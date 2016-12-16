Player Page

Weather | Roster

Joe Reitz | Guard | #76

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/24/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 325
College: Western Michigan
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Colts OL Joe Reitz announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons.
Only 31, this decision comes as something of a shock, but he did deal with a back injury throughout last season. Reitz was a do-it-all lineman for the Colts, but he spent the last two season primarily at right tackle. While the left side is pretty much set, the Colts have serious work to do on the right side of their offensive line. Mar 7 - 10:59 AM
Source: Colts on Twitter
More Joe Reitz Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND131010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011IND112020.00.0000000000000
2012IND91010.00.0000000000000
2013IND130000.00.0000000000000
2014IND100000.00.0000000000000
2015IND162020.00.0000000000000
2016IND131010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
3RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Devin Street
4Marcus Leak
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Adam Redmond
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
3Isiah Cage
K1Adam Vinatieri
2Devon Bell
 

 