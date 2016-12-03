Vontae Davis | Defensive Back | #21 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (29) / 5/27/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 207 College: Illinois Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (25) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/11/2014: Signed a four-year, $36 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed. 2017: $9 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Vontae Davis (groin) will miss "multiple games." Coach Chuck Pagano termed Davis' injury "significant," but nevertheless called him "week to week" while admitting he would miss more than one game. It's a crushing, crushing blow for a team entering Week 1 with massive question marks, injury or otherwise, on both sides of the ball. Davis has a history of lower-body injuries, so it's possible he ends up missing more time than expected. The Colts' cornerback depth chart is now led by former UDFA Rashaan Melvin and rookies Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Vontae Davis left Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers with a groin injury and will not return. He logged seven tackles before exiting in the second quarter. Davis has a history of soft tissue injuries, so this is obviously a cause for concern. Already playing without their franchise QB, the injury-riddled Colts can ill-afford to lose their top corner. Source: Indianapolis Colts on Twitter

Vontae Davis declared himself 100 percent healthy entering camp. Davis battled ankle, groin, and concussion issues literally the entirety of last season. He had one of the worst years of his career as a result, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 109 cover corner out of 119 qualifiers. (Davis was No. 21 in 2015.) Now entering a contract year at 29, Davis needs a rebound season. Source: Indianapolis Star