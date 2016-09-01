Player Page

Max Unger | Center | #60

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 305
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (49) / SEA
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints C Max Unger injured his foot and is expected to miss the start of the season.
The nature of the injury isn't yet known, but it sounds like Unger has a broken foot or Lisfranc injury. The Saints let top backup Tim Lelito walk as a free agent this offseason, so there isn't a clear replacement for Unger. Senio Kelemete may make the most sense or the Saints could explore a trade. Veteran Nick Mangold is also still on the free-agent market after his release. May 8 - 9:54 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009SEA162020.00.0000000000000
2010SEA10000.00.0000000000000
2011SEA151010.00.0000000000000
2012SEA161010.00.0000000000000
2013SEA131010.00.0000000000000
2014SEA60000.00.0000000000000
2015NO 161010.00.0000000000000
2016NO 150000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3Alvin Kamara
4Travaris Cadet
5Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
5Travin Dural
WR21Willie Snead
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Ted Ginn
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4John Phillips
5Jake Stoneburner
LT1Terron Armstead
2Ryan Ramczyk
3Collin Buchanan
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
3Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
2John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 