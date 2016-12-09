Brian Cushing | Linebacker | #56 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (30) / 1/24/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 255 College: USC Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (15) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 9/3/2013: Signed a six-year, $55.643 million contract. The deal contains $21 million guaranteed. 2016: $5 million, 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: $7.25 million (+ $1.25 million roster bonus), 2019: $8.25 million (+ $1.25 million roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Texans ILB Brian Cushing is recovering from shoulder surgery. Cushing underwent the operation two weeks ago. He hinted it was merely a clean-up operation, but he should be considered questionable for the start of the offseason program for the time being. Cushing has dealt with a dizzying array of injuries during his eight-year career, but has appeared in at least 13 games each of the past three seasons. Now 30, Cushing remains useful, if little more. Source: Houston Chronicle

Texans ILB Brian Cushing (back) is expected to play in Week 14 against the Colts. Cushing has a questionable tag, but he's going to keep gutting out two broken bones in his back. Despite the injury, Cushing has been having a solid season, making an impact in run support and not getting embarrassed in pass coverage. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

Texans ILB Brian Cushing (back, ankle) acknowledged that he's been playing with two broken bones in his back. "Obviously, it's painful, and I'm not able to get as many reps as I want in practice right now," said Cushing. "But I'll be out there Sunday with my team." It's unclear when Cushing suffered the injury. He was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Cushing holds PFF's 44th-best inside linebacker grade out of 59 qualifiers this year. Source: Houston Chronicle