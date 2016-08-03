Brandon LaFell | Wide Receiver | #11

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brad Boxberger sidelined due to lat issue
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
Semien: 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in 21-13 slugfest
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) plays intrasquad gm
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: 'At least' three teams in on Stills
49ers snag pass-catching FB Kyle Juszczyk
Bills collecting fullbacks, sign Mike Tolbert
Bengals keep Brandon LaFell with 2-year deal
Unicorn replacement: Pats acquire TE Allen
'Strong likelihood' Ravens reunite w/ Torrey
Report: Barry Church joins Jags on 4-yr deal
Report: Shanahan views Hoyer as backup QB
Falcons close to extending Desmond Trufant
Schaub agrees to keep caddying for Matt Ryan
Bills do 4-year, $8.5M deal with FB DiMarco
49ers begin receiver rebuild, sign Goodwin
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Al Horford (elbow) will play Wednesday vs. GS
Nikola Jokic (illness) now questionable Weds
LaMarcus Aldridge, Leonard resting Wednesday
Rondo, Wade game-time calls Wednesday vs. ORL
Festus Ezeli (knee surgery) done for the year
Gallinari (illness) questionable vs. Wizards
Andrew Bogut (leg) ruled out for the season
Kyle Korver (foot) ruled out for Thursday
J.R. Smith (thumb) questionable for Thursday
Jimmy Butler (illness) misses shootaround
Hornacek confirms Anthony will play Wednesday
James Johnson (elbow) remains questionable
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kyle Turris (finger) won't play on Wednesday
Ryan Getzlaf gets 3 points in win over Preds
Vladimir Tarasenko scores GWG vs. MIN
H. Lundqvist moves into 10th all-time in wins
Thomas Vanek scores first goal as a Panther
Joshua Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal
Gustav Nyquist scores twice in loss to TOR
James van Riemsdyk ends 14-game goal drought
Jack Eichel extends point streak to 11 games
Radko Gudas explodes for 3 pts in win vs BUF
Sergei Bobrovsky posts 3rd straight shutout
Matt Dumba won't face Blues on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dakoda Armstrong: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Drew Herring: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Michael Annett: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Cole Custer: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ryan Reed: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Bubba Wallace: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Aric Almirola is riding a no top-10 streak
Mid-20s expected for DiBenedetto at Vegas
J. Earnhardt will struggle for Vegas top-30
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
Joe Mixon registers 4.43 at OU's pro day
Fournette 'head and shoulders' over other RBs
Scout: RB Dalvin Cook is 'everything'
Joe Mixon met with four teams on Tuesday
Yancey glides through pro day 40 in 4.46 sec.
John Franklin III practices as wide receiver
Rang: Kizer's drill inaccuracy 'frightening'
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
Danny Etling the early leader for LSU QB gig
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Mings missing for more than a month
Mourinho bemoans Rostov's shredded pitch
Ibrahimovic accepts three game suspension
Bournemouth to appeal long ban for Mings
Southampton back scoring but need new blood
Henderson all but ruled out of game v Burnley
Hammers to hold contract talks with Obiang
Costa stresses training row "was nothing"
Arsenal stomped by Bayern again in UCL
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
James Wright
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandon LaFell | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/4/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 210
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (78) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2016: Signed a two-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bengals re-signed WR Brandon LaFell to a two-year contract through 2018.
LaFell was not stellar during his first year with the Bengals, but he did manage 64 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns including decent showings when A.J. Green was out with an injury late in the season. Still, the Bengals' passing game suffered from a lack of weapons in 2016, and re-signing LaFell is not enough to fix those issues. They should be looking for more help.
Mar 8 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Jim Owczarski on Twitter
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Bills and Bears are interested in free agent Brandon LaFell, but that re-signing him is a "priority" for the Bengals.
Beat writer Jim Owczarski reports things are "moving well" between LaFell and his 2016 club. Now on the wrong side of 30, LaFell rebounded from an awful 2015 in New England last season. He'd be a needed big target for both Chicago and Buffalo.
Mar 8 - 3:35 PM
Source:
Jim Owczarski on Twitter
Brandon LaFell caught 7-of-11 targets for 67 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens.
