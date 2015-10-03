Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jeremy Maclin | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/11/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 198
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (19) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chiefs released WR Jeremy Maclin
It's a surprise move for a team with some of the weakest receiver depth in the league. The post-June 1 release saves Kansas City Maclin's $9.75 million salary and a $250,000 workout bonus, but leaves $7.2 million in dead money the next two seasons. Maclin looked in decline with a career worst 44/536/2 line in 2016 while playing through injuries, but shouldn't struggle for interest in free agency. Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley are the favorites to take over as the Chiefs' top wideouts. Jun 2 - 8:08 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Jeremy Maclin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009PHI155576250.813.9142-7-.5-3.50001240300
2010PHI167096460.313.82103362.312.0001220170
2011PHI136385966.113.63511.11.000100290
2012PHI156985757.112.43700.0.00010000
2014PHI1685131882.415.541000.0.000000250
2015KC1587108872.512.538314.94.700100130
2016KC124453644.712.2021-1-.1-1.00000000
Jeremy Maclin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jeremy Maclin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jeremy Maclin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jeremy Maclin's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC56312.611-1-1.0000000
2Sep 18@HOU66811.3000.0000000
3Sep 25NYJ4358.8000.0000000
4Oct 2@PIT57815.6000.0000000
6Oct 16@OAK34916.3000.0000000
7Oct 23NO44010.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@IND34314.3100.0000000
9Nov 6JAC00.0000.0000000
14Dec 8OAK11616.0000.0000000
15Dec 18TEN68213.7000.0000000
16Dec 25DEN393.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@LAC45313.3000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Ryan Lindley
4Luke McCown
5Phillip Sims
6Josh Freeman
7Bryan Bennett
8Charlie Whitehurst
9Johnny Manziel
10Aaron Murray
11G.J. Kinne
12Austin Davis
13Jerrod Johnson
14Seth Lobato
15Ryan Williams
16Tim Tebow
17Brad Sorensen
18Jay Cutler
19Austin Trainor
20Dan LeFevour
21Matt Blanchard
22McLeod Bethel-Thompson
23Pat Devlin
24Marquise Williams
25Max Wittek
26Joe Licata
27Zac Dysert
28Sean Renfree
29Cody Fajardo
30Shane Carden
31Griffin Neal
32Zach Mettenberger
33R.J. Archer
34Jerry Lovelocke
35Chase Rettig
36Chandler Harnish
37Keith Wenning
38Josh Woodrum
39Dalyn Williams
40Jake Waters
RB1John Crockett
2James Starks
3Joseph Randle
4Rashad Jennings
5Dominique Williams
6Joique Bell
7Khiry Robinson
8Toby Gerhart
9Jhurell Pressley
10LaMichael James
11Karlos Williams
12Alonzo Harris
13Brandon Burks
14Anthony Dixon
15DuJuan Harris
16Darrin Reaves
17Zac Stacy
18Josh Harris
19Brandon Ross
20Stevan Ridley
21Keshawn Hill
22Glenn Winston
23LaVance Taylor
24Brandon Brown-Dukes
25Jahwan Edwards
