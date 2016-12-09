Welcome,
Brian Cushing | Linebacker | #56
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/24/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 255
College:
USC
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (15) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/3/2013: Signed a six-year, $55.643 million contract. The deal contains $21 million guaranteed. 2016: $5 million, 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: $7.25 million (+ $1.25 million roster bonus), 2019: $8.25 million (+ $1.25 million roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Texans ILB Brian Cushing is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Cushing underwent the operation two weeks ago. He hinted it was merely a clean-up operation, but he should be considered questionable for the start of the offseason program for the time being. Cushing has dealt with a dizzying array of injuries during his eight-year career, but has appeared in at least 13 games each of the past three seasons. Now 30, Cushing remains useful, if little more.
Jan 30 - 2:24 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans ILB Brian Cushing (back) is expected to play in Week 14 against the Colts.
Cushing has a questionable tag, but he's going to keep gutting out two broken bones in his back. Despite the injury, Cushing has been having a solid season, making an impact in run support and not getting embarrassed in pass coverage.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 04:00:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans ILB Brian Cushing (back, ankle) acknowledged that he's been playing with two broken bones in his back.
"Obviously, it's painful, and I'm not able to get as many reps as I want in practice right now," said Cushing. "But I'll be out there Sunday with my team." It's unclear when Cushing suffered the injury. He was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Cushing holds PFF's 44th-best inside linebacker grade out of 59 qualifiers this year.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 07:14:00 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans ILB Brian Cushing (knee) practiced again on Thursday.
Cushing was expected to miss six weeks, but the Texans are hopeful he can return after just two games. Even if he sits out again this Sunday, it is clear he will beat his initial timetable. With J.J. Watt (back) out for likely the season, the Texans need all hands on deck.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 12:47:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Cushing recovering from shoulder operation
Jan 30 - 2:24 PM
Brian Cushing to play against Colts
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 04:00:00 PM
Cushing (back) playing with two broken bones
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 07:14:00 PM
Brian Cushing back at practice Thursday
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 12:47:00 PM
More Brian Cushing Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
13
38
27
65
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
HOU
16
87
47
134
5.0
40
8.0
4
26
0
0
0
2
10
1
0
0
0
0
2010
HOU
12
53
23
76
1.5
12
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2011
HOU
16
76
38
114
4.0
21
5.3
2
5
0
0
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
2012
HOU
5
22
7
29
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
HOU
7
36
12
48
1.5
4
2.7
1
18
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
14
41
31
72
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
16
63
47
110
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
13
38
27
65
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SD
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
Akeem Hunt
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Kenny Hilliard
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Braxton Miller
3
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
3
Wendall Williams
4
Tevin Jones
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Stephen Anderson
3
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Oday Aboushi
C
1
Nick Martin
2
Greg Mancz
3
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Josh Walker
RT
1
Derek Newton
Sidelined
Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) remains without a timetable for return.
Newton tore the patellar tendons in both of his knees on the same play back in Week 7. It's a very rare injury and one that has proven extremely difficult to come back from, as even one patellar tendon tear comes with a lengthy recovery. We'd be surprised if Newton is ready for Week 1.
Jan 16
2
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans RT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
It is viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 tackle out of 76 qualifiers. Owed a $2.75 million salary, Clark is a candidate for offseason release.
Jan 25
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
