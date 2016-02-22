Player Page

Malcolm Jenkins | Defensive Back | #27

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/20/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 204
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (14) / NO
Contract: view contract details
PFT's Mike Florio reports the Eagles offered the Saints a package of FS Malcolm Jenkins, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Brandin Cooks.
The Saints apparently wanted a second-round pick and Jenkins, a price the Eagles obviously balked at since Cooks was later dealt to the Patriots. Jenkins, 29, started his career with the Saints as the No. 14 overall pick in 2009 before signing with the Eagles in 2014. He's become one of the top safeties in the league, grading out well in coverage and providing strong run support. Jenkins is under contract through 2020 after signing a big extension in February 2016. Mar 14 - 2:47 AM
Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI164725721.01010.03982100900000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009NO 14496550.00.01140102400000
2010NO 155410641.044.0210512011200000
2011NO 156314771.01010.0000111900000
2012NO 136529940.00.01551100700000
2013NO 144424682.5124.82350002500000
2014PHI166316790.00.036711011400000
2015PHI1691191100.00.029911031000000
2016PHI164725721.01010.03982100900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 19@CHI4151.01010.0000000100000
3Sep 25PIT4150.00.0000000300000
5Oct 9@DET1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@WAS2460.00.01641000200000
7Oct 23MIN4040.00.0000100000000
8Oct 30@DAL5380.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@NYG2130.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13ATL5270.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SEA4370.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28GB5270.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN0550.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11WAS1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BAL2130.00.0000000000000
16Dec 22NYG5160.00.02341000300000
17Jan 1DAL2020.00.0000000000000

