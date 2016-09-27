Player Page

John Sullivan | Center | #56

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/8/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 310
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (187) / MIN
Rams signed C John Sullivan, formerly of the Redskins.
Sullivan spent the first eight years of his career in Minnesota but was released last August and latched on with the Redskins in September. He made just one start after missing all of 2015 with a back injury. Sullivan, 32 in August, was one of the best centers in the league for a three-year stretch from 2011-2013, but injuries then took over. He player for coach Sean McVay in D.C. Apr 5 - 9:21 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS130000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008MIN160000.00.0000000000000
2009MIN161010.00.0000000000000
2010MIN142020.00.0000000000000
2011MIN150000.00.0000000000000
2012MIN162020.00.0000000000000
2013MIN160000.00.0000000000000
2014MIN160000.00.0000000000000
2016WAS130000.00.0000000000000
