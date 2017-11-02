Player Page

Michael Johnson | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 2/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 280
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (70) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Bengals released DE Michael Johnson.
The move comes after the Bengals extended Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins. It frees up $4.98 million in cap space. Now 31, Johnson has a modest 13.5 sacks over the past three seasons. He should find a new home relatively quickly. The Bengals also released/waived HB Ryan Hewitt, C T.J. Johnson, LB Brandon Bell, S Tyrice Beverette, TE Moritz Böhringer, WR Devonte Boyd, DT Andrew Brown, K Jonathan Brown, HB Quinton Flowers, HB Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, HB Brian Hill, LB Junior Joseph, C Brad Lundblade, WR Jared Murphy, OT Justin Murray, OG Kent Perkins, DT Simeyon Robinson, WR Kayaune Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, WR Ka'Raun White, WR Kermit Whitfield, DT Eddy Wilson, QB Logan Woodside and LS Chris Worley. Sep 1 - 2:40 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009CIN16116173.0268.7000000500000
2010CIN16269352.5104.0000100400000
2011CIN162715425.5295.3100101500000
2012CIN1636175311.5716.2130100200000
2013CIN153422563.5236.61700021000000
2014TB 14207274.0225.5000002000000
2015CIN162913425.0428.4000103200000
2016CIN163213453.5185.1000000300000
2017CIN153514495.0367.2000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10BAL1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@GB3031.077.0000000000000
4Oct 1@CLE1120.00.0000000100000
5Oct 8BUF4042.084.0000000000000
7Oct 22@PIT3250.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29IND1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@JAC3030.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@TEN1120.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@DEN3140.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26CLE2240.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4PIT3140.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10CHI4262.02110.5000000000000
15Dec 17@MIN1340.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24DET4150.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@BAL1010.00.0000000000000

