Eric Wood | Center | #70

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/18/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 310
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (28) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Bills signed C Eric Wood to a two-year, $21.275 million extension through 2019.
It's the first extension under new GM Brandon Beane. An eight-year starter, Wood was entering the final season of his deal. Wood has looked fully healthy after injures limited him to nine games in 2016. He was having one of his better years before going down and is a solid veteran presence on the interior. Wood is now signed through his age-33 season. Aug 26 - 5:51 PM
Source: Sal Capaccio on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009BUF100000.00.0000000000000
2010BUF140000.00.0000000000000
2011BUF90000.00.0000000000000
2012BUF141120.00.0000000000000
2013BUF160000.00.0000000000000
2014BUF162020.00.0000000000000
2015BUF160000.00.0000000000000
2016BUF90000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Nathan Peterman
3T.J. Yates
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
5Jordan Johnson
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Tolbert
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Corey Brown
4Dezmin Lewis
5Brandon Reilly
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Rod Streater
3Brandon Tate
4Rashad Ross
WR31Andre Holmes
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Wes Saxton
4Logan Thomas
5Rory Anderson
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Seantrel Henderson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Cameron Jefferson
3Zach Voytek
4Greg Pyke
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Karim Barton
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
3Michael Ola
4Jordan Mudge
RT1Jordan Mills
2Dion Dawkins
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 