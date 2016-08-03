Player Page

Brandon LaFell | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/4/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
College: LSU
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (78) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Bengals re-signed WR Brandon LaFell to a two-year contract through 2018.
LaFell was not stellar during his first year with the Bengals, but he did manage 64 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns including decent showings when A.J. Green was out with an injury late in the season. Still, the Bengals' passing game suffered from a lack of weapons in 2016, and re-signing LaFell is not enough to fix those issues. They should be looking for more help. Mar 8 - 4:32 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN166486253.913.5161-2-.1-2.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010CAR143846833.412.3011604.360.00000000
2011CAR163661338.317.01300.0.00000000
2012CAR144467748.415.4043352.511.70000000
2013CAR164962739.212.815215.97.50000000
2014NE167495359.612.927213.86.50010000
2015NE113751546.813.91029.84.50000000
2016CIN166486253.913.5161-2-.1-2.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ49122.8000.0000000
2Sep 18@PIT33913.0000.0000000
3Sep 25DEN23417.001-2-2.0000000
4Sep 29MIA44411.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@DAL8688.5200.0000000
6Oct 16@NE2136.5100.0000000
7Oct 23CLE48320.8100.0000000
8Oct 30WAS166.0000.0000000
10Nov 14@NYG199.0000.0000000
11Nov 20BUF4328.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@BAL33812.7000.0000000
13Dec 4PHI59519.0100.0000000
14Dec 11@CLE3227.3000.0000000
15Dec 18PIT79113.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@HOU613021.7100.0000000
17Jan 1BAL7679.6000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Jeremy Hill
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Cody Core
3Alonzo Russell
4Chris Brown
WR21Tyler Boyd
2Alex Erickson
3James Wright
4Jake Kumerow
WR31Cody Core
TE1Tyler Eifert
2C.J. Uzomah
3Tyler Kroft
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Alex Redmond
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Christian Westerman
RT1Jake Fisher
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 