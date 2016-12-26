Cameron Wake | Defensive Lineman | #91 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (35) / 1/30/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 263 College: Penn State Contract: view contract details [x] 2/18/2017: Signed a two-year, $19 million contract. The deal contains $11 million guaranteed. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dolphins signed DE Cameron Wake to a two-year, $19 million extension. The deal includes $11 million guaranteed. The Dolphins are rewarding Wake after he posted 11.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 66 total QB pressures in another All Pro season. He didn't show any signs of slowing down coming off a torn Achilles, leading all 4-3 defensive ends in pass-rushing productivity at PFF despite opening the year in a situational role. Miami didn't need to re-sign Wake but would have risked losing him in a walk year. The extension locks Wake up through 2018, his age-37 season. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Since becoming a starter in Week 6, Cameron Wake leads the NFL with 10.5 sacks. Coming off an Achilles' injury, Wake was not fully healthy early in the year, but he has been a monster since entering the starting lineup. Pro Football Focus has charted Wake with 28 hurries in just 434 snaps since Week 6, the sixth-highest mark among 4-3 defensive ends in that span. Even nearing 35, Wake has shown he has plenty left in the tank. The Dolphins will need him to continue getting pressure to make a run in the postseason. Source: Brett Brecheisen on Twitter

SiriusXM NFL Radio reports the Cowboys are interested in Dolphins DE Cameron Wake. The Cowboys desperately need defensive line reinforcements, but the Miami Herald considers a move unlikely. So do we. We'll get official word in less than an hour. Source: SiriusXM NFL Radio on Twitter