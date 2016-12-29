Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
LaRon Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Jerricho Cotchery
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Eric Wallace
(TE)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Devon Johnson
(RB)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Darrel Young
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Michael Oher | Tackle | #73
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/28/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 315
College:
Mississippi
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (23) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/6/2015: Signed four-year, $24.45 million contract. The deal contains $9.5 million guaranteed. 2016-2019: Under Contract, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers LT Michael Oher has not yet cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.
It's more than a little concerning four months after Oher went down. The Panthers may have to approach the offseason as if anything they get from Oher is a bonus for 2017. "I haven’t spoken to Michael in a little bit," GM Dave Gettleman admitted. "I haven’t texted with him in a little bit. I want to back off and leave him alone. Because we want what’s best for Michael, really and truly."
Jan 29 - 1:31 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Panthers GM Dave Gettleman said he still doesn't know the status of LT Michael Oher (concussion) for 2017.
Gettleman said he's going to look at tackles in free agency and the draft, sounding like a guy who isn't willing to tie himself to Oher. Oher missed the final 13 games of this past season after suffering a concussion in Week 2. Shoring up the offensive line should be atop Gettleman's offseason to-do list.
Jan 27 - 9:29 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Panthers LT Michael Oher (concussion, injured reserve) is expected to continue his playing career in 2017.
Oher started experiencing headaches following Week 2, but played the following week. He was then shut down for what would turn out to be the season. Now on the wrong side of 30, Oher signed a three-year extension in June, but the Panthers are going to need a backup plan for 2017.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 03:41:00 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Panthers placed LT Michael Oher (concussion) on injured reserve.
Oher has missed the last two months with a concussion and doesn't seem to be making much progress. Mike Remmers will continue to fill in at left tackle. He's struggled mightily, grading out as PFF's 64th-best tackle out of 77 qualifiers.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twittter
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
Jan 29 - 1:31 PM
Gettleman not counting on Oher for 2017
Jan 27 - 9:29 AM
LT Oher expected to continue playing career
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 03:41:00 PM
Panthers place LT Oher on injured reserve
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 01:45:00 PM
More Michael Oher Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CAR
3
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
BAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BAL
16
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TEN
11
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
3
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Mike Tolbert
3RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
FB
1
Mike Tolbert
2
Darrel Young
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
LaRon Byrd
3
Brenton Bersin
4
Mose Frazier
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Corey Brown
3
Damiere Byrd
4
Keyarris Garrett
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
LT
1
Dan France
2
Pearce Slater
3
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
David Yankey
3
Jordan Rigsbee
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (injured reserve) will undergo right shoulder surgery.
Kalil's exact injury is unclear. Kalil was first injured in Week 8, then aggravated the issue in Week 11. Recovery from shoulder surgery is no picnic, but Kalil will almost certainly be ready for training camp next summer.
Nov 29
2
Gino Gradkowski
3
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Blaine Clausell
K
1
Graham Gano
