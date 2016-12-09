Player Page

Brian Cushing | Linebacker | #56

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/24/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 255
College: USC
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (15) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Texans ILB Brian Cushing is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Cushing underwent the operation two weeks ago. He hinted it was merely a clean-up operation, but he should be considered questionable for the start of the offseason program for the time being. Cushing has dealt with a dizzying array of injuries during his eight-year career, but has appeared in at least 13 games each of the past three seasons. Now 30, Cushing remains useful, if little more. Jan 30 - 2:24 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU133827650.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009HOU1687471345.0408.042600021010000
2010HOU125323761.5128.0000001400000
2011HOU1676381144.0215.3250002500000
2012HOU5227290.00.0110001200000
2013HOU73612481.542.71181001200000
2014HOU144131721.088.0000001200000
2015HOU1663471100.00.0000001300000
2016HOU133827650.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI1120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2TEN3140.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@MIN2350.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16IND4480.00.0000000000000
7Oct 24@DEN3360.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30DET7070.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@JAC3030.00.0000000000000
11Nov 21@OAK2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SD3470.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@GB2460.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@IND3360.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18JAC2240.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24CIN3250.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Akeem Hunt
4Tyler Ervin
5Kenny Hilliard
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Braxton Miller
3Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Jaelen Strong
3Wendall Williams
4Tevin Jones
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Stephen Anderson
3Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Oday Aboushi
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
3Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
RT1Derek Newton
2Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 