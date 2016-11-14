Welcome,
Eric Wood | Center | #70
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/18/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 310
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (28) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/26/2017: Signed a three-year, $25.8 million contract. The deal included a $6.5 million signing bonus and a first-year roster bonus of $1.75 million.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills signed C Eric Wood to a two-year, $21.275 million extension through 2019.
It's the first extension under new GM Brandon Beane. An eight-year starter, Wood was entering the final season of his deal. Wood has looked fully healthy after injures limited him to nine games in 2016. He was having one of his better years before going down and is a solid veteran presence on the interior. Wood is now signed through his age-33 season.
Aug 26 - 5:51 PM
Source:
Sal Capaccio on Twitter
Bills C Eric Wood (leg) expects to be 100 percent for training camp.
Wood got in limited work at OTAs. There’s no concern over his status. Coming off an injury-shortened 2016, Wood needs to stay healthy in a contract year.
Jun 28 - 7:04 PM
Source:
buffalobills.com
Bills C Eric Wood (fibula) is back doing team drills.
Wood broke his right fibula back in November and had a screw inserted, but he appears to be close to full health. The long-time Bill should be a full-go for camp.
May 25 - 12:05 PM
Source:
Joe Buscaglia from Twitter
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 04:34:00 PM
Bills sign C Wood to 2-year, $21.3M extension
Aug 26 - 5:51 PM
Eric Wood close to fully healthy
Jun 28 - 7:04 PM
Bills C Eric Wood doing team drills.
May 25 - 12:05 PM
Bills place C Eric Wood on injured reserve
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 04:34:00 PM
More Eric Wood Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
BUF
10
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BUF
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BUF
9
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BUF
14
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BUF
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
9
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Nathan Peterman
3
T.J. Yates
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3
Joe Banyard
4
Cedric O'Neal
5
Jordan Johnson
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Zay Jones
2
Andre Holmes
3
Corey Brown
4
Dezmin Lewis
5
Brandon Reilly
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Rod Streater
Sidelined
When asked if Rod Streater (leg) will require surgery, Bills coach Sean McDermott said "we're weighing our options."
The Bills have been mum on Streater's status since he went down with a leg/foot injury in Thursday's preseason loss to Philadelphia. Buffalo did waive WR/TE Jason Croom over the weekend, which could be a sign that Streater's injury won't be a long-term issue. Streater had been showing well at Bills camp before his injury, but is probably no better than fourth on the team's wide receiver depth chart.
Aug 20
3
Brandon Tate
4
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Andre Holmes
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Wes Saxton
4
Logan Thomas
5
Rory Anderson
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills coach Sean McDermott said LT Cordy Glenn (foot) is on track for Week 1.
McDermott had expressed some concern about the lingering foot injury, but the Bills never took any real action to bolster the left tackle spot, suggesting they always expected Glenn to be on the field Week 1. Glenn will participate on a limited basis during Tuesday's practice.
Aug 22
2
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
Suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson took a pay cut this offseason.
The Bills quietly renegotiated Henderson's contract on June 22. His 2017 base salary was reduced from $1.797 million to $690,000 while his cap hit was lowered from $1.808 million to $981,757. Henderson still has five games remaining on his 10-game ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The former seventh-round pick will enter free agency after this year.
Aug 25
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Cameron Jefferson
3
Zach Voytek
4
Greg Pyke
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
3
Karim Barton
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
3
Michael Ola
4
Jordan Mudge
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Dion Dawkins
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
