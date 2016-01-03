Sam Bradford | Quarterback | #8

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Hunter Henry will be 'featured' TE next year
Michael Floyd could face 180-day sentence
Sam Bradford expected to open 2017 as starter
'Common knowledge' GM committed to Bortles
Bills decided on Tyrod's future 'weeks ago'
Jacquizz expected to get 'heavy workload'
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
Bilal Powell expected to 'try to play' vs BUF
Falcons say no snap count for Julio Jones
Gordon (hip, knee) ruled out for Week 17
Vikes list Stefon Diggs doubtful for Week 17
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Trust The Passes: Embiid w/ 5 dimes, drops 23
Back Like That: Ghostface Ilya continues run
Dwight Powell double-doubles w/ two blocks
Nikola Jokic scores 25 points in 22 minutes
Kevin Durant triple-doubles in win over Mavs
James Harden triple-doubles, HOU scores 140
Trez Dispenser: Harrell scores career-high 29
Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 52 points
$72 million? Joakim Noah exposed vs. NOP
James Johnson has a big game in Boston
Tyreke Evans scores season-high 16 points
J-Rich Gets Richer: Josh Richardson goes off
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Juuse Saros blanks Blues on Friday night
Filip Forsberg nets 1G, 1A in win over STL
'Canes extend home point streak to 11 games
James Neal to play Friday vs Blues
Aaron Dell is expected to start Friday night
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Nyqwan Murray scores go-ahead TD for FSU
Dalvin Cook slices through UM for 145 yards
Alvin Kamara decides to enter 2017 draft pool
Northwestern LB Walker to enter NFL Draft
Josh Magee roars with 5-154-1 receiving line
Peppers (hamstring) sitting out Orange Bowl
Josh Dobbs totals five TD in Music City Bowl
No charges to be filed vs. Minnesota players
Utah to part ways with OC Aaron Roderick
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
Dawgs' WR McKenzie leaving for NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Karanka to shuffle his line-up vs. Man Utd.
Conte weighs in on return of loan duo
Costa back for NYE match with Stoke City
Will Mahrez start against West Ham?
Collins set to return to training next week
Masuaku, Arbeloa to miss several more weeks
Ranieri hopeful Drinkwater can start on NYE
Barkley's header salvages a point for Everton
Snodgrass shines but Tigers draw 2-2
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
David Morgan
(TE)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Zach Line
(RB)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Shaun Hill
(QB)
Sam Bradford | Quarterback | #8
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/8/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 224
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/1/2016: Signed a two-year, $36 million contract. The deal contains $26 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus. Another $4 million is available through incentives. 2016: $7 million, 2017: $13 million (+ $4 million roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN reports the "conventional wisdom" is Sam Bradford will open 2017 as the Vikings' starting quarterback.
Teddy Bridgewater faces a steep climb to get back healthy in time for Week 1, but this report suggests Bradford will be the starter regardless of Bridgewater's health. Bradford has performed surprisingly well in a tough situation, and the Vikings may want to see what he can do with a full offseason in the system and an offensive line which would not be overmatched against good high school teams. Even if he opens the season as the starter, Bradford's history suggests Bridgewater will get his shot at some point as well.
Dec 31 - 10:05 AM
Source:
ESPN
Sam Bradford completed 34-of-50 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' 38-25, Week 16 loss to the Packers.
He also lost a fumble. Comeback mode helped, but it was easily Bradford's best game as a Viking. Both the yards and scores were new 2016 highs. Bradford finally got some downfield action going, hooking up with Adam Thielen for an absurd 12/202/2 line. Bradford essentially picked up on the incremental progress he had been making before Adrian Peterson's disruptive Week 15 return. Bradford gets the Bears in Week 17 before an offseason of questions about whether he or Teddy Bridgewater will be the Vikings' 2017 starter.
Dec 24 - 4:22 PM
Sam Bradford completed 32-of-42 passes for 291 yards and an interception in the Vikings' Week 15 loss to the Colts.
Bradford nearly threw a pick to a defensive lineman in the third quarter, but he was lucky it got negated by an unnecessary roughness penalty after the play. It's been one step forward, two steps back for Bradford almost all season. He'll be merely a two-quarterback-league consideration in Week 16 at Lambeau.
Dec 18 - 4:26 PM
Sam Bradford (shoulder) remained limited at Thursday's practice.
Barring a setback, Bradford should be fine for Week 15. He'll be in play in two-quarterback leagues in a plus matchup against the Colts.
