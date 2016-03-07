Player Page

Ahtyba Rubin | Defensive Lineman | #77

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/25/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 310
College: Iowa State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (190) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks plan to try and trade DT Ahytba Rubin.
Rubin, 31, signed a new "three-year, $12 million" deal in March 2016 but received really poor marks from Pro Football Focus for both his run defense and pass rush last season. Following the addition of DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday, Rubin looks like the possible odd man out. If the Seahawks are unable to find a trade partner, they could save $2.2 million by releasing Rubin. Sep 1 - 3:28 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008CLE1274110.00.0000100000000
2009CLE162315380.00.0000001000000
2010CLE165725822.0178.5110000200000
2011CLE165527825.0367.2000000000000
2012CLE133014442.0136.5000002200000
2013CLE142627532.094.5000000000000
2014CLE131414281.066.0000000100000
2015SEA162016362.094.5120000100000
2016SEA162414381.099.0000002100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAR2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25SF1450.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NYJ0220.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16ATL0110.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@ARZ6060.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@NO3250.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7BUF1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NE0110.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20PHI0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@TB1120.00.0000001000000
13Dec 4CAR1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@GB2021.099.0000000000000
15Dec 15LAR2240.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ARZ1120.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@SF4040.00.0000001000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Kasen Williams
3Tanner McEvoy
4David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Rodney Smith
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Tyrone Swoopes
LT1Rees Odhiambo
2Darrell Brown
3Tyrus Thompson
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Matt Tobin
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Mark Glowinski
2Oday Aboushi
3Will Pericak
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 