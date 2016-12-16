Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Marcus Leak
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Devon Bell
(K)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Devin Street
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Joe Reitz | Guard | #76
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/24/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 325
College:
Western Michigan
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $9 million contract. The deal contains $2.75 million guaranteed. Another $1 million is available through incentives. 2017: $2 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts OL Joe Reitz announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons.
Only 31, this decision comes as something of a shock, but he did deal with a back injury throughout last season. Reitz was a do-it-all lineman for the Colts, but he spent the last two season primarily at right tackle. While the left side is pretty much set, the Colts have serious work to do on the right side of their offensive line.
Mar 7 - 10:59 AM
Source:
Colts on Twitter
The Colts will be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 15 against the Vikings.
They lost LG Jack Mewhort for the season in Week 14, while RT Joe Reitz (back) and RG Denzelle Good (ankle) have been ruled out. The entire right side of Indy's offensive line will be made up of rookies with first-rounder Ryan Kelly at center, fifth-rounder Joe Haeg at right guard, and third-rounder La'Raven Clark at right tackle. The Colts are in a scary situation entering a road trip to Minnesota to face one of the NFL's best defensive lines. Andrew Luck is going to have to get the ball out quick.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 01:32:00 PM
The Colts will be without both RT Joe Reitz and RG Denzelle Good Week 4 against the Jaguars.
Neither player has been particularly good this season, but it is a slight blow to the offense. The Colts could start as many as three rookies on the line against the Jags.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 08:08:00 AM
Colts RT Joe Reitz exited Week 3 against the Chargers with a back injury.
Right guard Joe Haeg has moved to right tackle, with Jonotthan Harris entering.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 06:45:00 PM
Colts OL Joe Reitz announces retirement
Mar 7 - 10:59 AM
Colts without 3 starting OLs against Vikings
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 01:32:00 PM
Joe Reitz and Denzelle Good inactive
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 08:08:00 AM
Colts RT Reitz (back) leaves Week 3
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 06:45:00 PM
More Joe Reitz Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
IND
13
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
IND
11
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
IND
9
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
IND
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
IND
10
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
IND
13
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Andrew Luck (shoulder surgery) is expected to be ready for the regular season.
The Colts have been needlessly vague about Luck's recovery window but right now there's no concern about his status for Week 1. Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Luck will miss "most of, if not all" of OTAs but should be ready for training camp. Luck finished fifth in the league in touchdown passes last season (31) and was also fifth in passing yards per game (282.7).
Mar 3
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
3
Devin Street
4
Marcus Leak
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Dwayne Allen
2
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Fahn Cooper
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Jonotthan Harrison
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Adam Redmond
RT
1
Joe Reitz
Out of FB
Colts OL Joe Reitz announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons.
Only 31, this decision comes as something of a shock, but he did deal with a back injury throughout last season. Reitz was a do-it-all lineman for the Colts, but he spent the last two season primarily at right tackle. While the left side is pretty much set, the Colts have serious work to do on the right side of their offensive line.
Mar 7
2
Le'Raven Clark
3
Isiah Cage
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
2
Devon Bell
