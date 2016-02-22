Malcolm Jenkins | Defensive Back | #27

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nieuwenhuis plates six runs in rout over M's
Broxton homers, drives in three runs vs. SEA
Iwakuma knocked around for seven runs by MIL
Carrasco rocked for eight runs vs. White Sox
Maeda strikes out seven batters vs. Angels
Albert Pujols slams first homer of the spring
Anthony DeSclafani diagnosed with UCL sprain
Desmond to have surgery on hand Wednesday
Corey Seager (back, oblique) worked out Mon.
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
TEN offered to flip 1sts with a 3rd for Cooks
PFT: PHI offered FS Jenkins, picks for Cooks
Rams give RFA C Ryan Groy 2-year offer sheet
Done Deal: Raiders sign Cordarrelle Patterson
Report: Browns, Chargers interested in Geno
Jared Cook scheduled to visit Seahawks
Eagles make it official, release Chase Daniel
Adrian Peterson leaves Seattle without a deal
Jamaal Charles visiting Seattle on Wednesday
Colts keep Robert Turbin with two-year deal
Cardinals keep RB Ellington with 1-year deal
Ware retires after 12 seasons, 138.5 sacks
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mar. 13 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 21
Mar 13
Dose: The Final Stretch
Mar 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 13
J-Craw's Bucket Factory
Mar 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 21
Mar 12
Dose: The Brow’s Birthday Bash
Mar 12
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jamal Murray scores 22 points w/ five triples
Elfrid Payton turns in triple-double vs. SAC
Zubac Alert: Ivica Zubac racks up 25 points
Patty Mills scores 15 points w/ 9 assists
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points in return
Dennis Schroder scores 22 w/ 10 assists
Serge Ibaka goes scoreless in 32 minutes
Ricky Rubio sets franchise record in win
Vince Carter makes history in Monday's win
Jeremy Lamb scores career-high 26 points
Skal Labissiere and Temple starting Monday
Wesley Matthews has a 'mild' calf strain
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
Dose: Precious Points
Mar 12
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Calvin Pickard impressive in loss to Coyotes
Brad Marchand gets 3rd-period hat trick
M. Smith gets 22nd career shutout vs. Avs
Two points for Filip Forsberg in overtime win
Sidney Crosby snaps 7-game goalless streak
D Jaccob Slavin breaks out with three goals
F Cam Atkinson nets two in historic victory
Brayden Point's two goals lead Lightning
Matt Cullen (undisclosed) won't play on Mon
Vladislav Namestnikov returns on Monday
Jacob Trouba (UBI) won't play Monday night
Mark Stone (lower body) is week-to-week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Reed Sorenson will struggle for top-30
Kasey Kahne’s PIR uncertain numbers
AJ Allmendinger shows consistency at PIR
Cassill: 1st top-20 on type in 17 tries
Jeffrey Earnhardt to make 2nd Phoenix start
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
15th-place Erik Jones is top rookie at Vegas
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Battery issue ruins Kurt Busch’s day
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 13
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
Report: Cincy to host Joe Mixon for visit
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
Loss results in injury casualties for Swansea
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Leighton Baines leaves win with back injury
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
David Watford
(WR)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Andrew Bonnet
(RB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Dom Williams
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Malcolm Jenkins | Defensive Back | #27
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 12/20/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 204
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (14) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/22/2016: Signed a five-year, $40.5 million contract. The deal contains $21 million guaranteed. 2017: $6 million, 2018: $8.5 million, 2019: $8.25 million, 2020: $7.75 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
PFT's Mike Florio reports the Eagles offered the Saints a package of FS Malcolm Jenkins, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Brandin Cooks.
The Saints apparently wanted a second-round pick and Jenkins, a price the Eagles obviously balked at since Cooks was later dealt to the Patriots. Jenkins, 29, started his career with the Saints as the No. 14 overall pick in 2009 before signing with the Eagles in 2014. He's become one of the top safeties in the league, grading out well in coverage and providing strong run support. Jenkins is under contract through 2020 after signing a big extension in February 2016.
Mar 14 - 2:47 AM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Eagles FS Malcolm Jenkins' new five-year deal is worth $40.5 million, and includes $21 million guaranteed.
The deal boosts Jenkins' 2016 salary from $5.5 million to $10 million, and includes $35 million in new money. It's a just reward for a safety who was arguably the league's best in 2015, and has played more snaps than any other player over the past two years. Jenkins added slot corner to his repertoire in '15. Although he's headed into his eighth year in the NFL, Jenkins is still only 28.
