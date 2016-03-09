Player Page

Kyle Arrington | Defensive Back | #35

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/12/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 186
College: Hofstra
Contract: view contract details
Ravens released/failed physical CB Kyle Arrington.
The 2008 UDFA missed all of 2016 with a concussion. He's apparently still not healthy. Two months shy of his 31st birthday, Arrington made four starts for the Ravens in 2015, but struggled. Arrington was a starter for the Patriots from 2010-13. Jun 5 - 1:54 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009NE 9144180.00.0000000000000
2010NE 166011710.00.01361000500000
2011NE 166622880.00.079201001300000
2012NE 166112730.00.00001011100000
2013NE 164814622.0115.51500021200000
2014NE 14336391.00.0000112400000
2015BAL15226280.00.0000001300000
