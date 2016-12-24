Player Page

Jared Cook | Tight End | #89

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 254
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (89) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Jared Cook corralled six-of-11 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Packers' Divisional Round win over the Cowboys.
Cook struggled in the first half, grabbing just two catches for 20 yards and failing to reel in his lone end-zone target. But Aaron Rodgers never lost his faith in his tight end and Cook rewarded him with a second half for the ages. The Cowboys bit on play-action, leaving Cook all alone on his three-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. But Cook’s biggest contribution to this game was a magnificent 36-yard catch with three seconds left in the fourth quarter. Rodgers was falling backwards as he threw a missile down the left sideline and Cook somehow kept both feet in bounds to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning kick. Thanks to Cook’s heroics, the Packers are headed to the NFC Championship for the second time in the last three seasons. Jan 15 - 8:35 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB103037737.712.61100.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009TEN149745.38.20000.0.00000000
2010TEN162936122.612.40100.0.00003000
2011TEN164975947.415.52300.0.00020000
2012TEN134452340.211.90400.0.00010000
2013LAR165167141.913.21500.0.00010000
2014LAR165263439.612.20310.0.00000000
2015LAR163948130.112.30000.0.00010000
2016GB103037737.712.61100.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC177.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@MIN4317.8000.0000000
3Sep 25DET11515.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@WAS610517.5100.0010000
12Nov 28@PHI177.0000.0000000
13Dec 4HOU3196.3000.0000000
14Dec 11SEA11515.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@CHI68514.2000.0000000
16Dec 24MIN33712.3000.0000000
17Jan 1@DET45614.0000.0000000

