Chase Daniel | Quarterback | #10 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (30) / 10/7/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 225 College: Missouri Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $21 million contract. The deal contains $12 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. Another $15 million is available through incentives. 2017-2018: $7 million, 2019: Free Agent

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Chase Daniel is "drawing interest on the trade market." The Eagles made Daniel the NFL's highest-paid full-time clipboard holder with a $21 million deal over three years last offseason, and now it looks like they're trying to flip Daniel. We take RapSheet's report more to mean the Eagles want to get rid of Daniel than there are teams actually trying to acquire him. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

A source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Chase Daniel is "not happy" the Eagles plan to start Carson Wentz (ribs) when healthy. Despite barely playing in the preseason, the Eagles want to go with Wentz once he's recovered from his ribs injury, which could be as soon as Week 1. While we understand Daniel's frustration, he did nothing to help himself in August by turning in poor preseason performance after poor preseason performance. A career backup, Daniel will resume his usual role when Wentz gets back. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

Following the trade of Sam Bradford, Chase Daniel is set to open the season as the Eagles' starter. Even though Daniel will likely be under center Week 1, he is just keeping the spot warm for No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz. Daniel has made two career starts, both with the Chiefs, completing a total of 50 passes for 464 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his six-year career. Even in a great matchup against the Browns Week 1, he will not be worth using in season-long. He could be an interesting near-minimum-price option in DFS.