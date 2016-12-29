Michael Oher | Tackle | #73 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (30) / 4/28/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 315 College: Mississippi Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (23) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/6/2015: Signed four-year, $24.45 million contract. The deal contains $9.5 million guaranteed. 2016-2019: Under Contract, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Panthers LT Michael Oher has not yet cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. It's more than a little concerning four months after Oher went down. The Panthers may have to approach the offseason as if anything they get from Oher is a bonus for 2017. "I haven’t spoken to Michael in a little bit," GM Dave Gettleman admitted. "I haven’t texted with him in a little bit. I want to back off and leave him alone. Because we want what’s best for Michael, really and truly." Source: Charlotte Observer

Panthers GM Dave Gettleman said he still doesn't know the status of LT Michael Oher (concussion) for 2017. Gettleman said he's going to look at tackles in free agency and the draft, sounding like a guy who isn't willing to tie himself to Oher. Oher missed the final 13 games of this past season after suffering a concussion in Week 2. Shoring up the offensive line should be atop Gettleman's offseason to-do list. Source: ESPN.com

Panthers LT Michael Oher (concussion, injured reserve) is expected to continue his playing career in 2017. Oher started experiencing headaches following Week 2, but played the following week. He was then shut down for what would turn out to be the season. Now on the wrong side of 30, Oher signed a three-year extension in June, but the Panthers are going to need a backup plan for 2017. Source: Charlotte Observer