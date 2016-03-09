Player Page

Alex Mack | Center | #51

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/19/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 311
College: California
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (21) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Falcons C Alex Mack will not practice this week because of a "swollen, painful sprained ankle."
Mack suffered the injury in the NFC Championship Game, but he was able to finish out the win. He might have been in trouble if the Super Bowl was this weekend, but the extra time off should allow him to suit up for the biggest game of the year. That said, his status will need to be monitored closely next week. Jan 24 - 10:14 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2010CLE164040.00.0000000000000
2011CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2012CLE162020.00.0000000000000
2013CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2014CLE50000.00.0000000000000
2015CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2016ATL161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Patrick DiMarco
WR11Julio Jones
2Justin Hardy
3Taylor Gabriel
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Aldrick Robinson
3Eric Weems
4Anthony Dable
WR31Justin Hardy
TE1Levine Toilolo
2Austin Hooper
3Josh Perkins
LT1Jake Matthews
2Tom Compton
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
RG1Chris Chester
2Ben Garland
RT1Ryan Schraeder
K1Matt Bryant
 

 