Kenny Britt | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/18/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 223
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (30) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Kenny Britt (shoulder) didn't practice on Wednesday.
Britt hurt his shoulder in the second half of Saturday's loss to San Francisco. He's already reached 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and won't have much incentive to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. Britt's absence would open up more targets for Tavon Austin and Brian Quick. Dec 28 - 7:15 PM
Source: Darren Urban on Twitter
More Kenny Britt Player News

Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR1568100266.814.72500.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009TEN164270143.816.72300.0.0001523000
2010TEN124277564.618.52900.0.00010000
2011TEN31728996.317.02300.0.00010000
2012TEN144558942.113.11400.0.00010000
2013TEN1211968.08.70000.0.00000000
2014LAR164874846.815.623214.97.00000000
2015LAR163668142.618.91300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF46716.8000.0000000
2Sep 18SEA69415.7000.0000000
3Sep 25@TB4389.5000.0010000
4Oct 2@ARZ48220.5000.0000000
5Oct 9BUF57515.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@DET713619.4200.0000000
7Oct 23NYG34314.3000.0000000
9Nov 6CAR44912.3100.0000000
10Nov 13@NYJ710915.6000.0000000
11Nov 20MIA5438.6000.0000000
12Nov 27@NO55210.4100.0000000
13Dec 4@NE26733.5100.0000000
14Dec 11ATL78211.7000.0000000
15Dec 15@SEA45012.5000.0000000
16Dec 24SF11515.0000.0000000
17Jan 1ARZGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Case Keenum
2Jared Goff
3Sean Mannion
RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3Chase Reynolds
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
WR11Tavon Austin
2Brian Quick
3Mike Thomas
WR21Kenny Britt
2Pharoh Cooper
3Bradley Marquez
WR31Brian Quick
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Tyler Higbee
3Temarrick Hemingway
LT1Greg Robinson
2Pace Murphy
LG1Rodger Saffold
2David Arkin
C1Tim Barnes
2Demetrius Rhaney
RG1Cody Wichmann
2Andrew Donnal
RT1Rob Havenstein
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 