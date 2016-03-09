Alex Mack | Center | #51 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (31) / 11/19/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 311 College: California Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (21) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $45 million contract. The deal includes $28.5 million guaranteed. 2016: $1.75 million, 2017: $6.75 million, 2018: $8.5 million, 2019: $8.5 million, 2020: $8 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Falcons C Alex Mack will not practice this week because of a "swollen, painful sprained ankle." Mack suffered the injury in the NFC Championship Game, but he was able to finish out the win. He might have been in trouble if the Super Bowl was this weekend, but the extra time off should allow him to suit up for the biggest game of the year. That said, his status will need to be monitored closely next week. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Falcons signed C Alex Mack, formerly of the Browns, to a five-year, $47.5 million contract. MMQB's Peter King reports the deal is worth $9.5 million per year. Mack reportedly could have made more by staying in Cleveland, but the allure of Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan was a factor. Mack played for Shanahan in Cleveland and is a great fit in his blocking scheme. With Mack on board, the Falcons will turn their attention to the hole at right guard. They have been linked with J.R. Sweezy. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Profootballtalk.com reports free agent C Alex Mack is "very close" to signing with the Falcons. Adam Schefter had a similar report. The deal is not done yet, but is clearly imminent. The Falcons opened free agency with Mack as their top target after getting brutally ineffective center play from someone named "Mike Person" last season. Mack, 30, has made the Pro Bowl in two of the last three years. Source: Profootballtalk on Twitter