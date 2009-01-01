Player Page

Darius Butler | Defensive Back | #20

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/18/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (41) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Colts re-signed DB Darius Butler to a one-year, $3 million contract.
With incentives, the deal carries a max value of $4.5 million. Butler flirted with the Bears and Redskins before deciding to stay put. The 30-year-old (he turns 31 Saturday) is a cornerback by trade but could be in the mix to start at strong safety, where his biggest competition will come from 2016 second-round pick T.J. Green. New GM Chris Ballard has done a nice job of keeping talent in Indy by re-signing Jack Doyle, Robert Turbin and now Butler. Mar 17 - 9:02 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND12276330.00.03190001600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009NE 14323350.00.0391100080104000
2010NE 15221230.00.0000000600000
2011CAR13285330.00.0000000700000
2012IND11229310.00.041012101800000
2013IND164410540.00.047911001500090
2014IND14415460.00.0000102800000
2015IND143812500.00.0100002400000
2016IND12276330.00.03190001600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@DEN1010.00.01190000100000
5Oct 9CHI5050.00.0000001000000
6Oct 16@HOU3250.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@TEN4150.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30KC3030.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB1120.00.0100000100000
11Nov 20TEN2240.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24PIT3030.00.0000000100000
13Dec 5@NYJ2020.00.0100000200000
14Dec 11HOU1010.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18@MIN1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@OAK1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Devin Street
4Marcus Leak
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Brian Schwenke
3Austin Blythe
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Adam Redmond
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Isiah Cage
K1Adam Vinatieri
2Devon Bell
 

 