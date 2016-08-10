Player Page

Stevie Johnson | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/22/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 207
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (224) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Chargers released WR Stevie Johnson.
The move saves $3.5 million in cash and against the cap. It is not a surprising development considering Johnson missed all of 2016 recovering from meniscus surgery after playing just 10 games his first year with the Chargers. Going on 31 (in July), Johnson may struggle to land guaranteed money on the open market. Mar 7 - 11:25 AM
Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008BUF101010210.210.20216.66.00000000
2009BUF52102.05.00000.0.00000000
2010BUF1682107367.113.131000.0.00010000
2011BUF1676100462.813.21700.0.00000000
2012BUF1679104665.413.23600.0.00010000
2013BUF125259749.811.513110.810.00010000
2014SF133543533.512.41300.0.00000000
2015LAC104549749.711.00300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

