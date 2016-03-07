Welcome,
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Stevie Donatell
(TE)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Darreus Rogers
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Ahtyba Rubin | Defensive Lineman | #77
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/25/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 310
College:
Iowa State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 6 (190) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
3/7/2016: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal contains $5.5 million guaranteed, including a $4.5 million signing bonus. Rubin is eligible for an annual $500,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1.7 million, 2018: $3.3 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks plan to try and trade DT Ahytba Rubin.
Rubin, 31, signed a new "three-year, $12 million" deal in March 2016 but received really poor marks from Pro Football Focus for both his run defense and pass rush last season. Following the addition of DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday, Rubin looks like the possible odd man out. If the Seahawks are unable to find a trade partner, they could save $2.2 million by releasing Rubin.
Sep 1 - 3:28 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Seahawks re-signed DT Ahtyba Rubin to a three-year, $12 million contract.
Signed to a one-year deal last March, Rubin played 557 snaps for the Seahawks, but didn't make much of a noticeable impact aside from clogging running lanes. The soon-to-be 30-year-old will fill an early-down role again in 2016.
Mon, Mar 7, 2016 10:18:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Seahawks signed DT Ahtyba Rubin, formerly of the Browns, to a one-year contract.
Going on 29, Rubin is coming off a down year in Cleveland, but has typically been an asset against the run. On the whole a replacement-level player, Rubin will provide depth behind Tony McDaniel and Brandon Mebane.
Thu, Mar 19, 2015 06:18:00 PM
Source:
Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter
Free agent NT Ahtyba Rubin will visit the Seahawks.
Rubin fared poorly in Cleveland last season, particularly against the run. Ankle issues certainly played a role in his struggles. Seattle could use some depth at defensive tackle behind Tony McDaniel and Brandon Mebane. Signing Rubin to a one-year "prove it" deal would make the most sense.
Wed, Mar 18, 2015 10:10:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Seahawks planning to shop DT Ahtyba Rubin
Sep 1 - 3:28 PM
Seahawks do three-year deal with DT Rubin
Mon, Mar 7, 2016 10:18:00 PM
Seahawks do one-year deal with DT Rubin
Thu, Mar 19, 2015 06:18:00 PM
Ahtyba Rubin schedules visit with Seattle
Wed, Mar 18, 2015 10:10:00 AM
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
CLE
12
7
4
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CLE
16
23
15
38
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CLE
16
57
25
82
2.0
17
8.5
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CLE
16
55
27
82
5.0
36
7.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CLE
13
30
14
44
2.0
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CLE
14
26
27
53
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CLE
13
14
14
28
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
16
20
16
36
2.0
9
4.5
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
16
24
14
38
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SF
1
4
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NYJ
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
ATL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ARZ
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@NO
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NE
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@TB
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
CAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
2
0
2
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
LAR
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ARZ
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll considers both Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy starters.
"You start with those two, but then C.J. Prosise brings some stuff and Chris Carson is really exciting," Carroll said. "If a guy takes over and it’s obvious, I got no problem with that either. We are pretty wide open." This falls in line with what's been expected. The Seahawks plan to split early-down work between Rawls and Lacy after neither stood out this preseason. Rawls and Prosise have been dealing with injuries, but could play in Thursday's finale.
Aug 30
2
Eddie Lacy
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Chris Carson
5
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Marcel Reece
2
Tre Madden
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Kasen Williams
3
Tanner McEvoy
Sidelined
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots.
Jun 15
4
David Moore
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
3
Amara Darboh
4
Kenny Lawler
5
Rodney Smith
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
Rees Odhiambo
2
Darrell Brown
3
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Matt Tobin
3
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Oday Aboushi
3
Will Pericak
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Ethan Pocic
K
1
Blair Walsh
