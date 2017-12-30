Player Page

Clay Matthews | Linebacker | #52

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 255
College: USC
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (26) / GB
Contract:
Packers OLB Clay Matthews is recovering from a knee scope.
Matthews underwent the "clean-up" operation last week. He should be ready for the start of the offseason program. Going on 32, Matthews always seems to be battling some sort of minor injury but remained an effective pass rusher in 2017, notching 7.5 sacks and earning high marks from Pro Football Focus. Whomever the Packers hire to replace fired DC Dom Capers, Matthews will remain one of the defensive linchpins. Jan 9 - 3:09 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB 142716437.5526.9000101200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009GB 1636145010.0636.3000312700000
2010GB 155455913.5936.91621002400000
2011GB 153713506.0294.83471003900000
2012GB 1232114313.0836.4000001200000
2013GB 112614407.5506.7000003100000
2014GB 1645166111.0575.21400002900000
2015GB 164917666.5406.21420100300000
2016GB 12204245.0357.0000001300000
2017GB 142716437.5526.9000101200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10SEA2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@ATL2351.51510.0000000000000
3Sep 24CIN1230.00.0000000000000
4Sep 28CHI3031.01313.0000001000000
5Oct 8@DAL5050.00.0000000100000
6Oct 15@MIN1120.00.0000100000000
7Oct 22NO2130.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DET1230.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@CHI1010.00.0000000100000
11Nov 19BAL1011.088.0000000000000
13Dec 3TB5273.0113.7000000000000
14Dec 10@CLE2021.055.0000000000000
15Dec 17@CAR0440.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@DET1120.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brett Hundley
2Joe Callahan
RB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
3Devante Mays
GLB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
3RB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Michael Clark
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Richard Rodgers
3Robert Tonyan Jr.
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Adam Pankey
C1Corey Linsley
RG1Jahri Evans
2Justin McCray
RT1Ulrick John
K1Mason Crosby
 

 