In the absence of A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert, LaFell had some target-monster moments in his age-30 campaign, finishing it with 64 receptions for 862 yards (13.5 YPR) and six touchdowns. He was also one of the Bengals' best blocking receivers. LaFell is an impending free agent and should be cheap for the Bengals to retain.
Jan 1 - 4:43 PM
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Brandon LaFell needs three catches and five yards Week 17 against the Ravens to reach two separate incentives in his contract.
The catches will earn LaFell an extra $300,000 for reaching 60, and the yards will net him $200,000 for breaking the 800-yard barrier. With A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert out, it would be shocking if he did not hit both incentives, but it is still nice to know he has some extra motivation in what amounts to a meaningless game.
Jan 1 - 8:29 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Bengals keep Brandon LaFell with 2-year deal
Mar 8 - 4:32 PM
Report: Bills and Bears interested in LaFell
Mar 8 - 3:35 PM
Brandon LaFell goes 7-67 against Ravens
Jan 1 - 4:43 PM
LaFell needs 3 catches, 5 yards for incentive
Jan 1 - 8:29 AM
More Brandon LaFell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3301)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(3250)
3
M. Glennon
FA
(3159)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2845)
5
B. Marshall
NYG
(2428)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2427)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2051)
8
D. Jackson
WAS
(2029)
9
T. Taylor
BUF
(1997)
10
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1943)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CIN
16
64
862
53.9
13.5
1
6
1
-2
-.1
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
CAR
14
38
468
33.4
12.3
0
1
1
60
4.3
60.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CAR
16
36
613
38.3
17.0
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CAR
14
44
677
48.4
15.4
0
4
3
35
2.5
11.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CAR
16
49
627
39.2
12.8
1
5
2
15
.9
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
74
953
59.6
12.9
2
7
2
13
.8
6.5
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
11
37
515
46.8
13.9
1
0
2
9
.8
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
16
64
862
53.9
13.5
1
6
1
-2
-.1
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NYJ
4
91
22.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@PIT
3
39
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DEN
2
34
17.0
0
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
MIA
4
44
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
8
68
8.5
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
2
13
6.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
4
83
20.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
@NYG
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
4
32
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BAL
3
38
12.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
PHI
5
95
19.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CLE
3
22
7.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PIT
7
91
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@HOU
6
130
21.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BAL
7
67
9.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
Sidelined
Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com believes Giovani Bernard (ACL) will avoid the PUP list to start next season.
Bernard tore his ACL last November and seems to be on schedule with his recovery. At worst, Hobson thinks Bernard could miss one or two games to start the season. The Bengals still have Jeremy Hill, but they'll need more depth with Bernard on the mend and backups Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman headed for free agency. Running back could be a position the Bengals address in the draft.
Feb 19
3
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Jeremy Hill
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Cody Core
3
Alonzo Russell
4
Chris Brown
WR2
1
Tyler Boyd
2
Alex Erickson
3
James Wright
4
Jake Kumerow
WR3
1
Cody Core
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
Sidelined
Tyler Eifert (back surgery) expects to be ready for training camp.
Eifert underwent back surgery last Tuesday. He said he could return sometime during the offseason program, but he said he will no doubt be ready for training camp. Either way, this will be another offseason of rehab for the tight end, who was sidelined by ankle issues last spring. Eifert has played 22 of a possible 48 regular season games the last three seasons.
Jan 2
2
C.J. Uzomah
3
Tyler Kroft
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Alex Redmond
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Trey Hopkins
2
Christian Westerman
RT
1
Jake Fisher
K
1
Randy Bullock
2
Jonathan Brown
Headlines
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Myles Garrett put on a show in Indianapolis. Jesse Pantuosco recaps a busy week at the Combine in his latest Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Report: 'At least' three teams in on Stills
»
49ers snag pass-catching FB Kyle Juszczyk
»
Bills collecting fullbacks, sign Mike Tolbert
»
Bengals keep Brandon LaFell with 2-year deal
»
Unicorn replacement: Pats acquire TE Allen
»
'Strong likelihood' Ravens reunite w/ Torrey
»
Report: Barry Church joins Jags on 4-yr deal
»
Report: Shanahan views Hoyer as backup QB
»
Falcons close to extending Desmond Trufant
»
Schaub agrees to keep caddying for Matt Ryan
»
Bills do 4-year, $8.5M deal with FB DiMarco
»
49ers begin receiver rebuild, sign Goodwin
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved