Rashad Jennings | Running Back | #23

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/26/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 231
College: Liberty
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (250) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Rashad Jennings said he expects "to be back" with the Giants in 2017.
His expectation may prove to be a disappointment. Going on 32, Jennings averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in 2016, and the Giants can save $2.5 million against the cap by releasing him. With Paul Perkins likely to take on a bigger role, Shane Vereen -- if he is retained -- coming back healthy, and another back likely to be added via free agency or the draft, Jennings has probably played his final snap with the Giants. Jan 31 - 9:06 AM
Source: Newark Star-Ledger
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG1318159345.63.3033520115.55.70100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009JAC153920213.55.201161016.76.300056000
2010JAC138445935.35.5242622317.28.60000000
2012JAC1010128328.32.8021913013.06.8001241000
2013OAK1516373348.94.5263629219.58.10000000
2014NYG1116763958.13.8143022620.57.50010000
2015NYG1619586353.94.4232929618.510.2012-7000
2016NYG1318159345.63.3033520115.55.70100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL18754.20133.0000000
2Sep 18NO13272.102136.5000000
6Oct 16BAL9151.704205.0000000
7Oct 23@LAR13251.9122412.0000000
9Nov 6PHI11262.403134.3000000
10Nov 14CIN15875.803227.3000000
11Nov 20CHI21854.015448.8000000
12Nov 27@CLE15553.70242.0000000
13Dec 4@PIT6193.206345.7100000
14Dec 11DAL15453.002126.0000000
15Dec 18DET18382.1000.0000000
16Dec 22@PHI9444.90471.8000000
17Jan 1@WAS18522.91155.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Keith Wenning
RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3Shane Vereen
4Orleans Darkwa
5George Winn
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Rashad Jennings
WR11Odell Beckham
2Dwayne Harris
3Tavarres King
4Darius Powe
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Roger Lewis
4Kevin Norwood
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Will Tye
2Jerell Adams
3Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
LG1Justin Pugh
C1Weston Richburg
2Brett Jones
RG1Bobby Hart
2Jon Halapio
RT1Michael Bowie
2Martin Wallace
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 