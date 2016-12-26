Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Cameron Wake | Defensive Lineman | #91
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 1/30/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 263
College:
Penn State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/18/2017: Signed a two-year, $19 million contract. The deal contains $11 million guaranteed.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins signed DE Cameron Wake to a two-year, $19 million extension.
The deal includes $11 million guaranteed. The Dolphins are rewarding Wake after he posted 11.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 66 total QB pressures in another All Pro season. He didn't show any signs of slowing down coming off a torn Achilles, leading all 4-3 defensive ends in pass-rushing productivity at PFF despite opening the year in a situational role. Miami didn't need to re-sign Wake but would have risked losing him in a walk year. The extension locks Wake up through 2018, his age-37 season.
Feb 18 - 2:51 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Since becoming a starter in Week 6, Cameron Wake leads the NFL with 10.5 sacks.
Coming off an Achilles' injury, Wake was not fully healthy early in the year, but he has been a monster since entering the starting lineup. Pro Football Focus has charted Wake with 28 hurries in just 434 snaps since Week 6, the sixth-highest mark among 4-3 defensive ends in that span. Even nearing 35, Wake has shown he has plenty left in the tank. The Dolphins will need him to continue getting pressure to make a run in the postseason.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 11:33:00 AM
Source:
Brett Brecheisen on Twitter
SiriusXM NFL Radio reports the Cowboys are interested in Dolphins DE Cameron Wake.
The Cowboys desperately need defensive line reinforcements, but the Miami Herald considers a move unlikely. So do we. We'll get official word in less than an hour.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Source:
SiriusXM NFL Radio on Twitter
Dolphins DC Vance Joseph confirmed that Jason Jones will start over Cameron Wake at defensive end.
Jones will start in base sets opposite Mario Williams. Joseph said Wake is capable of starting but wants to limit his snaps by mostly using him in pass-rushing packages. It's probably the right move with Wake coming off a torn Achilles.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 12:32:00 PM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
Miami gives Cam Wake 2-year, $19M extension
Feb 18 - 2:51 PM
Cameron Wake has 10.5 sacks since Week 6
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 11:33:00 AM
Report: Cowboys interested in Cameron Wake
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Jason Jones to start over Cameron Wake
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 12:32:00 PM
More Cameron Wake Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
16
22
7
29
11.5
90
7.8
1
12
0
0
0
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
MIA
14
20
2
22
6.0
31
5.2
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2010
MIA
16
48
9
57
14.0
89
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
3
4
0
0
0
0
0
2011
MIA
16
37
5
42
8.5
47
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIA
16
38
15
53
15.0
91
6.1
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
15
28
9
37
8.5
56
6.6
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
16
31
5
36
11.5
59
5.1
0
0
0
1
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
7
7
2
9
7.0
39
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
16
22
7
29
11.5
90
7.8
1
12
0
0
0
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
1
1
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
1
1
2
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
1
1
2
1.5
8
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
4
0
4
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@LAC
2
1
3
1.5
7
4.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
2
0
2
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
2
1
3
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
2
0
2
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
2
0
2
1.0
11
11.0
1
12
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
2
1
3
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
A source told the Miami Herald that Ryan Tannehill's damaged ACL is "stable."
Whether that means he'll be healthy soon is unclear. Tannehill eschewed surgery in favor of rest and rehab, and the Herald reports he's "seriously considered" undergoing "stem cell injections and platelet rich plasma (PRP)" therapy. The Dolphins seem to believe Tannehill will recover normally. "We're excited about the future with him," insisted VP of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum.
Feb 3
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
Leonte Carroo
TE
1
MarQueis Gray
2
Dominique Jones
3
Thomas Duarte
4
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Branden Albert
2
Terry Poole
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Jake Brendel
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Anthony Steen
RG
1
Kraig Urbik
2
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
