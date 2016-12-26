Matthew Stafford | Quarterback | #9

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Stafford can't conjure late-game magic in SEA
Paul Richardson a highlight machine in WC win
Baldwin posts 11/104/1 line in Wild Card win
Russell Wilson turns it on late in WC win
Rawls explodes for 161 & TD in Wild Card win
Ray Horton one-and-done with Browns again
Vikings will keep Pat Shurmur on as OC
Williams to join Browns as defensive coordinator
Amari Cooper goes 2-10 on 10 targets in loss
Osweiler accounts for 2 TDs, Texans advance
Cook throws 3 INTs in sad end to Raiders' '16
Lions minus RT Reiff, C Swanson vs. Seahawks
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Davis Bertans scores career-high 21 points
George Hill plays 33 minutes in return
Russell Westbrook drops another trip-dub
Jimmy Butler double-doubles in OT win
Will Barton scores 21 points against OKC
J.J. Barea scores seven, hits minutes limit
Isaiah Thomas scores 38 points vs. Pelicans
Marcus Smart scores 22 points with six dimes
Anthony Davis scores 36 points in loss to BOS
Donatas Motiejunas has a strong debut vs. BOS
Andrew Bogut to start, Finney-Smith to bench
Will Barton starting in place of Gary Harris
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jacob Markstrom can't maintain VAN's streak
Chad Johnson helps Flames end Canucks' run
1G, 2A for James van Riemsdyk in loss to Habs
Freshman Benning nets first goal in 2-1 win
2G, 1A for Paul Stastny in win over Stars
Brad Marchand scores 2 in win over Panthers
David Backes returns Sat vs Panthers
Predators place James Neal on IR
O'Reilly nets second straight two-point game
Laine gets rocked, nets point in loss to BUF
Gabriel Landeskog is on the trading block
Matt Duchene 'firmly on trade block'
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Davis hauls in nice TD as Dukes win FCS title
Stanford reels in four-star T Foster Sarell
OSU adds five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah
UCLA lands huge five-star pledge in CB Holmes
Pauline: Russell (ankle) to attend Sen. Bowl
Report: Pep Hamilton considering Michigan
Four-star RB Benjamin commits to Sun Devils
Beavers upset Bama, ND for WR Calvin's pledge
P.J. Flex: Minnesota flips six WMU recruits
Watson not sure if he'll play in Senior Bowl
Fleck convinces QB Rhoda to stay with team
Senior Bowl extends invite to Deshaun Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Remy makes Palace debut in FA Cup
Sunderland draws to force FA Cup replay
Everton blows lead vs. Leicester in FA Cup
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
New manager Silva struggling with injuries
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Bilic disappointed as West Ham exit FA Cup
Julien De Sart joins Derby Country on loan
John Obi Mikel moves to Tiajin TEDA
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Ben McCord
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Joique Bell
(RB)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Dan Orlovsky
(QB)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Tim Wright
(TE)
Anquan Boldin
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Desmond Martin
(RB)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Matthew Stafford | Quarterback | #9
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/7/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 226
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/9/2013: Signed a five-year, $76.5 million contract. The deal contains $41.5 million guaranteed, including a $27.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $17 million, 2017: $16.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-32 passes for 205 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the Lions' Wild Card loss to the Seahawks.
Despite the defense getting run over all night and his receivers apparently leaving their hands in Detroit, Stafford was in position to lead yet another fourth-quarter comeback, but he could not get anything going as the Seahawks pulled away with two late touchdowns. Stafford once again seemed to struggle with the injured finger which appears to have derailed both his and the Lions' season. Luckily, Stafford said after the game he does not think he will need surgery, meaning he should be ready for the offseason program. Despite the disappointing end, Stafford finished the regular season with 4,327 yards and 24 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. He was also squarely in the MVP discussion for much of the season. With Stafford set to hit free agency after 2017, the Lions will likely try to work out a long-term extension with their franchise quarterback this offseason.
Jan 7 - 11:51 PM
Matthew Stafford completed 26-of-41 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Week 17 against the Packers.
Stafford had some bad overthrows and threw a late game-sealing interception. He led Detroit to a first half lead, but couldn’t keep pace with Aaron Rodgers. Stafford cut back on his turnovers this season, finishing with 4,327 yards and a 24:10 TD/INT ratio. The Lions advanced to the playoffs despite the loss. Stafford has a shy away matchup against Seattle in the Wild Card Round.
Jan 1 - 11:56 PM
Matthew Stafford completed 26-of-46 passes for 260 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.
He was able to save his fantasy day a bit with a one-yard rushing touchdown on a fourth-and-goal sneak in the second quarter. The Lions and Cowboys were trading punches the entire first half, heading to break tied 21-21. But a bad Stafford interception as he was running left and tried to throw right set the Cowboys up with great field position in the third quarter. Ezekiel Elliott scored a one-yard touchdown, and the Cowboys ran away with the game. Stafford has now thrown one or zero touchdowns in seven of his past nine games and has topped 300 yards just once since Week 3. He's been more of a QB2 for the past couple months. The Lions play the Packers for the division title next Sunday night. The game is in Detroit.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 11:55:00 PM
Matthew Stafford (finger) is practicing in full for Week 16.
