Mark Sanchez | Quarterback | #3 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (30) / 11/11/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 225 College: USC Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (5) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 8/3/2016: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract. Another $3.375 million is available through incentives.

ESPN's Adam Caplan reports Mark Sanchez is expected to get the "majority" of the Cowboys' reps at quarterback on Sunday. It's looking more and more like Dak Prescott and company will only play a few series. The Cowboys understandably want their young players to maintain momentum heading into the postseason, but there's too much for the 13-2 team to lose. Sanchez will be a YOLO/minimum option in DFS leagues. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Cowboys declared QB Mark Sanchez, RB Darius Jackson, OT Chaz Green, DE Ryan Davis, LB Justin Durant, CB Morris Claiborne, and S J.J. Wilcox inactive for Week 13 against the Vikings. With Tony Romo back to full health, Sanchez is a weekly inactive. Sanchez turned 30 last month. He'll struggle for No. 2 work in 2017. Source: Todd Archer on Twitter

The Cowboys could be facing punishment from the NFL for negotiating with Mark Sanchez while he was still under contract with the Broncos. The Cowboys were given permission to speak with Sanchez while the Broncos were still pursuing a trade but it appears the sides had already come to an agreement before his release became official on Saturday. Tampering can be a gray area but the Chiefs lost a third-round pick for similar negotiations with Jeremy Maclin last offseason. After being the odd man out in Denver, Sanchez will now open the year as Dak Prescott's backup in Dallas. Source: Pro Football Talk