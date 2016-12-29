Player Page

LeSean McCoy | Running Back | #25

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 208
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (53) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
LeSean McCoy was carted off with an ankle injury in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Jets and will not return.
That will end his season. The Bills ran the ball better than any team in football this year and McCoy was the biggest reason why. Shady was a beast whenever he was healthy and rushed for 100 yards or more in four of his last six outings. He was also a reliable pass-catcher, reeling in 50 receptions for 356 yards over 15 appearances. McCoy turns 29 in July but doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. He checks off all the boxes for an elite running back and should be a first-round pick in all fantasy leagues next summer. Jan 1 - 1:42 PM
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF14229125789.85.57134935025.07.10100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009PHI1615563739.84.1044030819.37.70010000
2010PHI15207108072.05.2377859239.57.61210000
2011PHI15273130987.34.86174831521.06.60310000
2012PHI1220084070.04.2325437331.16.90330000
2013PHI163141607100.45.1795253933.710.41210000
2014PHI16314131982.44.245281559.75.50030000
2015BUF1220389574.64.4333229224.39.10220000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL16583.614123.0000000
2Sep 15NYJ15593.904317.8000000
3Sep 25ARZ171106.52362.0000000
4Oct 2@NE19703.706386.3100000
5Oct 9@LAR181508.30284.0000000
6Oct 16SF191407.43122.0000000
7Oct 23@MIA8111.4000.0000000
9Nov 7@SEA21854.004358.8000000
11Nov 20@CIN5336.612126.0000000
12Nov 27JAC191035.4223115.5000000
13Dec 4@OAK171307.607618.7000000
14Dec 11PIT12272.3168113.5000000
15Dec 18CLE191538.123165.3000000
16Dec 24MIA241285.315173.4000000
17Jan 1@NYJ5102.00166.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2E.J. Manuel
3Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Reggie Bush
4Jonathan Williams
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Reggie Bush
FB1Jerome Felton
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marquise Goodwin
3Justin Hunter
WR21Robert Woods
2Brandon Tate
3Marcus Easley
WR31Marquise Goodwin
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Gerald Christian
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Ryan Groy
2Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
RT1Jordan Mills
2Seantrel Henderson
3Michael Ola
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 