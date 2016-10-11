Player Page

Greg Hardy | Defensive Lineman | #76

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 280
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (175) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Free agent Greg Hardy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge Friday morning.
Hardy was originally charged with a felony after police found a small amount of cocaine on him during a traffic stop last September, but he pleaded down to a lesser charge which comes with "strict conditions." As part of the agreement, Hardy will serve two years of probation, community service, and pay a $500 fine. Hardy has said he is training for a career in mixed martial arts. Mar 4 - 10:43 AM
Source: FOX 4 Dallas
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010CAR15246303.0144.7000002110000
2011CAR163812504.0225.50000011110000
2012CAR1541206111.0857.7000102200000
2013CAR1639205915.0986.5000001100000
2014CAR13141.055.0000001000000
2015DAL122312356.0345.7190001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

