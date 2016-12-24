Jared Cook | Tight End | #89

Jared Cook corralled six-of-11 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Packers' Divisional Round win over the Cowboys.

Cook struggled in the first half, grabbing just two catches for 20 yards and failing to reel in his lone end-zone target. But Aaron Rodgers never lost his faith in his tight end and Cook rewarded him with a second half for the ages. The Cowboys bit on play-action, leaving Cook all alone on his three-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. But Cook’s biggest contribution to this game was a magnificent 36-yard catch with three seconds left in the fourth quarter. Rodgers was falling backwards as he threw a missile down the left sideline and Cook somehow kept both feet in bounds to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning kick. Thanks to Cook’s heroics, the Packers are headed to the NFC Championship for the second time in the last three seasons.