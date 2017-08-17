Sean Smith | Defensive Back | #21 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (30) / 7/14/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220 College: Utah Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (61) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2016: Signed a four-year, $40 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. 2017: $5 million, 2018: $8.25 million, 2019: $8.75 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

TMZ Sports reports Raiders CB Sean Smith was arrested and charged with felony assault on Thursday. The incident allegedly occurred over the July 4 holiday. Officials are saying Smith attacked hi sister's boyfriend, beating and stomping on the victim's head. Smith is officially being charged with "felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury." He could face up to seven years in prison. NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Smith has been benched and lost his starting job to T.J. Carrie. Source: TMZ Sports

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports Raiders CB Sean Smith has lost his job to T.J. Carrie. This started to happen at the beginning of camp, and now it looks official. Signed to a four-year, $40-million contract last March, Smith rebounded somewhat after being burnt to a crisp and benched his first game with the Raiders, but things have apparently not improved this offseason. He is still seeing snaps in nickel packages, but that may change once first-rounder Gareon Conley (leg) returns to health. Source: NFL.com

Raiders RCB Sean Smith's first-team reps have declined in recent practices. Disappointing as a 2016 free agent investment, Smith has begun losing reps at outside cornerback to T.J. Carrie, who is now bookending LCB David Amerson with the first team. Smith worked as the second-team right corner in Friday and Saturday's practices, then played nickel linebacker in the Raiders' dime package in Sunday's session. Smith is guaranteed $9.5 million in 2017. Source: Las Vegas Review Journal