26Ross Scheuerman
27Kenneth Harper
28Jawon Chisholm
29Zac Brooks
30Jerome Smith
31Isaiah Pead
32Dan Herron
33Daryl Richardson
34Tyler Gaffney
35Michael Dyer
36Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2James Starks
3Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Ryan Mueller
3Andrew Bonnet
4Joe Don Duncan
5Erik Lorig
6Will Johnson
7Emil Igwenagu
8Jorvorskie Lane
9Brandon Cottom
10James Casey
11Paul Lasike
12Blake Renaud
13John Conner
14Devon Johnson
15Alstevis Squirewell
16Zach Boren
17Kiero Small
18J.C. Copeland
19Joey Iosefa
20Will Ratelle
21Jordan Campbell
22Patrick Skov
23Brad Smelley
24Chris Swain
25Sam Bergen
26Nikita Whitlock
27Trey Millard
28Sione Houma
29Malcolm Johnson
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Keith Mumphery
3Greg Jennings
4Marques Colston
5Marcus Easley
6Jerome Simpson
7Hakeem Nicks
8Douglas McNeil
9Stevie Johnson
10Eddie Royal
11Josh Morgan
12Jacoby Ford
13Tyler Davis
14Miles Austin
15Kain Colter
16Greg Salas
17DeAndre Reaves
18Dwayne Bowe
19James Jones
20Preston Parker
21Greg Little
22Kris Durham
23Kyle Prater
24Joshua Stangby
25Nate Washington
26T.J. Graham
27Damaris Johnson
28Damian Williams
29Robert Herron
30Devin Street
31Shaq Evans
32Solomon Patton
33Josh Lenz
34Eric Rogers
35Ricky Collins
36Jaxon Shipley
37Andrew Turzilli
38Zach D'Orazio
39Kenzel Doe
40Jared Dangerfield
41Ben Edwards
42Rashad Ross
43Reggie Dunn
44Armon Binns
45Carlton Mitchell
46Nick Harwell
47Tevin Reese
48Tevin Jones
49Kenny Cook
50Issac Blakeney
51Richard Mullaney
52Corey Washington
53Duke Williams
54David Porter
55L'Damian Washington
56Jeff Beathard
57DaVaris Daniels
58Tyler McDonald
59Ezell Ruffin
60Dennis Parks
61Quinshad Davis
62Rashaun Simonise
63Reece Horn
64Tyler Murphy
65Marquez Clark
66Josh Harper
67Rasheed Bailey
68Josh Stewart
69Donatella Luckett
70Travis Labhart
71Marlon Moore
72Jarrett Boykin
73Lance Lewis
74Joseph Anderson
75Chandler Worthy
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8A.J. Jenkins
9Austin Pettis
10Ryan Broyles
11Ryan Whalen
12Joe Morgan
13Griff Whalen
14Emory Blake
15R.J. Harris
16Jacoby Jones
17Kevin Smith
18Onterio McCalebb
19Nathan Palmer
20Tandon Doss
21Mike Brown
22Shakim Phillips
23DeVier Posey
24Andre Debose
25Mike Williams
26Jay Lee
27Devante Davis
28Devon Wylie
29Jimmie Hunt
30Reggie Bell
31Amir Carlisle
32Valdez Showers
33Milton Williams III
34Michael Preston
35Phil Bates
36Antwan Goodley
37Isiah Ferguson
38Daniel Rodriguez
39A.J. Cruz
40Kadron Boone
41Ryan Lankford
42James Butler
43Marcus Harris
44Clyde Gates
45Stephen Hill
46Saalim Hakim
47Juron Criner
48Durron Neal
49David Glidden
50Kieran Duncan
51Jarvis Turner
52T.J. Thorpe
53Kashif Moore
54Kenbrell Thompkins
55Andre Davis
56Demetrius Wilson
57Josh Reese
58DiAndre Campbell
59Trevor Harman
60Tom Nelson
61Leonard Hankerson
62Michael Bennett
63Paul Browning
64Austin Willis
65Trindon Holliday
66Chris King
67Christion Jones
68Tony Washington
69K.J. Maye
70Danny Anthrop
71Levi Norwood
72Marken Michel
73Ed Williams
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Brandon Bostick
6Tony Moeaki
7Ladarius Green