Mon, Feb 22, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Eagles signed FS Malcolm Jenkins to a four-year extension through 2020.
One of the league's best safeties in 2015, Jenkins was set to make $5.5 million in the final season of a three-year deal he signed in March 2014. The pact will likely lower his $7.2 million cap number. Headed into his age-28 campaign, Jenkins probably won't repeat his monster 2015, but has become much more consistent over the course of his seven-year career. The Eagles continue to aggressively lock up players from the Chip Kelly era when it initially appeared they might be keen to change gears completely.
Mon, Feb 22, 2016 01:22:00 PM
Eagles FS Malcolm Jenkins has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13.
Signed to a three-year, $15.5 million contract two offseasons ago, Jenkins has more than paid off while more high-profile free-agent signings have flopped in Philadelphia. Through 13 weeks, Jenkins is Pro Football Focus' No. 2 overall safety behind Dolphins SS Reshad Jones and No. 2 cover safety behind Charles Woodson. Jenkins has missed just two snaps all year. In the upset win over the Patriots last Sunday, Jenkins was nails against the run and returned a rare Tom Brady interception 99 yards for a touchdown.
Wed, Dec 9, 2015 10:27:00 AM
PFT: PHI offered FS Jenkins, picks for Cooks
Mar 14 - 2:47 AM
Malcolm Jenkins gets $21 million guaranteed
Mon, Feb 22, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Eagles lock up Malcolm Jenkins through 2020
Mon, Feb 22, 2016 01:22:00 PM
Eagles FS Jenkins named Player of Week
Wed, Dec 9, 2015 10:27:00 AM
More Malcolm Jenkins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(4389)
2
B. Osweiler
CLE
(3374)
3
A. Peterson
FA
(3344)
4
B. Cooks
NE
(3333)
5
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2815)
6
M. Glennon
CHI
(2779)
7
D. Hightower
FA
(2756)
8
D. Poe
FA
(2616)
9
M. Butler
NE
(2569)
10
E. Lacy
FA
(2525)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PHI
16
47
25
72
1.0
10
10.0
3
98
2
1
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
NO
14
49
6
55
0.0
0
.0
1
14
0
1
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
2010
NO
15
54
10
64
1.0
4
4.0
2
105
1
2
0
1
12
0
0
0
0
0
2011
NO
15
63
14
77
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
1
1
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NO
13
65
29
94
0.0
0
.0
1
55
1
1
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NO
14
44
24
68
2.5
12
4.8
2
35
0
0
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
63
16
79
0.0
0
.0
3
67
1
1
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
16
91
19
110
0.0
0
.0
2
99
1
1
0
3
10
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
16
47
25
72
1.0
10
10.0
3
98
2
1
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
4
1
5
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
1
64
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
GB
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
0
5
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
2
34
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
The Philadelphia Inquirer says Ryan Mathews has "probably played his last game for the Eagles."
Mathews is owed a non-guaranteed $4 million salary coming off a serious neck injury. Entering his age-30 season, it's going to take a pay cut for him to return. The Eagles have Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner, Byron Marshall, and Terrell Watson all under contract. Releasing Mathews would leave $1 million in dead money.
Mar 4
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Byron Marshall
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
FB
1
Andrew Bonnet
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Paul Turner
4
Bryce Treggs
5
David Watford
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
3
Nelson Agholor
4
Rasheed Bailey
5
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Josh Andrews
4
Aaron Neary
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Evan Silva provides a full list of 2017 NFL Free Agents.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL Headlines
»
TEN offered to flip 1sts with a 3rd for Cooks
»
PFT: PHI offered FS Jenkins, picks for Cooks
»
Rams give RFA C Ryan Groy 2-year offer sheet
»
Done Deal: Raiders sign Cordarrelle Patterson
»
Report: Browns, Chargers interested in Geno
»
Jared Cook scheduled to visit Seahawks
»
Eagles make it official, release Chase Daniel
»
Adrian Peterson leaves Seattle without a deal
»
Jamaal Charles visiting Seattle on Wednesday
»
Colts keep Robert Turbin with two-year deal
»
Cardinals keep RB Ellington with 1-year deal
»
Ware retires after 12 seasons, 138.5 sacks
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved