Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Emanuel Byrd
(TE)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Michael Clark
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
DeAngelo Yancey
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Clay Matthews | Linebacker | #52
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/14/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 255
College: USC
USC
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (26) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/17/2013: Signed a six-year, $69.73 million contract. The deal included a $20.5 million signing bonus. Matthews is eligible for annual $500,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. He can earn $500,000 in annual per-game roster bonuses in years two through six. 2018: $10.4 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Packers OLB Clay Matthews is recovering from a knee scope.
Matthews underwent the "clean-up" operation last week. He should be ready for the start of the offseason program. Going on 32, Matthews always seems to be battling some sort of minor injury but remained an effective pass rusher in 2017, notching 7.5 sacks and earning high marks from Pro Football Focus. Whomever the Packers hire to replace fired DC Dom Capers, Matthews will remain one of the defensive linchpins.
Jan 9 - 3:09 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Packers OLB Clay Matthews (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17 against the Lions.
Matthews sat out last Saturday, but he was able to get in a limited week of practice this week. If he plays, Matthews will need 2.5 sacks to reach double digits for the first time since 2014. Owed $10.4 million in the final year of his deal, it is not a given Matthews will be brought back next season.
Sat, Dec 30, 2017 02:23:00 PM
Packers OLB Clay Matthews (hamstring) is inactive for Week 16 against the Vikings.
As is Nick Perry, leaving the Packers without their top two pass rushers. With just one game remaining, it's quite possible Matthews' age-31 season is over.
Sat, Dec 23, 2017 07:07:00 PM
Packers LB Clay Matthews suffered a groin injury in Week 11 against Baltimore.
Matthews suffered the injury early and was ruled out in the second half. It's another blow to a defense that's already missing CB Kevin King. Ahmad Brooks will pick up snaps opposite Nick Perry.
Sun, Nov 19, 2017 02:37:00 PM
Clay Matthews recovering from knee scope
Jan 9 - 3:09 PM
Clay Matthews (hamstring) questionable Wk 17
Sat, Dec 30, 2017 02:23:00 PM
Clay Matthews, Perry out for Packers
Sat, Dec 23, 2017 07:07:00 PM
Clay Matthews suffers groin injury in Week 11
Sun, Nov 19, 2017 02:37:00 PM
More Clay Matthews Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
GB
14
27
16
43
7.5
52
6.9
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
GB
16
36
14
50
10.0
63
6.3
0
0
0
3
1
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
2010
GB
15
54
5
59
13.5
93
6.9
1
62
1
0
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
2011
GB
15
37
13
50
6.0
29
4.8
3
47
1
0
0
3
9
0
0
0
0
0
2012
GB
12
32
11
43
13.0
83
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
11
26
14
40
7.5
50
6.7
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
16
45
16
61
11.0
57
5.2
1
40
0
0
0
2
9
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
16
49
17
66
6.5
40
6.2
1
42
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
12
20
4
24
5.0
35
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2017
GB
14
27
16
43
7.5
52
6.9
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
SEA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@ATL
2
3
5
1.5
15
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
CIN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 28
CHI
3
0
3
1.0
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DAL
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@MIN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
NO
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
BAL
1
0
1
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
TB
5
2
7
3.0
11
3.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CLE
2
0
2
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@CAR
0
4
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@DET
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brett Hundley
2
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Aaron Jones
Sidelined
Aaron Jones (knee) is out for Week 17 against the Lions.
Devante Mays will back up Jamaal Williams, who should carry much of the load.
Dec 29
2
Jamaal Williams
3
Devante Mays
GLB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
3RB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
Sidelined
Packers declared WR Jordy Nelson, WR Davante Adams, CB Damarious Randall, RB Aaron Jones, OG Jahri Evans, TE Richard Rodgers, and LB Chris Odom inactive for Week 17 against the Lions.
That puts an end to Nelson's worst season of his career. As soon as Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in October, it was all over for Nelson. Weeks 1-6, Nelson averaged a 5.0-58.0 weekly line with all six of his touchdowns. From Week 7 on, Nelson averaged a 3.1-21.3 weekly receiving line with zero scores. Nelson had no 100-yard games on the year. He turns 33 in May and may have played his final game in Green Bay after the Packers handed out a massive extension to Davante Adams this week. Nelson has one year left on his deal at $9.25 million.
Dec 31
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
4
Michael Clark
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Lance Kendricks
2
Richard Rodgers
3
Robert Tonyan Jr.
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Jason Spriggs
Sidelined
Packers OT Jason Spriggs (injured reserve) is dealing with a dislocated left kneecap.
The team originally feared a torn ACL, so this is a big relief. Spriggs should be ready for the offseason program. The 2016 second-rounder has yet to establish himself as anything more than a swing tackle.
Dec 28
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Adam Pankey
C
1
Corey Linsley
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Justin McCray
RT
1
Ulrick John
K
1
Mason Crosby