Stafford's finger didn't appear to be an issue last Sunday, though he may change gloves for Monday Night Football. The quarterback of a slow-it-down offense vs. the Keepaway Cowboys, Stafford is a QB2 for the fantasy finals.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 04:16:00 PM
Stafford can't conjure late-game magic in SEA
Jan 7 - 11:51 PM
Stafford throws for 347 yards, 2 TDs
Jan 1 - 11:56 PM
Stafford throws for 260 yards, adds rush TD
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 11:55:00 PM
Matthew Stafford (finger) practicing in full
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 04:16:00 PM
More Matthew Stafford Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Cobb
GB
(4071)
2
L. Green
PIT
(4006)
3
L. Miller
HOU
(4004)
4
R. Tannehill
MIA
(3387)
5
T. Rawls
SEA
(3203)
6
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3102)
7
A. Cooper
OAK
(2910)
8
D. Johnson
ARZ
(2900)
9
C. Prosise
SEA
(2896)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2708)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
DET
16
388
594
65.3
4327
270.4
7.3
4
24
10
37
207
12.9
5.6
2
0
2
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2009
DET
10
201
377
53.3
2267
226.7
6.0
1
13
20
20
108
10.8
5.4
2
0
1
2010
DET
3
57
96
59.4
535
178.3
5.6
0
6
1
4
11
3.7
2.8
1
0
1
2011
DET
16
421
663
63.5
5038
314.9
7.6
8
41
16
22
78
4.9
3.5
0
0
1
2012
DET
16
435
727
59.8
4967
310.4
6.8
8
20
17
35
126
7.9
3.6
4
0
4
2013
DET
16
371
634
58.5
4650
290.6
7.3
6
29
19
37
69
4.3
1.9
2
0
4
2014
DET
16
363
602
60.3
4257
266.1
7.1
4
22
12
43
93
5.8
2.2
2
0
3
2015
DET
16
398
592
67.2
4262
266.4
7.2
3
32
13
44
159
9.9
3.6
1
0
2
2016
DET
16
388
594
65.3
4327
270.4
7.3
4
24
10
37
207
12.9
5.6
2
0
2
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
@IND
31
39
79.5
340
8.7
3
0
2
5
2.5
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
22
40
55.0
260
6.5
1
1
2
31
15.5
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
28
41
68.3
385
9.4
3
1
2
11
5.5
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
23
36
63.9
213
5.9
0
2
2
17
8.5
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
19
25
76.0
180
7.2
3
0
6
16
2.7
0
1
6
Oct 16
LAR
23
31
74.2
270
8.7
4
0
5
14
2.8
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
18
29
62.1
266
9.2
1
0
2
32
16.0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
27
41
65.9
240
5.9
1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
23
36
63.9
219
6.1
2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
24
33
72.7
278
8.4
0
0
2
0
.0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
23
40
57.5
232
5.8
1
0
4
30
7.5
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
30
42
71.4
341
8.1
2
0
3
22
7.3
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
21
35
60.0
223
6.4
1
2
4
15
3.8
1
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
24
39
61.5
273
7.0
0
1
2
13
6.5
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
26
46
56.5
260
5.7
0
1
1
1
1.0
1
1
17
Jan 1
GB
26
41
63.4
347
8.5
2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Dan Orlovsky
RB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Dwayne Washington
3
Joique Bell
4
Ameer Abdullah
I.L.
Ameer Abdullah (foot, injured reserve) was still sporting a walking boot before his visit with Dr. Robert Anderson last week.
The visit reportedly showed Abdullah's foot is "structurally sound," but the boot puts a bit of a damper on his expected return. The Lions still have not officially tabbed Abdullah as their return player, although it seems very likely with LB Jon Bostic dealing with complications in his own recovery from a foot issue. Abdullah is still a better injury bet than Adrian Peterson, but it is far from a sure thing he will return value this fantasy season.
Nov 28
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Dwayne Washington
3RB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Dwayne Washington
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
2
Anquan Boldin
3
T.J. Jones
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
Andre Roberts
WR3
1
Anquan Boldin
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Clay Harbor
3
Matthew Mulligan
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Cornelius Lucas
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Travis Swanson
Sidelined
Travis Swanson (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's Wild Card game.
Swanson has been practicing the last two weeks but will miss his fifth straight game. Graham Glasgow will continue to start, with Laken Tomlinson remaining at guard.
Jan 6
2
Graham Glasgow
RG
1
Larry Warford
RT
1
Riley Reiff
Questionable
Lions declared RT Riley Reiff, C Travis Swanson, QB Jake Rudock, WR Jace Billingsley, LB Antwione Williams, FB Michael Burton, and CB Alex Carter inactive for Week 18 against the Seahawks.
Reiff (hip) and Swanson (concussion) were both listed questionable, but aren't ready to play. Cornelius Lucas is expected to start at right tackle, with Graham Glasgow remaining at center and Laken Tomlinson at left guard.
Jan 7
K
1
Matt Prater
