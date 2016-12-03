Player Page

Vontae Davis | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 207
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (25) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Vontae Davis (groin) will miss "multiple games."
Coach Chuck Pagano termed Davis' injury "significant," but nevertheless called him "week to week" while admitting he would miss more than one game. It's a crushing, crushing blow for a team entering Week 1 with massive question marks, injury or otherwise, on both sides of the ball. Davis has a history of lower-body injuries, so it's possible he ends up missing more time than expected. The Colts' cornerback depth chart is now led by former UDFA Rashaan Melvin and rookies Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston. Aug 29 - 1:08 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009MIA16494530.00.046410001100000
2010MIA16468540.00.01000011200000
2011MIA12394431.077.04600000800000
2012IND10465511.033.03260000800000
2013IND16415460.00.01000001200000
2014IND15357420.00.047201022000000
2015IND163810480.00.04600001600000
2016IND14343370.00.01000001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25LAC3030.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@JAC2020.00.0000000200000
5Oct 9CHI1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@HOU4150.00.0100000200000
7Oct 23@TEN5050.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30KC0000.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@GB4040.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20TEN3140.00.0000000100000
12Nov 24PIT1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5@NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11HOU2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@MIN1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@OAK5050.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1JAC3140.00.0000000300000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
4Phillip Walker
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
5Troymaine Pope
6Daryl Richardson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Fred Brown
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Kamar Aiken
4Valdez Showers
5Bug Howard
WR31Chester Rogers
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Fahn Cooper
3Andrew Wylie
4Arturo Uzdavinis
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Blake Muir
C1Brian Schwenke
2Deyshawn Bond
3Ryan Kelly
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Adam Redmond
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
3Jeremy Vujnovich
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 