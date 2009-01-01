Darius Butler | Defensive Back | #20 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (30) / 3/18/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 188 College: Connecticut Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (41) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/17/2017: Signed a one-year, $3 million contract. The contract can reach $4.5 million with incentives. Share: Tweet

Colts re-signed DB Darius Butler to a one-year, $3 million contract. With incentives, the deal carries a max value of $4.5 million. Butler flirted with the Bears and Redskins before deciding to stay put. The 30-year-old (he turns 31 Saturday) is a cornerback by trade but could be in the mix to start at strong safety, where his biggest competition will come from 2016 second-round pick T.J. Green. New GM Chris Ballard has done a nice job of keeping talent in Indy by re-signing Jack Doyle, Robert Turbin and now Butler. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Free agent DB Darius Butler is visiting the Redskins on Thursday. Butler is gauging his market. The Colts have already said they'd like to re-sign Butler, while he also visited the Bears last Saturday. Butler can play either slot corner or safety and turns 31 this weekend. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports the Colts are still interested in re-signing free agent DB Darius Butler. "Don't close the door on him returning to the Colts just yet," Holder cautioned. Butler visited the Bears over the weekend, but he has not been linked with any other teams. The lack of interest could allow Indy to bring him back at a bargain. Source: Stephen Holder on Twitter