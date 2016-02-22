Malcolm Jenkins | Defensive Back | #27 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (29) / 12/20/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 204 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (14) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 2/22/2016: Signed a five-year, $40.5 million contract. The deal contains $21 million guaranteed. 2017: $6 million, 2018: $8.5 million, 2019: $8.25 million, 2020: $7.75 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

PFT's Mike Florio reports the Eagles offered the Saints a package of FS Malcolm Jenkins, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Brandin Cooks. The Saints apparently wanted a second-round pick and Jenkins, a price the Eagles obviously balked at since Cooks was later dealt to the Patriots. Jenkins, 29, started his career with the Saints as the No. 14 overall pick in 2009 before signing with the Eagles in 2014. He's become one of the top safeties in the league, grading out well in coverage and providing strong run support. Jenkins is under contract through 2020 after signing a big extension in February 2016. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Eagles FS Malcolm Jenkins' new five-year deal is worth $40.5 million, and includes $21 million guaranteed. The deal boosts Jenkins' 2016 salary from $5.5 million to $10 million, and includes $35 million in new money. It's a just reward for a safety who was arguably the league's best in 2015, and has played more snaps than any other player over the past two years. Jenkins added slot corner to his repertoire in '15. Although he's headed into his eighth year in the NFL, Jenkins is still only 28. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Eagles signed FS Malcolm Jenkins to a four-year extension through 2020. One of the league's best safeties in 2015, Jenkins was set to make $5.5 million in the final season of a three-year deal he signed in March 2014. The pact will likely lower his $7.2 million cap number. Headed into his age-28 campaign, Jenkins probably won't repeat his monster 2015, but has become much more consistent over the course of his seven-year career. The Eagles continue to aggressively lock up players from the Chip Kelly era when it initially appeared they might be keen to change gears completely.