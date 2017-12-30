Clay Matthews | Linebacker | #52

Sidelined

Packers declared WR Jordy Nelson, WR Davante Adams, CB Damarious Randall, RB Aaron Jones, OG Jahri Evans, TE Richard Rodgers, and LB Chris Odom inactive for Week 17 against the Lions.

That puts an end to Nelson's worst season of his career. As soon as Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in October, it was all over for Nelson. Weeks 1-6, Nelson averaged a 5.0-58.0 weekly line with all six of his touchdowns. From Week 7 on, Nelson averaged a 3.1-21.3 weekly receiving line with zero scores. Nelson had no 100-yard games on the year. He turns 33 in May and may have played his final game in Green Bay after the Packers handed out a massive extension to Davante Adams this week. Nelson has one year left on his deal at $9.25 million.