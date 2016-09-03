Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chase Daniel | Quarterback | #10

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 225
College: Missouri
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Chase Daniel is "drawing interest on the trade market."
The Eagles made Daniel the NFL's highest-paid full-time clipboard holder with a $21 million deal over three years last offseason, and now it looks like they're trying to flip Daniel. We take RapSheet's report more to mean the Eagles want to get rid of Daniel than there are teams actually trying to acquire him. Mar 2 - 10:40 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Chase Daniel Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016PHI111100.01616.016.000000.0.0000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2010NO132366.7161.25.30002161.28.0000
2011NO164580.0291.85.80003-3-.2-1.0000
2012NO1611100.010.610.00003191.26.3000
2013KC5253865.824849.66.5011145210.43.7000
2014KC3162857.115752.35.60004155.03.8000
2015KC222100.042.02.00002-2-1.0-1.0000
2016PHI111100.01616.016.000000.0.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
16Dec 22NYG11100.01616.00000.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Kenjon Barner
5Byron Marshall
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
FB1Andrew Bonnet
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Paul Turner
3Bryce Treggs
4Marcus Johnson
5David Watford
WR21Dorial Green-Beckham
2Nelson Agholor
3Dom Williams
4Rasheed Bailey
WR31Nelson Agholor
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Jason Kelce
2Josh Andrews
3Aaron Neary
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Darrell Greene
3Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 