[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Mark Sanchez | Quarterback | #3
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/11/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 225
College:
USC
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (5) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/3/2016: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract. Another $3.375 million is available through incentives.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Caplan reports Mark Sanchez is expected to get the "majority" of the Cowboys' reps at quarterback on Sunday.
It's looking more and more like Dak Prescott and company will only play a few series. The Cowboys understandably want their young players to maintain momentum heading into the postseason, but there's too much for the 13-2 team to lose. Sanchez will be a YOLO/minimum option in DFS leagues.
Dec 29 - 3:47 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Cowboys declared QB Mark Sanchez, RB Darius Jackson, OT Chaz Green, DE Ryan Davis, LB Justin Durant, CB Morris Claiborne, and S J.J. Wilcox inactive for Week 13 against the Vikings.
With Tony Romo back to full health, Sanchez is a weekly inactive. Sanchez turned 30 last month. He'll struggle for No. 2 work in 2017.
Dec 1 - 7:14 PM
Source:
Todd Archer on Twitter
The Cowboys could be facing punishment from the NFL for negotiating with Mark Sanchez while he was still under contract with the Broncos.
The Cowboys were given permission to speak with Sanchez while the Broncos were still pursuing a trade but it appears the sides had already come to an agreement before his release became official on Saturday. Tampering can be a gray area but the Chiefs lost a third-round pick for similar negotiations with Jeremy Maclin last offseason. After being the odd man out in Denver, Sanchez will now open the year as Dak Prescott's backup in Dallas.
Sep 4 - 10:04 AM
Source:
Pro Football Talk
Cowboys signed QB Mark Sanchez, formerly of the Broncos, to a one-year, $2 million contract.
He can earn another $3.375 million though playing-time incentives. Sanchez finds a new gig the same day he was released by the Broncos. In Dallas, he'll be rookie Dak Prescott's clipboard holder as the No. 2 until Tony Romo (back) is ready to return. The Broncos tried to engage the Cowboys in trade talks for Sanchez, but they weren't willing to part with a pick and pay his salary.
Sep 3 - 4:21 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Dec 29 - 3:47 PM
Cowboys have quiet list of inactive players
Dec 1 - 7:14 PM
Cowboys to face tampering penalties?
Sep 4 - 10:04 AM
Cowboys sign Mark Sanchez to be Dak's caddy
Sep 3 - 4:21 PM
More Mark Sanchez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
DAL
1
1
1
100.0
8
8.0
8.0
0
0
0
2
-2
-2.0
-1.0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2009
NYJ
15
196
363
54.0
2444
162.9
6.7
0
12
20
36
106
7.1
2.9
3
0
3
2010
NYJ
16
278
507
54.8
3291
205.7
6.5
2
17
13
30
105
6.6
3.5
3
0
1
2011
NYJ
16
308
543
56.7
3474
217.1
6.4
3
26
18
37
103
6.4
2.8
6
0
8
2012
NYJ
15
246
453
54.3
2883
192.2
6.4
3
13
18
22
28
1.9
1.3
0
0
8
2014
PHI
9
198
309
64.1
2418
268.7
7.8
4
14
11
34
87
9.7
2.6
1
0
3
2015
PHI
4
59
91
64.8
616
154.0
6.8
0
4
4
6
22
5.5
3.7
0
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
9
Nov 6
@CLE
1
1
100.0
8
8.0
0
0
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
Questionable
Cowboys RB Lance Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Week 9 against the Browns.
Dunbar has practiced fully all week and should be all systems go for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Look for him to share change-of-pace duties behind starter Ezekiel Elliott.
Nov 4
4
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
LT
1
Tyron Smith
Sidelined
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (right knee) has been ruled out for Week 17, but his right knee injury is not considered serious.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports it's a sprained MCL, but that Smith should be ready for the Divisional Round. Smith's status will be updated many times between now and then. Coach Jason Garrett has said he'll play his healthy starters in Sunday's meaningless finale, but Smith's absence could give him a quicker hook with Dak Prescott.
Dec 27
LG
1
Ronald Leary
Questionable
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team expects LG Ronald Leary (concussion) to play this week.
Leary exited Week 9 to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter and never returned. It is still not clear if he was placed in the concussion protocol, but Jones' optimism suggests he avoided injury. Joe Looney replaced Leary on Sunday.
Nov 8
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
RT
1
Doug Free
Questionable
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time."
"We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp.
Mar 23
2
Chaz Green
I.L.
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
K
1
Dan Bailey
Questionable
Cowboys K Dan Bailey (questionable, back) is expected to play Week 5 against the Bengals.
Bailey reportedly came through Friday's practice session without any problems, so Dallas is not even going to sign a backup. Bailey will be fine for Sunday.
Oct 8