Dec 15 - 3:07 PM
Source:
Matt Vensel on Twitter
Sam Bradford expected to open 2017 as starter
Dec 31 - 10:05 AM
Bradford has 382-yard, three-TD day in loss
Dec 24 - 4:22 PM
Bradford throws for 291 yards against Colts
Dec 18 - 4:26 PM
Sam Bradford (shoulder) still limited
Dec 15 - 3:07 PM
More Sam Bradford Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
MIN
14
370
519
71.3
3627
259.1
7.0
2
17
4
19
29
2.1
1.5
0
0
5
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2010
LAR
16
354
590
60.0
3512
219.5
6.0
1
18
15
27
63
3.9
2.3
1
0
2
2011
LAR
10
191
357
53.5
2164
216.4
6.1
2
6
6
18
26
2.6
1.4
0
0
7
2012
LAR
16
328
551
59.5
3702
231.4
6.7
3
21
13
37
127
7.9
3.4
1
0
1
2013
LAR
7
159
262
60.7
1687
241.0
6.4
1
14
4
15
31
4.4
2.1
0
0
1
2015
PHI
14
346
532
65.0
3725
266.1
7.0
5
19
14
26
39
2.8
1.5
0
0
3
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
2
Sep 18
GB
22
31
71.0
286
9.2
2
0
1
-3
-3.0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CAR
18
28
64.3
171
6.1
1
0
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
4
Oct 3
NYG
26
36
72.2
262
7.3
1
0
4
6
1.5
0
0
5
Oct 9
HOU
22
30
73.3
271
9.0
2
0
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
24
41
58.5
224
5.5
1
1
1
-1
-1.0
0
2
8
Oct 31
@CHI
23
37
62.2
228
6.2
1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
31
40
77.5
273
6.8
1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@WAS
31
40
77.5
307
7.7
2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ARZ
20
28
71.4
169
6.0
1
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
1
12
Nov 24
@DET
31
37
83.8
224
6.1
0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
13
Dec 1
DAL
32
45
71.1
247
5.5
1
0
2
10
5.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@JAC
24
34
70.6
292
8.6
1
0
4
17
4.3
0
0
15
Dec 18
IND
32
42
76.2
291
6.9
0
1
0
0
.0
0
1
16
Dec 24
@GB
34
50
68.0
382
7.6
3
0
2
5
2.5
0
1
17
Jan 1
CHI
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Shaun Hill
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Asiata
3
Bishop Sankey
4
Adrian Peterson
Sidelined
Adrian Peterson (knee, groin) has been ruled out for Week 17.
Owed nearly $18 million in salary and bonuses, Peterson has almost certainly played his final snap as a Viking. Jerick McKinnon will operate as Minnesota's lead back against Chicago. Matt Asiata will remain the goal-line vulture.
Dec 30
GLB
1
Matt Asiata
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Adrian Peterson
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
Doubtful
Stefon Diggs (hip) is listed as doubtful for Week 17.
Adam Thielen should remain a target monster against the Bears. Diggs' sophomore campaign began with a two-week bang -- even winning Al Zeidenfeld the Milly Maker with a Week 2 Sunday Night Football explosion -- but Diggs battled nagging injuries the rest of the way and disappointed from the second game of the season on aside from a few spiked weeks. Diggs failed to clear 60 yards in each of the Vikings' final five games. Still only 23 years old, Diggs maintains a lofty Dynasty ceiling and should offer value-pick potential in 2017 re-draft leagues.
Dec 30
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Jarius Wright
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Charles Johnson
3
Laquon Treadwell
WR3
1
Cordarrelle Patterson
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
Rhett Ellison
3
David Morgan
Sidelined
Vikings signed No. 188 overall pick TE David Morgan to a four-year contract.
Morgan gets a $135,456 signing bonus at his draft slot. He showed well in agility drills in pre-draft workouts, but ran extremely slow at 5.02 in the forty. Morgan's ticket to the roster will be special teams and blocking skill.
May 4
LT
1
T.J. Clemmings
2
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
C
1
Joe Berger
Questionable
Vikings C Joe Berger (concussion) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
Berger was hoping to suit up last week against Jacksonville but couldn't pass his final concussion test. He should have a better chance of playing this week against the Colts. Nick Easton has been spelling him at center.
Dec 14
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
2
Willie Beavers
RT
1
Jeremiah Sirles
K
1
Kai Forbath
