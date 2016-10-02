Player Page

Jairus Byrd | Defensive Back | #31

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 203
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (42) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Saints released FS Jairus Byrd.
The move will officially take place of the first day of the league year, March 9, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Signed to a massive six-year, $54 million contract in 2014, which at the time made Byrd the league's highest-paid safety, Byrd missed 15 games his first two seasons in New Orleans and then was benched in 2016. There's no other way to put it than to say Byrd was a colossal bust. There's a good chance the Saints will designate Byrd as a post-June 1 cut, which would save $7.8 million in cap space in 2017. Byrd turns 31 this year. Feb 28 - 8:24 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NO 165626820.00.02350000400020
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009BUF143312450.00.0911800001100000
2010BUF166227891.033.01371203200000
2011BUF167523981.099.03881103800000
2012BUF165323760.00.05810204600000
2013BUF113711481.099.04850001600000
2014NO 4175220.00.0000001200000
2015NO 133616521.01111.01240101300010
2016NO 165626820.00.02350000400020
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK2240.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NYG5270.00.0000000000000
3Sep 26ATL4260.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@LAC0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CAR1230.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23@KC3140.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30SEA82100.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@SF7180.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13DEN3030.00.0000000000020
11Nov 17@CAR1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27LAR4040.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4DET7290.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@TB1670.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@ARZ4150.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TB3360.00.02350000200000
17Jan 1@ATL3140.00.0000000000000

