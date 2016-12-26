Player Page

Cameron Wake | Defensive Lineman | #91

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (35) / 1/30/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 263
College: Penn State
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins signed DE Cameron Wake to a two-year, $19 million extension.
The deal includes $11 million guaranteed. The Dolphins are rewarding Wake after he posted 11.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 66 total QB pressures in another All Pro season. He didn't show any signs of slowing down coming off a torn Achilles, leading all 4-3 defensive ends in pass-rushing productivity at PFF despite opening the year in a situational role. Miami didn't need to re-sign Wake but would have risked losing him in a walk year. The extension locks Wake up through 2018, his age-37 season. Feb 18 - 2:51 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA162272911.5907.81120005200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009MIA14202226.0315.2000001100000
2010MIA164895714.0896.4000003400000
2011MIA16375428.5475.5000000300000
2012MIA1638155315.0916.1000003100000
2013MIA15289378.5566.6000102010000
2014MIA163153611.5595.1000103300000
2015MIA77297.0395.6000004100000
2016MIA162272911.5907.81120005200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NE0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CLE1121.077.0000001000000
4Sep 29@CIN0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9TEN2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16PIT1120.548.0000000000000
7Oct 23BUF1121.585.3000000000000
9Nov 6NYJ4042.0147.0000002000000
10Nov 13@LAC2131.574.7000000000000
11Nov 20@LAR2021.099.0000000000000
12Nov 27SF2131.099.0000000000000
13Dec 4@BAL0110.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11ARZ2021.099.0000001000000
15Dec 17@NYJ2021.01111.01120001100000
16Dec 24@BUF2131.01212.0000000000000
17Jan 1NE1010.00.0000000000000

