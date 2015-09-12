Michael Crabtree | Wide Receiver | #15 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (30) / 9/14/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215 College: Texas Tech Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (10) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 12/9/2015: Signed a five-year, $34 million contract. Another $1.2 million is available through incentives. The deal contains $19 million guaranteed. Crabtree is eligible for an annual $250,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $6.25 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: $7 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2019: $7.5 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Michael Crabtree caught 6-of-6 targets for 80 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets in Week 2. Unlike how he didn’t get red-zone targets in Week 1, he was heavily targeted when it counted against the smaller DBs. He beat 5’9" Buster Skrine for two yards on his first score, scored from 26 yards out on his second one, and Derek Carr hit him on a rollout for a one-yard TD. It’s worth a quick mention that Crabtree did need his ankle retaped in the first half, but it clearly didn’t affect his play. He just turned 30 on Thursday and he still has plenty of juice as a WR2.

Michael Crabtree caught 6-of-7 targets for 83 yards in the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Titans. Unusually, none of Crabtree's looks came in the red zone. He ceded that territory to Amari Cooper, whom the Raiders seemed focused on getting going near the goal line after last year's dismal performance in the red zone. Otherwise, Crabtree did his thing, tacking on yards after the catch and proving difficult to take down with the ball in his hands. Even if Cooper is more involved in the painted area, Crabtree will remain an excellent weekly bet to score, especially in cupcake matchups like next week's hosting of the Jets.

Michael Crabtree caught 2-of-3 targets for nine yards in the Raiders' third preseason game. It was an Amari Cooper game, as the Raiders' third-year wideout scored a 48-yard touchdown while Crabtree took a backseat. Crabtree has scored 17 touchdowns to Cooper's 11 over the past two seasons, however, and Crabtree's red-zone prowess makes him a bankable value pick in the fifth and sixth rounds.