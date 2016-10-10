Player Page

Weather | Roster

Andre Smith | Tackle | #71

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 325
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (6) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Free agent OT Andre Smith will visit the Bengals.
The Bengals let Smith walk following the 2015 season. He signed with the Vikings, and was sent to injured reserve after four games with a torn triceps. Smith is on the wrong side of 30, but would provide needed depth with Andrew Whitworth now a Ram. Smith's play has really fallen off in recent years, but he could be an option on the blindside. Smith has spent his entire career at right tackle. Mar 13 - 5:58 PM
Source: Jim Owczarski on Twitter
More Andre Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN40000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009CIN60000.00.0000000000000
2010CIN72020.00.0000000000000
2011CIN142020.00.0000000000000
2012CIN163030.00.0000100000000
2013CIN162020.00.0000000000000
2014CIN91010.00.0000000000000
2015CIN140000.00.0000000000000
2016MIN40000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Robert Griffin III
3Ryan Lindley
4Phillip Sims
5Josh Freeman
6Josh McCown
7Tim Tebow
8Brad Sorensen
9Bryan Bennett
10G.J. Kinne
11Austin Davis
12Johnny Manziel
13Charlie Whitehurst
14Jerrod Johnson
15Ryan Williams
16Seth Lobato
17Pat Devlin
18Matt Blanchard
19Dan LeFevour
20Austin Trainor
21McLeod Bethel-Thompson
22Jay Cutler
23R.J. Archer
24Dylan Thompson
25Cody Fajardo
26Shane Carden
27Griffin Neal
28Marquise Williams
29Max Wittek
30Joe Licata
31Jerry Lovelocke
32Chase Rettig
33Chandler Harnish
34Dalyn Williams
35Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2John Crockett
3Jamaal Charles
4DuJuan Harris
5Joseph Randle
6Rashad Jennings
7Dominique Williams
8Joique Bell
9Jhurell Pressley
10Toby Gerhart
11Khiry Robinson
12Karlos Williams
13Alonzo Harris
14LaMichael James
15Brandon Ross
16Josh Harris
17Anthony Dixon
18Zac Stacy
19Stevan Ridley
20Kenjon Barner
21LaVance Taylor
22Keshawn Hill
23Glenn Winston
24Isaiah Pead
25Dan Herron
26Jahwan Edwards
27Ross Scheuerman
28Kenneth Harper
29Jawon Chisholm
30Jerome Smith
31Michael Dyer
32Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Jamaal Charles
3Toby Gerhart
4DuJuan Harris
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2DuJuan Harris
3Joseph Randle
4Rashad Jennings
5James Starks
FB1Derrick Coleman
2Tommy Bohanon
3Henry Hynoski
4Erik Lorig
5Will Johnson
6Emil Igwenagu
7Jorvorskie Lane
8James Casey
9Joe Don Duncan
10Ryan Mueller
11Patrick Skov
12Soma Vainuku
13Jordan Campbell
14John Conner
15Zach Boren
16Kiero Small
17J.C. Copeland
18Joey Iosefa
19Blake Renaud
20Alstevis Squirewell
21Sam Bergen
22Brad Smelley
23Nikita Whitlock
24Trey Millard
25Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Marcus Easley
5Douglas McNeil
6Hakeem Nicks
7Josh Morgan
8Jacoby Ford
9Tyler Davis
10Kyle Prater
11Dwayne Bowe
12James Jones
13Preston Parker
14Greg Little
15Kris Durham
16Stevie Johnson
17Miles Austin
18Kain Colter
19DeAndre Reaves
20Greg Salas
21James Wright
22Ben Edwards
23Armon Binns
24Carlton Mitchell
25Nick Harwell
26Reggie Dunn
27T.J. Graham
28Damaris Johnson
29Damian Williams
30Josh Lenz
31Robert Herron
32Solomon Patton
33Ricky Collins
34Jaxon Shipley
35Joshua Stangby
36Zach D'Orazio
37Kenzel Doe
38Jared Dangerfield
39Nate Washington
40Issac Blakeney
41Tevin Reese
42Kenny Cook
43Terrell Sinkfield
44Richard Mullaney
45Duke Williams
46David Porter
47Dennis Parks
48Quinshad Davis
49Rashaun Simonise
50Reece Horn
51Chandler Worthy
52L'Damian Washington
53Tyler Murphy
54Marquez Clark
55Josh Harper
56Travis Labhart
57Donatella Luckett
58Josh Stewart
59Marlon Moore
60Jarrett Boykin
61Lance Lewis
62Joseph Anderson
63Tyler McDonald
64Ezell Ruffin
65Jeff Beathard
66DaVaris Daniels
