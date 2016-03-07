Ahtyba Rubin | Defensive Lineman | #77 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (31) / 7/25/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 310 College: Iowa State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (190) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/7/2016: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal contains $5.5 million guaranteed, including a $4.5 million signing bonus. Rubin is eligible for an annual $500,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1.7 million, 2018: $3.3 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks plan to try and trade DT Ahytba Rubin. Rubin, 31, signed a new "three-year, $12 million" deal in March 2016 but received really poor marks from Pro Football Focus for both his run defense and pass rush last season. Following the addition of DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday, Rubin looks like the possible odd man out. If the Seahawks are unable to find a trade partner, they could save $2.2 million by releasing Rubin. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Seahawks re-signed DT Ahtyba Rubin to a three-year, $12 million contract. Signed to a one-year deal last March, Rubin played 557 snaps for the Seahawks, but didn't make much of a noticeable impact aside from clogging running lanes. The soon-to-be 30-year-old will fill an early-down role again in 2016. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

Seahawks signed DT Ahtyba Rubin, formerly of the Browns, to a one-year contract. Going on 29, Rubin is coming off a down year in Cleveland, but has typically been an asset against the run. On the whole a replacement-level player, Rubin will provide depth behind Tony McDaniel and Brandon Mebane. Source: Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter