Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Danny Woodhead | Running Back | #39
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 1/25/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 200
College:
Chadron State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports impending free agent Danny Woodhead (torn ACL) is "six weeks" ahead of schedule in his recovery.
Reporter Michael Gehlken posted a video of Woodhead running with great velocity and even doing some cutting. Woodhead is four months removed from going down. He should still have at least 2-3 months of intensive rehab remaining, but it appears he could be close to 100 percent for training camp. One week shy of his 32nd birthday, Woodhead is one of the league's best pass-catching backs, but missed the majority of two of the past three seasons with injury.
Jan 17 - 2:17 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Danny Woodhead has a torn ACL and is done for the season.
Melvin Gordon became an every-down back following Woodhead's injury, so this will be a major boost to Gordon's fantasy outlook. It's a downgrade for San Diego's offense, however, particularly after already losing Keenan Allen to an ACL tear of his own. Behind Gordon, next up on the depth chart is UDFA Kenneth Farrow, although they did claim Andre Williams off waivers at final cuts.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
With Woodhead out, Melvin Gordon should be a near monopoly in the San Diego backfield. He's likely to see north of 18-20 touches barring devastatingly poor game flow, and while the Chargers offensive line isn't elite by any means, it appears to be much stronger than last season. The Colts have struggled with Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick and C.J. Anderson through two weeks.
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 02:22:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Danny Woodhead exited the Chargers' Week 2 game against the Jaguars with a possible knee injury.
Woodhead's right leg was caught underneath him on a big hit from Telvin Smith in the first quarter. He immediately dropped the ball and stayed down on the turf for several minutes before being helped off. It did not appear as if he could put any weight on his right leg before riding a cart to the locker room. The Chargers will know more after Woodhead undergoes an MRI on Monday.
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 04:55:00 PM
Danny Woodhead chewed up 89 yards on 16 carries and secured five-of-seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Chiefs.
Woodhead was a bright spot on an otherwise miserable afternoon for the Chargers. Melvin Gordon certainly had his moments but Woodhead was the more consistent of San Diego’s two running backs, ripping off 51 yards on six carries in the first half and beginning the third quarter with a highlight-reel run of 21 yards. The Chiefs left Woodhead wide open for his four-yard touchdown in the second quarter. With Keenan Allen out for the year, Woodhead is going to have a big role in the Chargers’ passing game. He can be employed as an RB2 in PPR leagues next week against the Jaguars.
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Report: Woodhead six weeks ahead of schedule
Jan 17 - 2:17 PM
Chargers lose RB Woodhead (ACL) for season
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 02:22:00 PM
Woodhead exits with possible knee injury
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 04:55:00 PM
Woodhead leads Chargers with 89 rushing yards
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 05:02:00 PM
More Danny Woodhead Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4641)
2
L. Blount
NE
(3258)
3
J. Jones
ATL
(3236)
4
L. Green
PIT
(3198)
5
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3047)
6
C. Prosise
SEA
(2741)
7
M. Mitchell
NE
(2698)
8
S. Ware
KC
(2585)
9
T. Montgomery
GB
(2544)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2434)
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SD
2
19
116
58.0
6.1
0
0
6
35
17.5
5.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
NYJ
10
15
64
6.4
4.3
0
0
8
87
8.7
10.9
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
2010
NE
15
97
547
36.5
5.6
0
5
34
379
25.3
11.1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
2011
NE
15
77
351
23.4
4.6
0
1
18
157
10.5
8.7
0
0
0
437
0
0
0
2012
NE
16
76
301
18.8
4.0
0
4
40
446
27.9
11.2
0
3
0
43
0
0
0
2013
SD
16
106
429
26.8
4.0
0
2
76
605
37.8
8.0
0
6
2
262
0
0
0
2014
SD
3
15
38
12.7
2.5
0
0
5
34
11.3
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SD
16
97
335
20.9
3.5
0
3
81
756
47.3
9.3
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SD
2
19
116
58.0
6.1
0
0
6
35
17.5
5.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
16
89
5.6
0
5
31
6.2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
3
27
9.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
2
Chris Hairston
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
Headlines
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
Jesse Pantuosco shines a light on Brock Osweiler's latest failure and Josh McDaniels' future in coaching in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
»
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
»
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
»
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Woodhead six weeks ahead of schedule
»
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
»
Tomlin: Ladarius Green still in protocol
»
Jordy Nelson 'a longshot' to play this week
»
Jerry: 'No decision made' on Romo's future
»
Bill O'Brien could serve as his own OC
»
Report: Eagles may cut ties with Jason Kelce
»
Jimmy Graham should be back in Seattle
»
Brandon Carr says he will consider retirement
»
RapSheet: Trading Romo Dallas' No. 1 priority
»
Texans fire offensive coordinator G. Godsey
»
Packers noncommittal on Jordy for NFCCG
