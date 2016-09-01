Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Robinson-Woodgett
(RB)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Ahmad Fulwood
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jake Stoneburner
(TE)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
John Phillips
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Max Unger | Center | #60
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 4/14/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 305
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (49) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/1/2016: Signed a four-year, $23.3 million contract. The deal contains $14.3 million guaranteed, including a $7 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.7 million, 2018: $4.5 million, 2019: $5.1 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints C Max Unger injured his foot and is expected to miss the start of the season.
The nature of the injury isn't yet known, but it sounds like Unger has a broken foot or Lisfranc injury. The Saints let top backup Tim Lelito walk as a free agent this offseason, so there isn't a clear replacement for Unger. Senio Kelemete may make the most sense or the Saints could explore a trade. Veteran Nick Mangold is also still on the free-agent market after his release.
May 8 - 9:54 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Saints signed C Max Unger to a three-year extension through 2019.
According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the new deal is worth "north" of $7 million per year. Headed into his age-30 campaign, Unger graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 9 center last season after coming over in a trade from the Seahawks. Despite the solid 2015, it's a bit surprising the Saints are locking up a 30-year-old pivot through the next four seasons.
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 09:49:00 PM
Source:
Herbie Teope on Twitter
The Saints have interest in an extension for C Max Unger.
Unger's in the final season of a five-year, $25.5 million deal signed in 2012. The Saints view him as more than a short-term rental after trading Jimmy Graham for him and could free up cap space with an extension. 29-year-old Unger regressed with his run blocking last year, but graded as PFF's No. 7 pass-blocking center.
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 03:07:00 PM
Source:
New Orleans Advocate
Saints acquired C Max Unger and the No. 31 overall pick in the 2015 draft in exchange for TE Jimmy Graham and a 2015 fourth-round pick.
Unger, 29 next month, was Pro Football Focus' No. 4 center last season, displaying dominance as a run blocker. He'll now pave lanes for Mark Ingram in New Orleans. Unger is entering the fourth year of a five-year, $25.5 million deal. The Saints were in desperate need of a center with Jonathan Goodwin a free agent and no real replacement on the roster. Trading Graham to fill this need is a highly questionable move by GM Mickey Loomis. At least he also gets a first-round pick.
Tue, Mar 10, 2015 03:52:00 PM
Report: Saints C Unger (foot) may open on PUP
May 8 - 9:54 AM
Saints lock C Unger up with 3-year extension
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 09:49:00 PM
Saints open to extending C Max Unger
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 03:07:00 PM
Saints get C Unger, 2015 1st for Jimmy Graham
Tue, Mar 10, 2015 03:52:00 PM
More Max Unger Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
SEA
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
SEA
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
SEA
15
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SEA
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
13
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
6
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NO
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Max Unger's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Max Unger's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Max Unger's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Max Unger's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Chase Daniel
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Alvin Kamara
4
Travaris Cadet
5
Daniel Lasco
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
5
Travin Dural
WR2
1
Willie Snead
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Ted Ginn
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill (leg) is expected to resume running soon.
Per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, Hill is "progressing well" in his recovery from a broken fibula. Hill probably won't be ready for OTAs but should be fine by training camp. Coby Fleener remains the lead tight end in New Orleans, though Hill was starting to cut into his workload before he got hurt last year.
Mar 24
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
John Phillips
5
Jake Stoneburner
LT
1
Terron Armstead
2
Ryan Ramczyk
3
Collin Buchanan
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
C
1
Max Unger
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints C Max Unger injured his foot and is expected to miss the start of the season.
The nature of the injury isn't yet known, but it sounds like Unger has a broken foot or Lisfranc injury. The Saints let top backup Tim Lelito walk as a free agent this offseason, so there isn't a clear replacement for Unger. Senio Kelemete may make the most sense or the Saints could explore a trade. Veteran Nick Mangold is also still on the free-agent market after his release.
May 8
2
Jack Allen
3
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Senio Kelemete
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
