LeSean McCoy | Running Back | #25

QB 1 Tyrod Taylor Sidelined

Bills declared QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Gerald Christian, CB Stephon Gilmore, OT Cordy Glenn, WR Dez Lewis, TE Logan Thomas and DT Adolphus Washington inactive for Week 17 against the Jets. Taylor was ruled out earlier this week and could be headed for hernia surgery. It's entirely possible that Taylor has played his final game in a Bills uniform. Preston Brown (foot), Zach Brown (illness), Charles Clay (knee), John Miller (hip), Sammy Watkins (foot) and Kyle Williams (back) are all active for Buffalo. E.J. Manuel will draw the start at quarterback.

3 Cardale Jones Questionable

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season. "That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.

RB 1 LeSean McCoy Sidelined

LeSean McCoy was carted off with an ankle injury in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Jets and will not return. That will end his season. The Bills ran the ball better than any team in football this year and McCoy was the biggest reason why. Shady was a beast whenever he was healthy and rushed for 100 yards or more in four of his last six outings. He was also a reliable pass-catcher, reeling in 50 receptions for 356 yards over 15 appearances. McCoy turns 29 in July but doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. He checks off all the boxes for an elite running back and should be a first-round pick in all fantasy leagues next summer.

2 Mike Gillislee

3 Reggie Bush

4 Jonathan Williams

GLB 1 LeSean McCoy

2 Mike Gillislee

3RB 1 LeSean McCoy

2 Reggie Bush

FB 1 Jerome Felton

WR1 1 Sammy Watkins Questionable

Sammy Watkins (foot) is questionable for Week 17 against the Jets. Watkins was absent from Wednesday's practiced but returned a day later. There's never been any concern about his status for Sunday's finale. Watkins put up a season-best 154 yards in last week's loss to Miami but we're not as bullish on him with E.J. Manuel getting the nod at quarterback this week.

2 Marquise Goodwin

3 Justin Hunter

WR2 1 Robert Woods

2 Brandon Tate Questionable

Bills WR Brandon Tate left Sunday's Week 8 game against the Patriots and is being evaluated for a concussion. He hauled in two-of-three targets for 17 yards and rushed once for 14 yards before exiting early in the third quarter. With Marquise Goodwin (concussion) out and Robert Woods playing through a foot injury, the Bills' receiving corps is paper thin right now.

3 Marcus Easley PUP

Bills coach Rex Ryan doesn't expect WR Marcus Easley (knee, PUP) to return this season. He dislocated his knee late last season and is still recovering. Easley is a special teamer who carries no fantasy significance.

WR3 1 Marquise Goodwin

TE 1 Charles Clay Questionable

Charles Clay (knee) is questionable for Week 17 against the Jets. Clay should be ready to roll after returning to a limited practice on Thursday. He's been on fire lately with four touchdowns over his last three games. Despite his recent success, Clay won't be an appealing steamer with E.J. Manuel under center.

3 Gerald Christian

LT 1 Cordy Glenn Sidelined

Bills LT Cordy Glenn (back) has been ruled out for Week 17. Previously dealing with an ankle injury, Glenn will miss the season finale with a bad back. Glenn signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Bills in May, but wound up playing in only 11 games. He'll return at left tackle in 2017.

2 Cyrus Kouandjio Sidelined

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job. A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career.

LG 1 Richie Incognito

C 1 Ryan Groy

2 Patrick Lewis Sidelined

Bills signed C Patrick Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017. Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks at final cuts. He'll be Eric Wood's direct backup in Buffalo, and probably can play some guard as well.

RG 1 John Miller

RT 1 Jordan Mills

2 Seantrel Henderson Suspended

NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt.

3 Michael Ola