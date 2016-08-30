Player Page

Will Beatty | Tackle | #66

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 319
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (60) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jets worked out free agent OT Will Beatty.
ESPN originally reported Beatty worked out for the Giants but quickly corrected its mistake. Now 33, Beatty has not made an NFL start since 2014. He has just seven appearances over the past three seasons. It's hard to see how he would make anything better in New York. Beatty was part of a large group of linemen to work out on Tuesday. Sep 18 - 5:16 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009NYG160110.00.0000000000000
2010NYG80000.00.0000000000000
2011NYG101010.00.0000000000000
2012NYG161120.00.0000000000000
2013NYG165050.00.0000000000000
2014NYG164040.00.0000000000000
2016NYG70000.00.0000000000000
2017PHI10000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

