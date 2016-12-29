Player Page

Weather | Roster

Michael Oher | Tackle | #73

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (23) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Panthers LT Michael Oher has not yet cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.
It's more than a little concerning four months after Oher went down. The Panthers may have to approach the offseason as if anything they get from Oher is a bonus for 2017. "I haven’t spoken to Michael in a little bit," GM Dave Gettleman admitted. "I haven’t texted with him in a little bit. I want to back off and leave him alone. Because we want what’s best for Michael, really and truly." Jan 29 - 1:31 PM
Source: Charlotte Observer
More Michael Oher Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR30000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2010BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2011BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2012BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2013BAL160110.00.0000000000000
2014TEN110000.00.0000000000000
2015CAR160000.00.0000000000000
2016CAR30000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Jalen Simmons
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
FB1Mike Tolbert
2Darrel Young
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2LaRon Byrd
3Brenton Bersin
4Mose Frazier
WR21Devin Funchess
2Corey Brown
3Damiere Byrd
4Keyarris Garrett
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
4Chris Manhertz
LT1Dan France
2Pearce Slater
3Tyrus Thompson
LG1Andrew Norwell
2David Yankey
3Jordan Rigsbee
C1Ryan Kalil
2Gino Gradkowski
3Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Daryl Williams
2Blaine Clausell
K1Graham Gano
 

 