King Dunlap | Tackle | #77

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 330
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (230) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Chargers released LT King Dunlap.
Owed a $500,000 roster bonus on March 18, Dunlap's release became a fait accompli after the Bolts signed Russell Okung. The move creates $4.875 million in cap space. Dunlap missed at least four games in 3-of-4 years as San Diego's left tackle. He hasn't been an asset on Philip Rivers' blindside in quite some time. 2017 will be Dunlap's age-32 season. He will hunt for swing tackle work. Mar 13 - 1:44 PM
Source: Peter Schrager on Twitter
More King Dunlap Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAC120000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009PHI120000.00.0000000000000
2010PHI142020.00.0000000000000
2011PHI121010.00.0000000000000
2012PHI141010.00.0000000000000
2013LAC110000.00.0000000000000
2014LAC160000.00.0000000000000
2015LAC71010.00.0000000000000
2016LAC120000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

