3/13/2015: Signed a two-year, $9.15 million contract. The deal contains $4.3 million guaranteed -- an initial $1.5 million roster bonus and Britt's first-year base salary. Another $4.8 million is available through incentives. Britt is eligible for annual $250,000 workout bonuses in each season. The second year voids if Britt reaches 901 receiving yards or scores nine or more touchdowns in year one. 2016: $3.6 million, 2017: Free Agent

Britt hurt his shoulder in the second half of Saturday's loss to San Francisco. He's already reached 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and won't have much incentive to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. Britt's absence would open up more targets for Tavon Austin and Brian Quick.

Kenny Britt left Saturday's Week 16 game against the 49ers with a shoulder injury and will not return.

He aggravated an existing injury in the third quarter on a play where 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Britt caught one-of-four targets for 15 yards before exiting. That one catch was enough to put him over 1,000 receiving yards for the year. He's the first Rams to hit that mark since Torry Holt in 2007.