Sam Bradford | Quarterback | #8 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (29) / 11/8/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 224 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 3/1/2016: Signed a two-year, $36 million contract. The deal contains $26 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus. Another $4 million is available through incentives. 2016: $7 million, 2017: $13 million (+ $4 million roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN reports the "conventional wisdom" is Sam Bradford will open 2017 as the Vikings' starting quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater faces a steep climb to get back healthy in time for Week 1, but this report suggests Bradford will be the starter regardless of Bridgewater's health. Bradford has performed surprisingly well in a tough situation, and the Vikings may want to see what he can do with a full offseason in the system and an offensive line which would not be overmatched against good high school teams. Even if he opens the season as the starter, Bradford's history suggests Bridgewater will get his shot at some point as well. Source: ESPN

Sam Bradford completed 34-of-50 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' 38-25, Week 16 loss to the Packers. He also lost a fumble. Comeback mode helped, but it was easily Bradford's best game as a Viking. Both the yards and scores were new 2016 highs. Bradford finally got some downfield action going, hooking up with Adam Thielen for an absurd 12/202/2 line. Bradford essentially picked up on the incremental progress he had been making before Adrian Peterson's disruptive Week 15 return. Bradford gets the Bears in Week 17 before an offseason of questions about whether he or Teddy Bridgewater will be the Vikings' 2017 starter.

Sam Bradford completed 32-of-42 passes for 291 yards and an interception in the Vikings' Week 15 loss to the Colts. Bradford nearly threw a pick to a defensive lineman in the third quarter, but he was lucky it got negated by an unnecessary roughness penalty after the play. It's been one step forward, two steps back for Bradford almost all season. He'll be merely a two-quarterback-league consideration in Week 16 at Lambeau.