Danny Woodhead | Running Back | #39

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/25/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 200
College: Chadron State
Contract: view contract details
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports impending free agent Danny Woodhead (torn ACL) is "six weeks" ahead of schedule in his recovery.
Reporter Michael Gehlken posted a video of Woodhead running with great velocity and even doing some cutting. Woodhead is four months removed from going down. He should still have at least 2-3 months of intensive rehab remaining, but it appears he could be close to 100 percent for training camp. One week shy of his 32nd birthday, Woodhead is one of the league's best pass-catching backs, but missed the majority of two of the past three seasons with injury. Jan 17 - 2:17 PM
Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD21911658.06.10063517.55.80100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009NYJ1015646.44.3008878.710.900016000
2010NE159754736.55.6053437925.311.11110000
2011NE157735123.44.6011815710.58.7000437000
2012NE167630118.84.0044044627.911.203043000
2013SD1610642926.84.0027660537.88.0062262000
2014SD3153812.72.50053411.36.80000000
2015SD169733520.93.5038175647.39.30600000
2016SD21911658.06.10063517.55.80100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC16895.605316.2100000
2Sep 18JAC3279.00144.0000000
 

 