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Roddy White
3Brian Hartline
4Victor Cruz
5Riley Cooper
6Ace Sanders
7Denarius Moore
8Chris Givens
9Marcus Thigpen
10A.J. Jenkins
11Austin Pettis
12Kevin Smith
13R.J. Harris
14Ryan Whalen
15Joe Morgan
16Jacoby Jones
17Ryan Broyles
18Griff Whalen
19Emory Blake
20Onterio McCalebb
21Nathan Palmer
22James Wright
23Andre Debose
24Tandon Doss
25DeVier Posey
26Shakim Phillips
27Mike Brown
28Devante Davis
29Devon Wylie
30Jay Lee
31Jimmie Hunt
32Mike Williams
33Reggie Bell
34Amir Carlisle
35Valdez Showers
36Phil Bates
37Kadron Boone
38Ryan Lankford
39Isiah Ferguson
40Daniel Rodriguez
41A.J. Cruz
42James Butler
43Milton Williams III
44Michael Preston
45Marcus Harris
46Clyde Gates
47Tom Nelson
48Leonard Hankerson
49Titus Davis
50Andre Davis
51Demetrius Wilson
52Josh Reese
53DiAndre Campbell
54Trevor Harman
55Stephen Hill
56Saalim Hakim
57Juron Criner
58Durron Neal
59David Glidden
60Kieran Duncan
61Jarvis Turner
62T.J. Thorpe
63Michael Bennett
64Paul Browning
65Austin Willis
66Kashif Moore
67Kenbrell Thompkins
68Trindon Holliday
69Chris King
70Levi Norwood
71Ed Williams
72Danny Anthrop
73Marken Michel
74Christion Jones
WR31Riley Cooper
2Victor Cruz
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Brandon Bostick
5Zach Sudfeld
6Dante Rosario
7Tony Moeaki
8Mickey Shuler
9Beau Gardner
10Michael Cooper
11Kyle Miller
12Andrew Quarless
13Matt Spaeth
14Dominique Jones
15Chase Ford
16Nic Jacobs
17Bruce Miller
18Nick Kasa
19Chase Dixon
20Richard Gordon
21Brian Parker
22Orson Charles
23Justice Cunningham
24Cameron Clear
25David Paulson
26Steve Maneri
27Casey Pierce
28Mike McFarland
29Chase Coffman
30Gerald Christian
31D.J. Williams
32Rob Blanchflower
33Jacob Maxwell
34Jake Murphy
35Rory Anderson
36Ryan Taylor
37Konrad Reuland
38Brett Brackett
39Michael Egnew
40Adrien Robinson
41John Peters
42Jay Rome
43Braxton Deaver
44M.J. McFarland
45Clayton Echard
46Kevin Greene
47Brandon Barden
48Gerell Robinson
49Arthur Lynch
50Jack Tabb
51Jordan Thompson
52Dan Light
LT1Ryan Clady
2King Dunlap
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Micah Hatchie
8Jason Fox
9Tyson Chandler
10Kyle Roberts
11Takoby Cofield
12Vince Kowalski
13Lars Hanson
14Garry Williams
15Cameron Jefferson
16David Hedelin
17Taylor Fallin
18John Weidenaar
19Andrew McDonald
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Edawn Coughman
3Ben Heenan
4Antoine Everett
5Sam Brenner
6Mackenzy Bernadeau
7Jake Bernstein
8Collin Rahrig
9Vi Teofilo
10Darren Keyton
11Tanner Hawkinson
12Adrian Bellard
13Lene Maiava
14Jamison Lalk
15Al Bond
16Chris Watt
17Brian Folkerts
18Matthew Masifilo
19Alex Cooper
20Garrick Mayweather
C1Tim Barnes
2Nick Mangold
3Mitchell Bell
4Manuel Ramirez
5Julian Vandervelde
6Drew Nowak
7Garth Gerhart
8Fernando Velasco
9Jacques McClendon
10Marcus Henry
11Ben Clarke
12Barrett Jones
13Dalton Freeman
14Brian De La Puente
15Dillon Farrell
16Reese Dismukes
17Braxston Cave
18Robert Kugler
19Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Brandon Fusco
3Louis Vasquez
4Geoff Schwartz
5Garrett Gilkey
6Cyril Lemon
7Darrion Weems
8Jared Smith
9Leon Brown
10Avery Young
11Paul Fanaika
12Kitt O'Brien
13Shahbaz Ahmed
14Trip Thurman
15Antoine McClain
16Ryker Mathews
17Boston Stiverson
18Terran Vaughn
19Donovan Williams
20Adam Replogle
21Malcolm Bunche
22Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Khalif Barnes
4Erik Pears
5Tayo Fabuluje
6Adrian Bellard
7Bryce Harris
8Mitchell Van Dyk
9Sebastian Vollmer
10John Kling
11Nick Ritcher
12Patrick Miller
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Luke Marquardt
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Nick Folk
4Travis Coons
5Josh Brown
6Dan Carpenter
7Giorgio Tavecchio
8Marshall Morgan
9Andrew Furney
10Justin Manton
11Corey Acosta
12Carey Spear
13Billy Cundiff
14Jaden Oberkrom
15Brandon Bogotay
16Zach Hocker
17Kyle Brindza
18Taylor Bertolet
19Brad Craddock
20Shaun Suisham
21Shayne Graham
22Tom Obarski
23Ty Long
 

 