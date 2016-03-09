Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Alex Mack | Center | #51
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 11/19/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 311
College:
California
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (21) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $45 million contract. The deal includes $28.5 million guaranteed. 2016: $1.75 million, 2017: $6.75 million, 2018: $8.5 million, 2019: $8.5 million, 2020: $8 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Falcons C Alex Mack will not practice this week because of a "swollen, painful sprained ankle."
Mack suffered the injury in the NFC Championship Game, but he was able to finish out the win. He might have been in trouble if the Super Bowl was this weekend, but the extra time off should allow him to suit up for the biggest game of the year. That said, his status will need to be monitored closely next week.
Jan 24 - 10:14 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Falcons signed C Alex Mack, formerly of the Browns, to a five-year, $47.5 million contract.
MMQB's Peter King reports the deal is worth $9.5 million per year. Mack reportedly could have made more by staying in Cleveland, but the allure of Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan was a factor. Mack played for Shanahan in Cleveland and is a great fit in his blocking scheme. With Mack on board, the Falcons will turn their attention to the hole at right guard. They have been linked with J.R. Sweezy.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 01:34:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Profootballtalk.com reports free agent C Alex Mack is "very close" to signing with the Falcons.
Adam Schefter had a similar report. The deal is not done yet, but is clearly imminent. The Falcons opened free agency with Mack as their top target after getting brutally ineffective center play from someone named "Mike Person" last season. Mack, 30, has made the Pro Bowl in two of the last three years.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 12:41:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on Twitter
WSB Atlanta's Zach Klein reports free agent C Alex Mack is "giving serious consideration" to joining the Falcons.
Klein reports the deal has a "very strong potential" to get done. This is just one of many reports over the last three days linking Mack with the Falcons, and where there is this much smoke there is usually fire. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution speculates Atlanta may need to shell out $50 million on a four- or five-year deal to land Mack. Mack played for Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 09:19:00 AM
Source:
Zach Klein on Twitter
Alex Mack (ankle) won't practice this week
Jan 24 - 10:14 AM
Falcons land C Alex Mack on five-year deal
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 01:34:00 PM
Alex Mack 'very close' to joining the Falcons
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 12:41:00 PM
'Strong potential' Alex Mack joins Falcons
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 09:19:00 AM
More Alex Mack Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CLE
16
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CLE
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CLE
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
WR1
1
Julio Jones
Questionable
Julio Jones caught 9-of-12 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' NFC Championship Game victory over the Packers.
Playing through what FOX's Jay Glazer described as three separate foot injuries, Jones dismantled the Packers' woeful secondary. The highlight was a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter where Jones took ownership of Ladarius Gunter's soul. Jones is at far less than 100 percent health, but it hasn't been a problem on the field. With two weeks to heal up for Super Bowl LI, Jones is going to be a nightmare for either the Patriots or Steelers.
Jan 22
2
Justin Hardy
3
Taylor Gabriel
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
Eric Weems
4
Anthony Dable
WR3
1
Justin Hardy
TE
1
Levine Toilolo
2
Austin Hooper
3
Josh Perkins
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Tom Compton
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Falcons C Alex Mack will not practice this week because of a "swollen, painful sprained ankle."
Mack suffered the injury in the NFC Championship Game, but he was able to finish out the win. He might have been in trouble if the Super Bowl was this weekend, but the extra time off should allow him to suit up for the biggest game of the year. That said, his status will need to be monitored closely next week.
Jan 24
RG
1
Chris Chester
2
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
K
1
Matt Bryant
