Center | #56 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (31) / 8/8/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 310 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (187) / MIN

Latest News Recent News

Rams signed C John Sullivan, formerly of the Redskins. Sullivan spent the first eight years of his career in Minnesota but was released last August and latched on with the Redskins in September. He made just one start after missing all of 2015 with a back injury. Sullivan, 32 in August, was one of the best centers in the league for a three-year stretch from 2011-2013, but injuries then took over. He player for coach Sean McVay in D.C. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Free agent C John Sullivan met with the Rams on Monday. The match makes sense. Sullivan, if healthy, is a quality, veteran option, and the Rams need all the help they can get along the offensive line. Sullivan spent last season in Washington with new coach Sean McVay. Source: ESPN

Redskins signed C John Sullivan. Kory Lichtensteiger has a season-ending calf injury, so Sullivan will slide in as the Redskins' immediate starter. Sullivan was one of the most durable players in the league from 2009-14, but missed all of 2015 with a back injury. He remained highly effective in 2014, but is now 31. He couldn't make it to final cuts in Minnesota. The pivot will remain a concern in Washington.