Geoff Schwartz | Guard | #74

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/11/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 340
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (241) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Former Panthers and Giants OG Geoff Schwartz announced his retirement after nine seasons in the NFL.
Released by the Lions last August, Schwartz wrote he has known he was retired "for months." A quality player, Schwartz's career likely would have gone much differently if he had been able to stay on the field, but he missed all of 2011 with a hip injury and played just 13 games in two seasons with the Giants. Schwartz should have a future as a broadcaster and analyst. Feb 21 - 11:20 AM
Source: SB Nation
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009CAR150000.00.00000000016000
2010CAR162020.00.0000000000000
2012MIN130000.00.0000000000000
2013KC 162020.00.0000000000000
2014NYG20000.00.0000000000000
2015NYG111010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Lindley
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Josh McCown
5Bryan Bennett
6G.J. Kinne
7Austin Davis
8Johnny Manziel
9Charlie Whitehurst
10Jerrod Johnson
11Ryan Williams
12Seth Lobato
13Tim Tebow
14Brad Sorensen
15Pat Devlin
16Matt Blanchard
17Dan LeFevour
18Austin Trainor
19McLeod Bethel-Thompson
20R.J. Archer
21Dylan Thompson
22Cody Fajardo
23Shane Carden
24Griffin Neal
25Marquise Williams
26Max Wittek
27Joe Licata
28Jerry Lovelocke
29Chase Rettig
30Chandler Harnish
31Dalyn Williams
32Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2Joseph Randle
3Rashad Jennings
4Dominique Williams
5Joique Bell
6Toby Gerhart
7Jhurell Pressley
8C.J. Spiller
9Alonzo Harris
10LaMichael James
11Anthony Dixon
12Zac Stacy
13Brandon Ross
14Josh Harris
15Stevan Ridley
16Keshawn Hill
17LaVance Taylor
18Jahwan Edwards
19Ross Scheuerman
20Kenneth Harper
21Jawon Chisholm
22Jerome Smith
23Isaiah Pead
24Dan Herron
25Michael Dyer
26Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Mike Tolbert
3Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Rashad Jennings
3James Starks
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Erik Lorig
3Emil Igwenagu
4Jorvorskie Lane
5Mike Tolbert
6James Casey
7Joe Don Duncan
8Ryan Mueller
9Derrick Coleman
10Tommy Bohanon
11Patrick Skov
12Soma Vainuku
13Jordan Campbell
14John Conner
15Zach Boren
16Kiero Small
17J.C. Copeland
18Joey Iosefa
19Blake Renaud
20Alstevis Squirewell
21Sam Bergen
22Nikita Whitlock
23Brad Smelley
24Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Tyler Davis
5Hakeem Nicks
6Douglas McNeil
7Kyle Prater
8Josh Morgan
9Jacoby Ford
10Dwayne Bowe
11James Jones
12Preston Parker
13Greg Little
14Kris Durham
15Greg Salas
16Keshawn Martin
17Miles Austin
18Kain Colter
19DeAndre Reaves
20Nick Harwell
21Reggie Dunn
22Armon Binns
23Carlton Mitchell
24Ben Edwards
25T.J. Graham
26Damaris Johnson
27Damian Williams
28Nate Washington
29Josh Lenz
30Robert Herron
31Solomon Patton
32Ricky Collins
33Jaxon Shipley
34Joshua Stangby
35Zach D'Orazio
36Kenzel Doe
37Jared Dangerfield
38Tevin Reese
39Issac Blakeney
40Terrell Sinkfield
41Richard Mullaney
42Duke Williams
43Quinshad Davis
44Rashaun Simonise
45Reece Horn
46Chandler Worthy
47David Porter
48L'Damian Washington
49Tyler Murphy
50Marquez Clark
51Josh Harper
52Travis Labhart
53Donatella Luckett
54Josh Stewart
55Marlon Moore
56Jarrett Boykin
57Lance Lewis
58Joseph Anderson
59DaVaris Daniels
60Tyler McDonald
61Ezell Ruffin
62Jeff Beathard
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Victor Cruz
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9A.J. Jenkins
10Griff Whalen
11Kevin Smith
12R.J. Harris
13Ryan Whalen
14Joe Morgan
15Austin Pettis
16Jacoby Jones
17Onterio McCalebb
18Ryan Broyles
19Emory Blake
20Nathan Palmer
21Andre Debose
22Shakim Phillips
23Tandon Doss
24Mike Brown
25DeVier Posey
26Devante Davis
27Jimmie Hunt
28Devon Wylie
29Jay Lee
30Mike Williams
31Reggie Bell
32Amir Carlisle
33DeAndre Carter
34Phil Bates
35Valdez Showers
36Kadron Boone
37Ryan Lankford
38Isiah Ferguson
39Daniel Rodriguez
40A.J. Cruz
41James Butler
42Milton Williams III
43Michael Preston
44Clyde Gates
45Marcus Harris
46Tom Nelson
47Leonard Hankerson
48Titus Davis
49Andre Davis
50Demetrius Wilson
51Josh Reese
52DiAndre Campbell
53Trevor Harman
54Kashif Moore
55Kenbrell Thompkins
56Saalim Hakim
57Juron Criner
58Stephen Hill
59Trindon Holliday
60Durron Neal
61David Glidden
62Kieran Duncan
63Jarvis Turner
64T.J. Thorpe
65Michael Bennett
66Paul Browning
67Austin Willis
68Chris King
69Levi Norwood
70Ed Williams
71Danny Anthrop
72Marken Michel
73Christion Jones
WR31Riley Cooper
2Victor Cruz
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Dante Rosario
5Zach Sudfeld
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Beau Gardner
9Michael Cooper
10Matt Spaeth
11Andrew Quarless
12Kyle Miller
13Nic Jacobs
14Chase Ford
15Bruce Miller
16Richard Gordon
17Nick Kasa
18Chase Dixon
19Brian Parker
20Orson Charles
21David Paulson
22Cameron Clear
23Justice Cunningham
24Ryan Malleck
25Steve Maneri
26Casey Pierce
27Mike McFarland
28Chase Coffman
29D.J. Williams
30Rob Blanchflower
31Jacob Maxwell
32Jake Murphy
33Rory Anderson
34Ryan Taylor
35Konrad Reuland
36Brett Brackett
37Michael Egnew
38Adrien Robinson
39John Peters
40Jay Rome
41Braxton Deaver
42M.J. McFarland
43Clayton Echard
44Kevin Greene
45Brandon Barden
46Gerell Robinson
47Arthur Lynch
48Dan Light
49Jack Tabb
50Jordan Thompson
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Ryan Clady
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Takoby Cofield
8Micah Hatchie
9Jason Fox
10Kyle Roberts
11Tyson Chandler
12Lars Hanson
13Vince Kowalski
14David Hedelin
15Taylor Fallin
16John Weidenaar
17Garry Williams
18Cameron Jefferson
19Andrew McDonald
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Ben Heenan
3Antoine Everett
4Edawn Coughman
5Mackenzy Bernadeau
6Jake Bernstein
7Collin Rahrig
8Vi Teofilo
9Darren Keyton
10Tanner Hawkinson
11Adrian Bellard
12Chris Watt
13Brian Folkerts
14Matthew Masifilo
15Lene Maiava
16Jamison Lalk
17Al Bond
18Alex Cooper
19Garrick Mayweather
C1Marcus Henry
2Fernando Velasco
3Jacques McClendon
4Drew Nowak
5Garth Gerhart
6Manuel Ramirez
7Julian Vandervelde
8Mitchell Bell
9Braxston Cave
10Robert Kugler
11Barrett Jones
12Dalton Freeman
13Ben Clarke
14Brian De La Puente
15Dillon Farrell
16Reese Dismukes
17Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Brandon Fusco
3Louis Vasquez
4Geoff Schwartz
5Cyril Lemon
6Garrett Gilkey
7Darrion Weems
8Jared Smith
9Leon Brown
10Paul Fanaika
11Kitt O'Brien
12Shahbaz Ahmed
13Trip Thurman
14Antoine McClain
15Ryker Mathews
16Boston Stiverson
17Terran Vaughn
18Donovan Williams
19Adam Replogle
20Malcolm Bunche
21Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Khalif Barnes
3Bryce Harris
4Mitchell Van Dyk
5Erik Pears
6Tayo Fabuluje
7Adrian Bellard
8John Kling
9Nick Ritcher
10Patrick Miller
11Darryl Baldwin
12Lamar Holmes
13Luke Marquardt
14Kona Schwenke
15Zeth Ramsay
16Ryan Mack
17Torian White
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Travis Coons
4Josh Brown
5Carey Spear
6Billy Cundiff
7Jaden Oberkrom
8Shaun Suisham
9Brandon Bogotay
10Zach Hocker
11Kyle Brindza
12Taylor Bertolet
13Brad Craddock
14Shayne Graham
15Andrew Furney
16Justin Manton
17Corey Acosta
18Giorgio Tavecchio
19Marshall Morgan
20Tom Obarski
21Ty Long
 

 