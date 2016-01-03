Player Page

Weather | Roster

Sam Bradford | Quarterback | #8

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/8/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 224
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN reports the "conventional wisdom" is Sam Bradford will open 2017 as the Vikings' starting quarterback.
Teddy Bridgewater faces a steep climb to get back healthy in time for Week 1, but this report suggests Bradford will be the starter regardless of Bridgewater's health. Bradford has performed surprisingly well in a tough situation, and the Vikings may want to see what he can do with a full offseason in the system and an offensive line which would not be overmatched against good high school teams. Even if he opens the season as the starter, Bradford's history suggests Bridgewater will get his shot at some point as well. Dec 31 - 10:05 AM
Source: ESPN
More Sam Bradford Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016MIN1437051971.33627259.17.0217419292.11.5005
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2010LAR1635459060.03512219.56.01181527633.92.3102
2011LAR1019135753.52164216.46.126618262.61.4007
2012LAR1632855159.53702231.46.732113371277.93.4101
2013LAR715926260.71687241.06.4114415314.42.1001
2015PHI1434653265.03725266.17.05191426392.81.5003
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 18GB223171.02869.2201-3-3.000
3Sep 25@CAR182864.31716.1102-2-1.000
4Oct 3NYG263672.22627.310461.500
5Oct 9HOU223073.32719.0202-2-1.000
7Oct 23@PHI244158.52245.5111-1-1.002
8Oct 31@CHI233762.22286.21000.000
9Nov 6DET314077.52736.81000.000
10Nov 13@WAS314077.53077.72100.000
11Nov 20ARZ202871.41696.0101-1-1.001
12Nov 24@DET313783.82246.10100.000
13Dec 1DAL324571.12475.5102105.000
14Dec 11@JAC243470.62928.6104174.300
15Dec 18IND324276.22916.90100.001
16Dec 24@GB345068.03827.630252.501
17Jan 1CHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Shaun Hill
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Asiata
3Bishop Sankey
4Adrian Peterson
GLB1Matt Asiata
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Adrian Peterson
FB1Zach Line
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Jarius Wright
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
WR31Cordarrelle Patterson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2Rhett Ellison
3David Morgan
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Zac Kerin
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Willie Beavers
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
K1Kai Forbath
 

 