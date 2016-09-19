Danny Woodhead | Running Back | #39

Latest News Recent News

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports impending free agent Danny Woodhead (torn ACL) is "six weeks" ahead of schedule in his recovery. Reporter Michael Gehlken posted a video of Woodhead running with great velocity and even doing some cutting. Woodhead is four months removed from going down. He should still have at least 2-3 months of intensive rehab remaining, but it appears he could be close to 100 percent for training camp. One week shy of his 32nd birthday, Woodhead is one of the league's best pass-catching backs, but missed the majority of two of the past three seasons with injury. Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter

Danny Woodhead has a torn ACL and is done for the season.



RotoGrinders.com Daily Slant: With Woodhead out, Melvin Gordon should be a near monopoly in the San Diego backfield. He's likely to see north of 18-20 touches barring devastatingly poor game flow, and while the Chargers offensive line isn't elite by any means, it appears to be much stronger than last season. The Colts have struggled with Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick and C.J. Anderson through two weeks. Melvin Gordon became an every-down back following Woodhead's injury, so this will be a major boost to Gordon's fantasy outlook. It's a downgrade for San Diego's offense, however, particularly after already losing Keenan Allen to an ACL tear of his own. Behind Gordon, next up on the depth chart is UDFA Kenneth Farrow, although they did claim Andre Williams off waivers at final cuts. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Danny Woodhead exited the Chargers' Week 2 game against the Jaguars with a possible knee injury. Woodhead's right leg was caught underneath him on a big hit from Telvin Smith in the first quarter. He immediately dropped the ball and stayed down on the turf for several minutes before being helped off. It did not appear as if he could put any weight on his right leg before riding a cart to the locker room. The Chargers will know more after Woodhead undergoes an MRI on Monday.