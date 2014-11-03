Rashad Jennings | Running Back | #23 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (31) / 3/26/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 231 College: Liberty Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (250) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 3/11/2014: Signed a four-year, $10 million contract. The deal contains $2.98 million guaranteed, including a $2.25 million signing bonus. Jennings is eligible for annual $20,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2016: $2.23 million, 2017: $2.48 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rashad Jennings said he expects "to be back" with the Giants in 2017. His expectation may prove to be a disappointment. Going on 32, Jennings averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in 2016, and the Giants can save $2.5 million against the cap by releasing him. With Paul Perkins likely to take on a bigger role, Shane Vereen -- if he is retained -- coming back healthy, and another back likely to be added via free agency or the draft, Jennings has probably played his final snap with the Giants. Source: Newark Star-Ledger

The Giants would save $2.5 million in salary cap space by releasing Rashad Jennings. The NY Daily News' Pat Leonard doesn't envision Jennings being back with the team for the final year of his contract at 32 years old. Jennings had a strong finish to the 2015 season but never really got going this past season, averaging a career-low 3.3 YPC on his way to 593 yards and three touchdowns. Look for the Giants to give Paul Perkins more of a chance. Leonard also mentions impending free agents LeGarrette Blount and Eddie Lacy as intriguing possibilities. Source: New York Daily News

Rashad Jennings rushed five times for 29 yards and caught his lone target for a gain of four in the Giants' Wild Card loss to Green Bay. He touched the ball six times to Paul Perkins' 13 in the Giants' most important game of the season. Simply out of gas going on age 32, Jennings will likely be released this offseason.