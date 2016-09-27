John Sullivan | Center | #56

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
Roundtable: Bold Calls
Apr 4
MLB Power Rankings: Week 1
Apr 4
MLB Live Chat
Apr 4
Daily Dose: Harper's Homers
Apr 4
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 3
Daily Dose: A Giant Problem
Apr 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gerardo Parra has big night in Rockies' win
Arrieta holds Cardinals to one unearned run
Matheny says early reports good on Piscotty
Carter Capps (elbow) works simulated inning
Barrett (shoulder) to throw live BP on Wed.
Dipoto expects Felix (groin) to go Saturday
Franklin Gutierrez at cleanup for LAD on Tue.
Verlander fans 10 in Tigers' Opening Day win
Corey Kluber (blister) expected to start Sun.
Justin Upton day-to-day with knee contusion
Counsell: Guerra (calf) out at least 6 weeks
Lynn open to extension talks with Cardinals
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rams do deal with 31-year-old C John Sullivan
Free agent Nick Mangold visiting with Ravens
Browns still expected to part with Osweiler
Tony Romo on returning: 'Never say never'
Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from Ravens
Cowboys officially release retired QB Romo
Philip Rivers fine with Chargers drafting QB
C.J. Anderson may not be ready for OTAs
Report: Romo will replace Simms at CBS
LeSean McCoy sitting out voluntary work
Report: Broncos, Texans won't trade for Romo
Giants DE Odighizuwa to retire from football?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Westbrook ties Big O!
Apr 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 4
Apr 4
Dose: Wolves, UNC, Guster win!
Apr 4
Apr. 3 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 3
NBA Power Rankings: Week 24
Apr 3
Dose: Cheat Code Mode
Apr 3
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Apr 3
Roberson's Roast
Apr 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Harrison Barnes not planning to sit out games
Klay Thompson drops 41 in Tuesday's win
Nowitzki is a game-time call Wednesday
Mike Conley (eye) says he's 'fine'
Danilo Gallinari scores 28 in huge win
Kawhi Leonard scores 32 w/ five 3-pointers
Jason Smith scores 17 pts w/ five 3-pointers
Manu Ginobili (quad) doubtful for Wednesday
Russell Westbrook notches 41st triple-double
Paul George leads Indy to big win with 35
Dante Exum (hip) won't return Tuesday
Evans, Galloway and Labissiere starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Capitals close to Pres Trophy
Apr 5
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Apr 4
Line Changes: Resting, Reeling
Apr 4
Montreal clinches first place
Apr 4
Capitals lighting lamps on PP
Apr 3
Ding Dong the Kings are Dead
Apr 3
Waiver Wired: Final Pickups
Apr 2
Dose: Connor and Cam
Apr 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nick Shore racks up four points
Matt Duchene gets 1G, 2A in OT win over Hawks
Julius Honka scores OT winner against ARZ
Jeff Skinner picks up three points on Tuesday
Nino Niederreiter nets 2G, 1A in win over CAR
Patrik Laine scores twice in win over STL
Kevin Shattenkirk stays hot, scores PPG vs TO
Bruins clinch playoff spot with win over TB
David Pastrnak scores twice in win over TB
Brad Marchand tossed for spearing Dotchin
Duncan Keith won't play on Tuesday night
Mikko Rantanen out against Blackhawks on Tue
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Martinsville (Sprin
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
Caps After Auto Club
Mar 28
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sheldon Creed: Music City 200 advance
Vinnie Miller: Music City 200 advance
Ryan Reed: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Wallace: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Mingus enters Nashville subbing for Fontaine
Richard Petty's grandson to make ARCA debut
Todd Gilliland continues K&N double-duty
Custer: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
N'ville runner-up, Fike looks for win in '17
Raphael Lessard debuts in ARCA at Nashville
Music City Auto Auction sponsoring Theriault
Eckes at familiar site for ARCA season debut
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
Kang's lead trimmed to 3 after third-round 71
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 4
Mock Draft IV
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Indiana G Dan Feeney visited the Vikings
Reuben Foster adds KC and JAX visits
John Ross visiting the Ravens Wednesday
Texas Tech RB Ward carted off practice field
Jesse Ertz (shoulder) likely out for spring
Ravens trade Jernigan to Eagles for No. 74
Bill Snyder (cancer) back coaching w/ K-State
Fournette, Cook, Mixon all visiting Jaguars
Gators QB Franks pulling away in practice
Jaguars hosting presumptive No. 1 Garrett
Rosen (shoulder) a Tues. practice participant
CB Lattimore visits Titans, owners of #5 pick
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
DFS Soccer: Week 31
Apr 4
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Apr 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Apr 3
Late Fitness Check GW31
Apr 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 31
Apr 3
Overreaction Monday - Week 30
Apr 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 31
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mane's (knee) season hangs in the balance
Everton comes within seconds of win v. United
Ibrahimovic penalty saves Manchester United
Nacer Chadli can't convert as Albion fall 2-0
George Boyd gets the Clarets back on track
Arnautovic form let's down Potters at Burnley
Niang leads the way for Hornets in 2-0 win
Cattermole returns in Sunderland loss
Geoff Cameron not a certainty against Foxes
Laurent Koscielny injury deemed serious
Phillips faces a late fitness check for WK31
Younes Kaboul may be out for the season
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Marquez North
(WR)
Brandon Wegher
(RB)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Chase Reynolds
(RB)
Bryce Williams
(TE)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Brandon Shippen
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Paul McRoberts
(WR)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Aaron Murray
(QB)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
John Sullivan | Center | #56
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/8/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 310
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 6 (187) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/5/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams signed C John Sullivan, formerly of the Redskins.
