Sean Smith | Defensive Back | #21

[X]
Robbie Grossman suffers broken left thumb
Strasburg (elbow) expected to return Saturday
Justin Smoak breaks tie with late homer
Donaldson takes Archer deep twice Thursday
Nolan Arenado's X-rays come back negative
Avisail Garcia scratched with wrist soreness
Odubel Herrera remains sidelined Thursday
Nolan Arenado exits with hand injury Thursday
X-rays negative for Jose Ramirez (forearm)
Aroldis Chapman throws pen session Thursday
Elbow irritation sends Rosenthal to 10-day DL
Jon Lester diagnosed with left lat tightness
Allen Robinson draws eight first-half targets
Bortles struggles badly in preseason game
Raiders CB Sean Smith arrested for assault
Tyrod Taylor throws pair of INTs on Thursday
Cutler targets DeVante four times in 2 drives
Jay Cutler plays two drives in Dolphins debut
'Hawks sign C Britt to 3-year, $27M extension
Thomas Rawls dealing with 'minor' ankle issue
Reuben Foster has 'mild' AC joint sprain
Report: Donald could hold out into season
Goodell: Gordon reinstatement not on radar
Le'Veon Bell plans to report before Week 1
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
Eric Goodale: Bush's Beans 150 results
Allgaier: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch tops XFINITY Final Practice
Austin Cindric: UNOH 200 results
Matt Swanson: Bush's Beans 150 results
Justin Haley: UNOH 200 results
Double-duty for Aric Almirola in Bristol
Cody Coughlin: UNOH 200 results
Chase Dowling: Bush's Beans 150 results
Wendell Chavous: UNOH 200 results
Kyle Ebersole: Bush's Beans 150 results
Kaz Grala: DNF in BMS truck race
Stenson shines bright in R1 of the Wyndham
B. Campbell cards career-low 63 in R1
Matt Every stripes his way to a career-low 61
Webb Simpson cruises in R1 of the Wyndham
Cameron Smith sets Sedgefield on fire in R1
Wall begins PL Match Play defense with a win
Pearce claims R1 lead in Fiji International
B. Davis returns to action at the Wyndham
Snedeker OUT indefinitely with rib injury
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
Florida T Fruhmorgen transfers to Baylor
Jim Mora doesn't see Rosen jumping for draft
John Franklin III to play wideout at FAU
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
New Brighton contract for Shane Duffy
Brighton tie down Dunk on new long term deal
Anthony Knockaert signs new contract
Brighton overcome work permit hurdle
Redmond shocked by amount of Saints attacks
Brown, Kayal, and Baldock out, Knockaert back
Antonio fully fit for trip to Southampton
Manuel Lanzini set for Week 3 return
Huddersfield 'keeper joins League 1 side
Want away Van Dijk's situation is unchanged
Drinkwater and Iborra absent from training
Week 2 too soon for Kouyate and Carroll
Player Page
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Giorgio Tavecchio
(K)
K.J. Brent
(WR)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Pharaoh Brown
(TE)
John Crockett
(RB)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Keon Hatcher
(WR)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Isaac Whitney
(WR)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Cooper Helfet
(TE)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
Ishmael Zamora
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Sean Smith | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/14/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 220
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (61) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2016: Signed a four-year, $40 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. 2017: $5 million, 2018: $8.25 million, 2019: $8.75 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
TMZ Sports reports Raiders CB Sean Smith was arrested and charged with felony assault on Thursday.
The incident allegedly occurred over the July 4 holiday. Officials are saying Smith attacked hi sister's boyfriend, beating and stomping on the victim's head. Smith is officially being charged with "felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury." He could face up to seven years in prison. NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Smith has been benched and lost his starting job to T.J. Carrie.
Aug 17 - 8:41 PM
Source:
TMZ Sports
NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports Raiders CB Sean Smith has lost his job to T.J. Carrie.
This started to happen at the beginning of camp, and now it looks official. Signed to a four-year, $40-million contract last March, Smith rebounded somewhat after being burnt to a crisp and benched his first game with the Raiders, but things have apparently not improved this offseason. He is still seeing snaps in nickel packages, but that may change once first-rounder Gareon Conley (leg) returns to health.
Aug 17 - 12:21 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Raiders RCB Sean Smith's first-team reps have declined in recent practices.
Disappointing as a 2016 free agent investment, Smith has begun losing reps at outside cornerback to T.J. Carrie, who is now bookending LCB David Amerson with the first team. Smith worked as the second-team right corner in Friday and Saturday's practices, then played nickel linebacker in the Raiders' dime package in Sunday's session. Smith is guaranteed $9.5 million in 2017.
Aug 6 - 9:49 PM
Source:
Las Vegas Review Journal
Raiders RCB Sean Smith (shoulder) said he is "healthy."
Smith underwent shoulder surgery in January to fix an issue which bothered him over the second half of the season, but he is good to go now. Signed to a four-year, $40-million deal last offseason, Smith started his Raiders career by literally being benched in Week 1, but he turned in a reasonably effective season despite the inauspicious start. Now healthy, Smith promises to be "the Sean of old."
Jun 12 - 12:44 PM
Source:
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders CB Sean Smith arrested for assault
Aug 17 - 8:41 PM
Sean Smith has lost his job to T.J. Carrie
Aug 17 - 12:21 PM
Sean Smith losing practice reps
Aug 6 - 9:49 PM
Sean Smith (shoulder) says he is 'healthy'
Jun 12 - 12:44 PM
More Sean Smith Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
MIA
16
31
7
38
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
2010
MIA
15
43
8
51
0.0
0
.0
1
18
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2011
MIA
16
52
10
62
0.0
0
.0
2
7
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIA
16
53
6
59
0.0
0
.0
2
31
0
0
0
3
12
0
0
0
0
0
2013
KC
16
43
4
47
0.0
0
.0
2
96
1
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
2014
KC
16
46
3
49
0.0
0
.0
1
34
0
0
0
0
18
0
0
0
0
0
2015
KC
13
40
5
45
0.0
0
.0
2
5
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
15
33
7
40
0.0
0
.0
2
27
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NO
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@BAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
LAC
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
1
27
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
BUF
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@LAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
Connor Cook
3
E.J. Manuel
RB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
4
Elijah Hood
5
George Atkinson III
GLB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Johnny Holton
4
Jaydon Mickens
5
Ishmael Zamora
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Seth Roberts
3
K.J. Brent
4
Keon Hatcher
5
Isaac Whitney
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Jared Cook
2
Lee Smith
3
Clive Walford
4
Gabe Holmes
5
Cooper Helfet
LT
1
Donald Penn
2
Denver Kirkland
3
Chauncey Briggs
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Oni Omoile
3
Jordan Simmons
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Jon Feliciano
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Vadal Alexander
3
Kareem Are
RT
1
Marshall Newhouse
2
Ian Silberman
3
Jylan Ware
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
2
Giorgio Tavecchio
