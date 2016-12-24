Player Page

Pierre Garcon | Wide Receiver | #88

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 211
College: Mount Union
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (205) / IND
Pierre Garcon caught 4-of-6 targets for 96 yards in the Redskins' Week 17 loss to the Giants.
Finishing out his five-year, $42.5 million contract — a shocking deal when it was handed out in March 2012 — Garcon heads back to free agency the owner of a 79/1,041/3 line. The 1K campaign is just the second of his career. Although he'll be 31 in 2017, Garcon has proven extremely durable, appearing in every game each of the past four seasons. He's a strong pair of hands who still has a little play-making ability left. He's probably moving on from Washington. Jan 1 - 8:10 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS157594563.012.61300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008IND144231.65.80000.0.0000475050
2009IND154776551.016.324210.75.00000000
2010IND146778456.011.71626.43.00000000
2011IND167094759.213.5364281.87.000200440
2012WAS104463363.314.42429.94.50000000
2013WAS16113134684.111.9552191.29.50010000
2014WAS166875247.011.11300.0.00000000
2015WAS167277748.610.80600.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT6518.5000.0000000
2Sep 18DAL22512.5000.0000000
3Sep 25@NYG55911.8000.0000000
4Oct 2CLE4399.8000.0000000
5Oct 9@BAL55611.2100.0000000
6Oct 16PHI67712.8000.0000000
7Oct 23@DET22211.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@CIN66711.2000.0000000
10Nov 13MIN68113.5000.0000000
11Nov 20GB611619.3100.0000000
12Nov 24@DAL44310.8000.0000000
13Dec 4@ARZ77811.1000.0000000
14Dec 11@PHI55911.8100.0000000
15Dec 19CAR77811.1000.0000000
16Dec 24@CHI49423.5000.0000000
17Jan 1NYG49624.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 