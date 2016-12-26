Matthew Stafford | Quarterback | #9 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (28) / 2/7/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 226 College: Georgia Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 7/9/2013: Signed a five-year, $76.5 million contract. The deal contains $41.5 million guaranteed, including a $27.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $17 million, 2017: $16.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-32 passes for 205 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the Lions' Wild Card loss to the Seahawks. Despite the defense getting run over all night and his receivers apparently leaving their hands in Detroit, Stafford was in position to lead yet another fourth-quarter comeback, but he could not get anything going as the Seahawks pulled away with two late touchdowns. Stafford once again seemed to struggle with the injured finger which appears to have derailed both his and the Lions' season. Luckily, Stafford said after the game he does not think he will need surgery, meaning he should be ready for the offseason program. Despite the disappointing end, Stafford finished the regular season with 4,327 yards and 24 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. He was also squarely in the MVP discussion for much of the season. With Stafford set to hit free agency after 2017, the Lions will likely try to work out a long-term extension with their franchise quarterback this offseason.

Matthew Stafford completed 26-of-41 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Week 17 against the Packers. Stafford had some bad overthrows and threw a late game-sealing interception. He led Detroit to a first half lead, but couldn’t keep pace with Aaron Rodgers. Stafford cut back on his turnovers this season, finishing with 4,327 yards and a 24:10 TD/INT ratio. The Lions advanced to the playoffs despite the loss. Stafford has a shy away matchup against Seattle in the Wild Card Round.

Matthew Stafford completed 26-of-46 passes for 260 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. He was able to save his fantasy day a bit with a one-yard rushing touchdown on a fourth-and-goal sneak in the second quarter. The Lions and Cowboys were trading punches the entire first half, heading to break tied 21-21. But a bad Stafford interception as he was running left and tried to throw right set the Cowboys up with great field position in the third quarter. Ezekiel Elliott scored a one-yard touchdown, and the Cowboys ran away with the game. Stafford has now thrown one or zero touchdowns in seven of his past nine games and has topped 300 yards just once since Week 3. He's been more of a QB2 for the past couple months. The Lions play the Packers for the division title next Sunday night. The game is in Detroit.