Sullivan spent the first eight years of his career in Minnesota but was released last August and latched on with the Redskins in September. He made just one start after missing all of 2015 with a back injury. Sullivan, 32 in August, was one of the best centers in the league for a three-year stretch from 2011-2013, but injuries then took over. He player for coach Sean McVay in D.C.
Apr 5 - 9:21 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Free agent C John Sullivan met with the Rams on Monday.
The match makes sense. Sullivan, if healthy, is a quality, veteran option, and the Rams need all the help they can get along the offensive line. Sullivan spent last season in Washington with new coach Sean McVay.
Mar 20 - 10:14 PM
Source:
ESPN
Redskins signed C John Sullivan.
Kory Lichtensteiger has a season-ending calf injury, so Sullivan will slide in as the Redskins' immediate starter. Sullivan was one of the most durable players in the league from 2009-14, but missed all of 2015 with a back injury. He remained highly effective in 2014, but is now 31. He couldn't make it to final cuts in Minnesota. The pivot will remain a concern in Washington.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 02:07:00 PM
Free agent C John Sullivan is working out for the Redskins.
Kory Lichtensteiger could be headed to injured reserve with a calf injury. Sullivan was cut by the Vikings at this summer's first cutdown. He missed all of 2015 with injury.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 01:26:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Rams do deal with 31-year-old C John Sullivan
Apr 5 - 9:21 AM
John Sullivan met with Rams on Monday
Mar 20 - 10:14 PM
Redskins sign John Sullivan to be new center
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 02:07:00 PM
John Sullivan working out for the Redskins
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 01:26:00 PM
More John Sullivan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
FA
(3397)
2
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2375)
3
Z. Brown
WAS
(2333)
4
D. Jordan
FA
(2001)
5
T. McDonald
MIA
(1866)
6
C. Coleman
CLE
(1803)
7
S. Coates
PIT
(1540)
8
C. Keenum
MIN
(1507)
9
D. Brees
NO
(1464)
10
S. Floyd
MIN
(1462)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
MIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
MIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
MIN
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
MIN
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIN
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Aaron Murray
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Brandon Wegher
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Pharoh Cooper
3
Nelson Spruce
4
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Mike Thomas
3
Bradley Marquez
4
Paul McRoberts
5
Marquez North
WR3
1
Mike Thomas
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Temarrick Hemingway
3
Bryce Williams
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
David Arkin
C
1
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cody Wichmann
3
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
Headlines
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
Guest writer Hayden Winks examines the impact of bye weeks on wide receivers and how to apply his results in daily fantasy.
More NFL Columns
»
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
NFL Headlines
»
Rams do deal with 31-year-old C John Sullivan
»
Free agent Nick Mangold visiting with Ravens
»
Browns still expected to part with Osweiler
»
Tony Romo on returning: 'Never say never'
»
Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from Ravens
»
Cowboys officially release retired QB Romo
»
Philip Rivers fine with Chargers drafting QB
»
C.J. Anderson may not be ready for OTAs
»
Report: Romo will replace Simms at CBS
»
LeSean McCoy sitting out voluntary work
»
Report: Broncos, Texans won't trade for Romo
»
Giants DE Odighizuwa to retire from football?
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved