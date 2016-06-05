Danny Amendola | Wide Receiver | #80 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (31) / 11/2/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 190 College: Texas Tech Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2016: Signed a two-year, $7.35 million contract. 2017: $6 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Field Yates reports Patriots WR Danny Amendola has agreed to a pay cut. Scheduled to make $6 million, this was the 31-year-old receiver's only avenue for remaining in New England. The extent of the cut is unclear, but it should be sizable, likely with the opportunity to earn money back through bonuses/incentives. A redundant talent to Julian Edelman, injury-prone Amendola caught 23 passes in 12 games last season. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, "the door is still open" for Danny Amendola in New England. There's one caveat, though: Amendola would have to take a pay cut and role reduction for the third year in a row. In New England, Amendola would be competing with Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Malcolm Mitchell, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, and Dwayne Allen for targets. Catching passes from Tom Brady is always a plus, but Amendola's target share would be greater elsewhere. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN's Mike Reiss said it's a "certainty" the Patriots won't bring Danny Amendola back at his current $6 million salary. Amendola had a quiet year as New England's No. 4 wideout, but came up big with eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LI. He's taken pay cuts each of the last two seasons and will need to accept another to stay in Foxboro. Amendola has been with New England since 2013. Source: ESPN.com