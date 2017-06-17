Pat Chung | Defensive Back | #23 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (30) / 8/19/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 215 College: Oregon Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (34) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 4/1/2016: Signed a three-year, $9.3 million contract. 2018: $2 million (+ $400,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Patriots SS Patrick Chung exited Super Bowl 52 with a concussion and will not return. Chung is the Patriots' tight end coverage specialist, and after his exit Zach Ertz promptly scored an 11-yard touchdown.

The Patriots have given SS Pat Chung an additional $800,000 in incentives this season. Chung already had $900,000 in incentives after signing a one-year, $5.7 million extension through 2018 in April, so the Patriots are simply rewarding and motivating Chung to keep up his good work. A 14-game starter last year, Chung is a major piece in coach Bill Belichick's gameplan against tight ends. Source: Field Yates from Twitter

Patriots signed SS Pat Chung to a one-year, $5.7 million extension through 2018. Chung had two years left on his current deal that he signed last January and is coming off yet another strong season. He started 14-of-15 games, recording 85 tackles, nine pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Chung has completely turned his career around and is a key to the Patriots' defense against tight ends. Source: Jeff Howe on Twitter