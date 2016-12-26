Player Page

Matthew Stafford | Quarterback | #9

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 226
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-32 passes for 205 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the Lions' Wild Card loss to the Seahawks.
Despite the defense getting run over all night and his receivers apparently leaving their hands in Detroit, Stafford was in position to lead yet another fourth-quarter comeback, but he could not get anything going as the Seahawks pulled away with two late touchdowns. Stafford once again seemed to struggle with the injured finger which appears to have derailed both his and the Lions' season. Luckily, Stafford said after the game he does not think he will need surgery, meaning he should be ready for the offseason program. Despite the disappointing end, Stafford finished the regular season with 4,327 yards and 24 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. He was also squarely in the MVP discussion for much of the season. With Stafford set to hit free agency after 2017, the Lions will likely try to work out a long-term extension with their franchise quarterback this offseason. Jan 7 - 11:51 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016DET1638859465.34327270.47.3424103720712.95.6202
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2009DET1020137753.32267226.76.0113202010810.85.4201
2010DET3579659.4535178.35.60614113.72.8101
2011DET1642166363.55038314.97.68411622784.93.5001
2012DET1643572759.84967310.46.882017351267.93.6404
2013DET1637163458.54650290.67.36291937694.31.9204
2014DET1636360260.34257266.17.14221243935.82.2203
2015DET1639859267.24262266.47.233213441599.93.6102
2016DET1638859465.34327270.47.3424103720712.95.6202
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@IND313979.53408.730252.500
2Sep 18TEN224055.02606.51123115.500
3Sep 25@GB284168.33859.4312115.500
4Oct 2@CHI233663.92135.9022178.500
5Oct 9PHI192576.01807.2306162.701
6Oct 16LAR233174.22708.7405142.800
7Oct 23WAS182962.12669.21023216.000
8Oct 30@HOU274165.92405.91000.000
9Nov 6@MIN233663.92196.12100.000
11Nov 20JAC243372.72788.40020.000
12Nov 24MIN234057.52325.8104307.500
13Dec 4@NO304271.43418.1203227.300
14Dec 11CHI213560.02236.4124153.810
15Dec 18@NYG243961.52737.0012136.500
16Dec 26@DAL264656.52605.701111.011
17Jan 1GB264163.43478.52100.000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Dan Orlovsky
RB1Zach Zenner
2Dwayne Washington
3Joique Bell
4Ameer Abdullah
GLB1Zach Zenner
2Dwayne Washington
3RB1Zach Zenner
2Dwayne Washington
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Marvin Jones
2Anquan Boldin
3T.J. Jones
WR21Golden Tate
2Andre Roberts
WR31Anquan Boldin
TE1Eric Ebron
2Clay Harbor
3Matthew Mulligan
LT1Taylor Decker
2Cornelius Lucas
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Joe Dahl
C1Travis Swanson
2Graham Glasgow
RG1Larry Warford
RT1Riley Reiff
K1Matt Prater
 

 