Max Unger | Center | #60 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (31) / 4/14/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 305 College: Oregon Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (49) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 9/1/2016: Signed a four-year, $23.3 million contract. The deal contains $14.3 million guaranteed, including a $7 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.7 million, 2018: $4.5 million, 2019: $5.1 million, 2020: Free Agent

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints C Max Unger injured his foot and is expected to miss the start of the season. The nature of the injury isn't yet known, but it sounds like Unger has a broken foot or Lisfranc injury. The Saints let top backup Tim Lelito walk as a free agent this offseason, so there isn't a clear replacement for Unger. Senio Kelemete may make the most sense or the Saints could explore a trade. Veteran Nick Mangold is also still on the free-agent market after his release. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Saints signed C Max Unger to a three-year extension through 2019. According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the new deal is worth "north" of $7 million per year. Headed into his age-30 campaign, Unger graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 9 center last season after coming over in a trade from the Seahawks. Despite the solid 2015, it's a bit surprising the Saints are locking up a 30-year-old pivot through the next four seasons. Source: Herbie Teope on Twitter

The Saints have interest in an extension for C Max Unger. Unger's in the final season of a five-year, $25.5 million deal signed in 2012. The Saints view him as more than a short-term rental after trading Jimmy Graham for him and could free up cap space with an extension. 29-year-old Unger regressed with his run blocking last year, but graded as PFF's No. 7 pass-blocking center. Source: New Orleans Advocate