Danny Amendola | Wide Receiver | #80

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: Texas Tech
ESPN's Field Yates reports Patriots WR Danny Amendola has agreed to a pay cut.
Scheduled to make $6 million, this was the 31-year-old receiver's only avenue for remaining in New England. The extent of the cut is unclear, but it should be sizable, likely with the opportunity to earn money back through bonuses/incentives. A redundant talent to Julian Edelman, injury-prone Amendola caught 23 passes in 12 games last season. Apr 18 - 1:54 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE122324320.310.60400.0.000112901210
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009LAR144332623.37.6013-2-.1-.7001161803600
2010LAR168568943.18.1037815.111.6001114204520
2011LAR154545.09.00000.0.00000000
2012LAR116366660.510.62328.74.00021601220
2013NE125463352.811.73211.11.000000130
2014NE162720012.57.40100.0.000048201370
2015NE146564846.310.023211.85.500117202760
2016NE122324320.310.60400.0.000112901210
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ34816.0000.0000080
2Sep 18MIA44812.0200.00100330
3Sep 22HOU22311.5000.00000100
4Oct 2BUF00.0000.0000040
5Oct 9@CLE2115.5000.0000000
6Oct 16CIN23015.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@PIT00.0000.0006060
8Oct 30@BUF3299.7100.00097000
10Nov 13SEA11414.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@SF221.0100.00020460
12Nov 27@NYJ188.0000.00024080
13Dec 4LAR33010.0000.0000060

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3Rex Burkhead
4Brandon Bolden
5D.J. Foster
GLB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
FB1James Develin
2Glenn Gronkowski
WR11Julian Edelman
2Chris Hogan
3Matthew Slater
WR21Brandin Cooks
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Danny Amendola
4Devin Lucien
WR31Chris Hogan
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Matt Lengel
4Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Jamil Douglas
3Chris Barker
C1David Andrews
2Ted Karras
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
3Chase Farris
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
3Michael Williams
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 