Brandon LaFell | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (30) / 11/4/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210 College: LSU Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (78) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2016: Signed a two-year contract.

Latest News Recent News

Bengals re-signed WR Brandon LaFell to a two-year contract through 2018. LaFell was not stellar during his first year with the Bengals, but he did manage 64 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns including decent showings when A.J. Green was out with an injury late in the season. Still, the Bengals' passing game suffered from a lack of weapons in 2016, and re-signing LaFell is not enough to fix those issues. They should be looking for more help. Source: Jim Owczarski on Twitter

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Bills and Bears are interested in free agent Brandon LaFell, but that re-signing him is a "priority" for the Bengals. Beat writer Jim Owczarski reports things are "moving well" between LaFell and his 2016 club. Now on the wrong side of 30, LaFell rebounded from an awful 2015 in New England last season. He'd be a needed big target for both Chicago and Buffalo. Source: Jim Owczarski on Twitter

Brandon LaFell caught 7-of-11 targets for 67 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens. In the absence of A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert, LaFell had some target-monster moments in his age-30 campaign, finishing it with 64 receptions for 862 yards (13.5 YPR) and six touchdowns. He was also one of the Bengals' best blocking receivers. LaFell is an impending free agent and should be cheap for the Bengals to retain.