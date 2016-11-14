Eric Wood | Center | #70

Sidelined

When asked if Rod Streater (leg) will require surgery, Bills coach Sean McDermott said "we're weighing our options."

The Bills have been mum on Streater's status since he went down with a leg/foot injury in Thursday's preseason loss to Philadelphia. Buffalo did waive WR/TE Jason Croom over the weekend, which could be a sign that Streater's injury won't be a long-term issue. Streater had been showing well at Bills camp before his injury, but is probably no better than fourth on the team's wide receiver depth chart.