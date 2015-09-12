Player Page

Michael Crabtree | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
College: Texas Tech
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (10) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Michael Crabtree caught 6-of-6 targets for 80 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets in Week 2.
Unlike how he didn’t get red-zone targets in Week 1, he was heavily targeted when it counted against the smaller DBs. He beat 5’9" Buster Skrine for two yards on his first score, scored from 26 yards out on his second one, and Derek Carr hit him on a rollout for a one-yard TD. It’s worth a quick mention that Crabtree did need his ankle retaped in the first half, but it clearly didn’t affect his play. He just turned 30 on Thursday and he still has plenty of juice as a WR2. Sep 17 - 7:10 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017OAK168383.013.80000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009SF114862556.813.00200.0.00010000
2010SF165574146.313.52600.0.00000000
2011SF157388058.712.11400.0.00000000
2012SF1685110569.113.04918.58.00000000
2013SF51928456.814.91100.0.00000000
2014SF166869843.610.30414.34.00000000
2015OAK168592257.610.83900.0.00000000
2016OAK1689100362.711.33800.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@TEN68313.8000.0000000
2Sep 17NYJ68013.3300.0000000
3Sep 24@WASGame scheduled for 9/24 8:30 PM ET
4Oct 1@DENGame scheduled for 10/1 4:25 PM ET
5Oct 8BALGame scheduled for 10/8 4:05 PM ET
6Oct 15LACGame scheduled for 10/15 4:25 PM ET
7Oct 19KCGame scheduled for 10/19 8:25 PM ET
8Oct 29@BUFGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5@MIAGame scheduled for 11/5 8:30 PM ET
11Nov 19NEGame scheduled for 11/19 4:25 PM ET
12Nov 26DENGame scheduled for 11/26 4:25 PM ET
13Dec 3NYGGame scheduled for 12/3 4:25 PM ET
14Dec 10@KCGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17DALGame scheduled for 12/17 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 25@PHIGame scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17Dec 31@LACGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2E.J. Manuel
3Connor Cook
RB1Marshawn Lynch
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
GLB1Marshawn Lynch
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Jared Cook
2Lee Smith
3Clive Walford
LT1Donald Penn
2Jylan Ware
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Denver Kirkland
C1Rodney Hudson
2Jon Feliciano
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Vadal Alexander
RT1Marshall Newhouse
2David Sharpe
K1Sebastian Janikowski
2Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 