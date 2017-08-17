Player Page

Sean Smith | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
College: Utah
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (61) / MIA
TMZ Sports reports Raiders CB Sean Smith was arrested and charged with felony assault on Thursday.
The incident allegedly occurred over the July 4 holiday. Officials are saying Smith attacked hi sister's boyfriend, beating and stomping on the victim's head. Smith is officially being charged with "felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury." He could face up to seven years in prison. NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Smith has been benched and lost his starting job to T.J. Carrie. Aug 17 - 8:41 PM
Source: TMZ Sports
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009MIA16317380.00.00001001200000
2010MIA15438510.00.01180000900000
2011MIA165210620.00.0270000800000
2012MIA16536590.00.023100031200000
2013KC 16434470.00.029610001500000
2014KC 16463490.00.013400001800000
2015KC 13405450.00.02500001200000
2016OAK15337400.00.022700001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO1010.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18ATL5050.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TEN2130.00.0100000100000
4Oct 2@BAL3030.00.0000000200000
5Oct 9LAC3250.00.01270000200000
6Oct 16KC2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@JAC4040.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@TB0000.00.0000000100000
11Nov 21HOU2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CAR2130.00.0000000300000
13Dec 4BUF5050.00.0000000000000
14Dec 8@KC0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@LAC2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24IND1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@DEN1230.00.0000000000000
 

 