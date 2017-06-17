Player Page

Pat Chung | Defensive Back | #23

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/19/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 215
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (34) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Patriots SS Patrick Chung exited Super Bowl 52 with a concussion and will not return.
Chung is the Patriots' tight end coverage specialist, and after his exit Zach Ertz promptly scored an 11-yard touchdown. Feb 4 - 10:03 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NE 167113840.00.01300200904000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009NE 162512372.0136.5120000100000
2010NE 147224960.00.03961000900000
2011NE 83725621.033.0100000400000
2012NE 122916450.00.02270000500000
2013PHI123920590.00.0000100300000
2014NE 165431850.00.0110000070140000
2015NE 155233850.00.00000018017040
2016NE 165239911.01212.0140000300070
2017NE 167113840.00.01300200904000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7KC3030.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@NO7180.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24HOU2020.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1CAR5270.00.0000000000000
5Oct 5@TB2130.00.0000000300000
6Oct 15@NYJ5160.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22ATL4260.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29LAC1120.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@DEN4040.00.01300000100000
11Nov 19@OAK8190.00.0000100000000
12Nov 26MIA91100.00.0000100000000
13Dec 3@BUF4040.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@MIA6170.00.0000000100000
15Dec 17@PIT5050.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24BUF4260.00.0000000200000
17Dec 31NYJ2020.00.0000000004000

