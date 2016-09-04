Player Page

Mark Sanchez | Quarterback | #3

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/11/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225
College: USC
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (5) / NYJ
ESPN's Adam Caplan reports Mark Sanchez is expected to get the "majority" of the Cowboys' reps at quarterback on Sunday.
It's looking more and more like Dak Prescott and company will only play a few series. The Cowboys understandably want their young players to maintain momentum heading into the postseason, but there's too much for the 13-2 team to lose. Sanchez will be a YOLO/minimum option in DFS leagues. Dec 29 - 3:47 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016DAL111100.088.08.00002-2-2.0-1.0000
Career Stats
2009NYJ1519636354.02444162.96.701220361067.12.9303
2010NYJ1627850754.83291205.76.521713301056.63.5301
2011NYJ1630854356.73474217.16.432618371036.42.8608
2012NYJ1524645354.32883192.26.43131822281.91.3008
2014PHI919830964.12418268.77.84141134879.72.6103
2015PHI4599164.8616154.06.80446225.53.7001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
9Nov 6@CLE11100.088.0002-2-1.000
17Jan 1@PHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 