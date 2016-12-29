Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Percy Harvin
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Dri Archer
(RB)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
LeSean McCoy | Running Back | #25
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/12/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 208
College:
Pittsburgh
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (53) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2015: Signed a five-year, $40 million contract. The deal contains $26.05 million guaranteed, including a $13.125 million signing bonus. McCoy is eligible for an annual workout bonus of $250,00 throughout the contract's life. 2016: $4.8 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $6.075 million, 2019: $6.175 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
LeSean McCoy was carted off with an ankle injury in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Jets and will not return.
That will end his season. The Bills ran the ball better than any team in football this year and McCoy was the biggest reason why. Shady was a beast whenever he was healthy and rushed for 100 yards or more in four of his last six outings. He was also a reliable pass-catcher, reeling in 50 receptions for 356 yards over 15 appearances. McCoy turns 29 in July but doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. He checks off all the boxes for an elite running back and should be a first-round pick in all fantasy leagues next summer.
Jan 1 - 1:42 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
LeSean McCoy (illness) returned to practice Thursday.
McCoy was sent home Wednesday after showing up sick, but he was back on the practice field Thursday. McCoy should be good to go for the season finale.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 12:10:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
LeSean McCoy (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
McCoy was sent home after showing up sick. It gives the Bills a reason not to play McCoy in a meaningless Week 17 game. If McCoy is unable to play, Mike Gillislee would be an attractive play against the Jets.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 02:56:00 PM
LeSean McCoy rushed 24 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' Week 16 loss to the Dolphins, adding five receptions for 17 additional yards.
McCoy got off to a slow start, but still ended up blowing by 130 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in five games. Averaging 5.48 yards per carry heading into Week 17, McCoy has been one of the best players in the NFL this season. Provided the Bills don't lay down on possible lame duck Rex Ryan, McCoy could have a total blow up against the packed-in Jets.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:08:00 PM
LeSean McCoy (ankle) carted off in Week 17
Jan 1 - 1:42 PM
LeSean McCoy (illness) back at practice
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 12:10:00 PM
LeSean McCoy sick on Wednesday
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 02:56:00 PM
Elite McCoy totals 145 yards in loss to Miami
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:08:00 PM
More LeSean McCoy Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
14
229
1257
89.8
5.5
7
13
49
350
25.0
7.1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
PHI
16
155
637
39.8
4.1
0
4
40
308
19.3
7.7
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2010
PHI
15
207
1080
72.0
5.2
3
7
78
592
39.5
7.6
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
2011
PHI
15
273
1309
87.3
4.8
6
17
48
315
21.0
6.6
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
2012
PHI
12
200
840
70.0
4.2
3
2
54
373
31.1
6.9
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
2013
PHI
16
314
1607
100.4
5.1
7
9
52
539
33.7
10.4
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
314
1319
82.4
4.2
4
5
28
155
9.7
5.5
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
12
203
895
74.6
4.4
3
3
32
292
24.3
9.1
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
16
58
3.6
1
4
12
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
15
59
3.9
0
4
31
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
ARZ
17
110
6.5
2
3
6
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
19
70
3.7
0
6
38
6.3
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
18
150
8.3
0
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
19
140
7.4
3
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
8
11
1.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
21
85
4.0
0
4
35
8.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
5
33
6.6
1
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
19
103
5.4
2
2
31
15.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
17
130
7.6
0
7
61
8.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
12
27
2.3
1
6
81
13.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
19
153
8.1
2
3
16
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
24
128
5.3
1
5
17
3.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
5
10
2.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
Bills declared QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Gerald Christian, CB Stephon Gilmore, OT Cordy Glenn, WR Dez Lewis, TE Logan Thomas and DT Adolphus Washington inactive for Week 17 against the Jets.
Taylor was ruled out earlier this week and could be headed for hernia surgery. It's entirely possible that Taylor has played his final game in a Bills uniform. Preston Brown (foot), Zach Brown (illness), Charles Clay (knee), John Miller (hip), Sammy Watkins (foot) and Kyle Williams (back) are all active for Buffalo. E.J. Manuel will draw the start at quarterback.
Jan 1
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Cardale Jones
Questionable
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season.
"That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.
Dec 9
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
Sidelined
LeSean McCoy was carted off with an ankle injury in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Jets and will not return.
That will end his season. The Bills ran the ball better than any team in football this year and McCoy was the biggest reason why. Shady was a beast whenever he was healthy and rushed for 100 yards or more in four of his last six outings. He was also a reliable pass-catcher, reeling in 50 receptions for 356 yards over 15 appearances. McCoy turns 29 in July but doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. He checks off all the boxes for an elite running back and should be a first-round pick in all fantasy leagues next summer.
Jan 1
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Reggie Bush
4
Jonathan Williams
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Reggie Bush
FB
1
Jerome Felton
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Questionable
Sammy Watkins (foot) is questionable for Week 17 against the Jets.
Watkins was absent from Wednesday's practiced but returned a day later. There's never been any concern about his status for Sunday's finale. Watkins put up a season-best 154 yards in last week's loss to Miami but we're not as bullish on him with E.J. Manuel getting the nod at quarterback this week.
Dec 30
2
Marquise Goodwin
3
Justin Hunter
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Brandon Tate
Questionable
Bills WR Brandon Tate left Sunday's Week 8 game against the Patriots and is being evaluated for a concussion.
He hauled in two-of-three targets for 17 yards and rushed once for 14 yards before exiting early in the third quarter. With Marquise Goodwin (concussion) out and Robert Woods playing through a foot injury, the Bills' receiving corps is paper thin right now.
Oct 30
3
Marcus Easley
PUP
Bills coach Rex Ryan doesn't expect WR Marcus Easley (knee, PUP) to return this season.
He dislocated his knee late last season and is still recovering. Easley is a special teamer who carries no fantasy significance.
Nov 17
WR3
1
Marquise Goodwin
TE
1
Charles Clay
Questionable
Charles Clay (knee) is questionable for Week 17 against the Jets.
Clay should be ready to roll after returning to a limited practice on Thursday. He's been on fire lately with four touchdowns over his last three games. Despite his recent success, Clay won't be an appealing steamer with E.J. Manuel under center.
Dec 30
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Gerald Christian
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (back) has been ruled out for Week 17.
Previously dealing with an ankle injury, Glenn will miss the season finale with a bad back. Glenn signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Bills in May, but wound up playing in only 11 games. He'll return at left tackle in 2017.
Dec 30
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job.
A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career.
May 24
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Ryan Groy
2
Patrick Lewis
Sidelined
Bills signed C Patrick Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017.
Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks at final cuts. He'll be Eric Wood's direct backup in Buffalo, and probably can play some guard as well.
Sep 9
RG
1
John Miller
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt.
Nov 29
3
Michael Ola
K
1
Dan Carpenter