8Dante Rosario
9Zach Sudfeld
10Andrew Quarless
11Kyle Miller
12Beau Gardner
13Michael Cooper
14Mickey Shuler
15Matt Spaeth
16Dominique Jones
17Nic Jacobs
18Chase Ford
19Bruce Miller
20Nick Kasa
21Chase Dixon
22Richard Gordon
23Braedon Bowman
24D.J. Williams
25Rob Blanchflower
26Jacob Maxwell
27Chase Coffman
28Bryce Williams
29Gerald Christian
30Casey Pierce
31Mike McFarland
32David Paulson
33Cameron Clear
34Justice Cunningham
35Steve Maneri
36Kevin Greene
37Brandon Barden
38Gerell Robinson
39Gannon Sinclair
40John Peters
41Jay Rome
42Kivon Cartwright
43Adrien Robinson
44Braxton Deaver
45M.J. McFarland
46Clayton Echard
47Jake Murphy
48Rory Anderson
49Ryan Taylor
50Konrad Reuland
51Brett Brackett
52Michael Egnew
53Jake Stoneburner
54Rob Housler
55Dan Light
56Jordan Thompson
57Jack Tabb
58Arthur Lynch
LT1Ryan Clady
2King Dunlap
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Carter Bykowski
7Martin Wallace
8Rob Crisp
9Takoby Cofield
10Micah Hatchie
11Jason Fox
12Kyle Roberts
13Jordan Rigsbee
14Cyrus Kouandjio
15Tyson Chandler
16Lars Hanson
17Garry Williams
18Donald Hawkins
19David Hedelin
20Taylor Fallin
21Vince Kowalski
22John Weidenaar
23Collin Buchanan
24Cody Booth
25Justin Renfrow
26David Foucault
27Andrew McDonald
28Jordan Swindle
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Ben Grubbs
3David Arkin
4Edawn Coughman
5Ryan Seymour
6Ben Heenan
7Antoine Everett
8Sam Brenner
9Mackenzy Bernadeau
10Jake Bernstein
11Collin Rahrig
12Darren Keyton
13Vi Teofilo
14Adrian Bellard
15Tanner Hawkinson
16Lene Maiava
17Jamison Lalk
18Al Bond
19Chris Watt
20Brian Folkerts
21Matthew Masifilo
22Alex Cooper
23Garrick Mayweather
24Pearce Slater
C1Nick Mangold
2Manuel Ramirez
3Mitchell Bell
4Julian Vandervelde
5Marcus Henry
6Fernando Velasco
7Jacques McClendon
8Drew Nowak
9Garth Gerhart
10Barrett Jones
11Dalton Freeman
12Ben Clarke
13Ross Burbank
14Brian De La Puente
15Greg Van Roten
16Dillon Farrell
17Reese Dismukes
18Ben Gottschalk
19Braxston Cave
20Robert Kugler
21Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Cyril Lemon
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Darrion Weems
7Tre' Jackson
8Leon Brown
9Paul Fanaika
10Hugh Thornton
11Jared Smith
12Kitt O'Brien
13Trip Thurman
14Shahbaz Ahmed
15Alvin Bailey
16Adam Replogle
17Antoine McClain
18Ryker Mathews
19Boston Stiverson
20Terran Vaughn
21Donovan Williams
22Malcolm Bunche
23Tyler Johnstone
24Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Erik Pears
3Tayo Fabuluje
4Sebastian Vollmer
5Adrian Bellard
6Mitchell Van Dyk
7Nick Ritcher
8Patrick Miller
9Isiah Cage
10Darryl Baldwin
11Lamar Holmes
12Michael Williams
13Luke Marquardt
14Colin Kelly
15Pierce Burton
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
20Marquis Lucas
K1Mike Nugent
2Travis Coons
3Josh Brown
4Dan Carpenter
5Marshall Morgan
6Corey Acosta
7Andrew Furney
8Justin Manton
9John Lunsford
10Carey Spear
11Billy Cundiff
12Jaden Oberkrom
13Shaun Suisham
14Brandon Bogotay
15Zach Hocker
16Kyle Brindza
17Taylor Bertolet
18Brad Craddock
19Devon Bell
20Shayne Graham
21Brett Maher
22Ty Long
23Tom Obarski
 

 