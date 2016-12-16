Joe Reitz | Guard | #76 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (31) / 8/24/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 325 College: Western Michigan Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $9 million contract. The deal contains $2.75 million guaranteed. Another $1 million is available through incentives. 2017: $2 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Colts OL Joe Reitz announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons. Only 31, this decision comes as something of a shock, but he did deal with a back injury throughout last season. Reitz was a do-it-all lineman for the Colts, but he spent the last two season primarily at right tackle. While the left side is pretty much set, the Colts have serious work to do on the right side of their offensive line. Source: Colts on Twitter

The Colts will be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 15 against the Vikings. They lost LG Jack Mewhort for the season in Week 14, while RT Joe Reitz (back) and RG Denzelle Good (ankle) have been ruled out. The entire right side of Indy's offensive line will be made up of rookies with first-rounder Ryan Kelly at center, fifth-rounder Joe Haeg at right guard, and third-rounder La'Raven Clark at right tackle. The Colts are in a scary situation entering a road trip to Minnesota to face one of the NFL's best defensive lines. Andrew Luck is going to have to get the ball out quick.

The Colts will be without both RT Joe Reitz and RG Denzelle Good Week 4 against the Jaguars. Neither player has been particularly good this season, but it is a slight blow to the offense. The Colts could start as many as three rookies on the line against the Jags.