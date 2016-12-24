Pierre Garcon | Wide Receiver | #88 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (30) / 8/8/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 211 College: Mount Union Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (205) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2012: Signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract. The deal contains $20.5 million guaranteed, including an $11 million s the contract's life. An annual $250,000 roster bonus and an annual $150,000 workout bonus is available throughout the contract's life. 2016: $7.6 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Pierre Garcon caught 4-of-6 targets for 96 yards in the Redskins' Week 17 loss to the Giants. Finishing out his five-year, $42.5 million contract — a shocking deal when it was handed out in March 2012 — Garcon heads back to free agency the owner of a 79/1,041/3 line. The 1K campaign is just the second of his career. Although he'll be 31 in 2017, Garcon has proven extremely durable, appearing in every game each of the past four seasons. He's a strong pair of hands who still has a little play-making ability left. He's probably moving on from Washington.

Pierre Garcon caught 4-of-5 targets for 94 yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears. Garcon caught three passes for 87 yards in the first half, as the Redskins didn't have to throw after the break as they held three-score leads. Garcon's longest catch was a roasting of LCB Tracy Porter down the right sideline for 46 yards. Garcon has topped 65 yards and/or scored a touchdown in seven of the past eight games. He's provided solid WR3 numbers all year heading into the Week 17 finale at home against the Giants. Garcon went 5-59 against New York in Week 3.

Pierre Garcon caught 7-of-11 targets for 78 yards in the Redskins' Week 15 loss to the Panthers. Garcon continues to provide a safe floor, catching the short-to-medium passes on the outside and turning them into 10-12 yards. He's a WR3 based on volume every week. Treat him as such in a Week 16 road date with the Bears.