Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Andy Levitre | Guard | #67
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/15/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 303
College:
Oregon State
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (51) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/12/2013: Signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract. The deal included a $10.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $5.8 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons LG Andy Levitre is out for Week 14 with a partial triceps tear.
NFL Network reports Levitre's injury is not year ending, but it is likely to cost him at least 2-3 games. Levitre has earned solid run- and pass-blocking grades from PFF and had missed just seven snaps all year before going down in Week 13.
Dec 4 - 3:50 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Falcons LG Andy Levitre isn't a lock to keep his starting job this season.
Despite grading out favorably in Pro Football Focus' guard rankings, particularly as a run blocker, ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure noticed Levitre got pushed around far too often and doesn't believe he has a firm grasp on his starting job. Sixth-round rookie Wes Schweitzer is expected to compete with Levitre in camp. Levitre is due a $4 million salary this season.
Wed, Jul 20, 2016 01:05:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Falcons acquired LG Andy Levitre from the Titans in exchange for a 2016 sixth-round pick and 2017 conditional pick.
Good job by Titans GM Ruston Webster to find someone to take on Levitre's contract AND get something in return. Levitre was signed to a six-year, $46.8 million contract in 2013 but wasn't a fit in coach Ken Whisenhunt's offense. He was replaced at left guard by fellow veteran Byron Bell. Levitre is still just 29 and had a ton of success in Buffalo before Tennessee. Going back to a zone-blocking scheme like Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan's should help a lot. Levitre should step right into the lineup ahead of Mike Person. The rest of the Falcons' line: LT Jake Matthews, C Joe Hawley, RG Chris Chester, RT Ryan Schraeder.
Fri, Sep 4, 2015 12:22:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it "sounds like" the Titans will retain LG Andy Levitre.
Set to count $8.6 million against this year's cap, Levitre looked like a sure-fire cut after he lost his starting job to Byron Bell. The Titans do not have much veteran depth on their interior line, however, and they have the cap room to carry Levitre for another season. Tennessee could save $2.3 million by cutting Levitre.
Thu, Sep 3, 2015 09:31:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Falcons LG Levitre out for TNF against Saints
Dec 4 - 3:50 PM
Andy Levitre not guaranteed to start in 2016
Wed, Jul 20, 2016 01:05:00 PM
Titans ship FA bust LG Andy Levitre to Falcons
Fri, Sep 4, 2015 12:22:00 PM
Titans LG Andy Levitre's roster spot is safe?
Thu, Sep 3, 2015 09:31:00 AM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ATL
12
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
BUF
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BUF
16
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BUF
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BUF
16
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
TEN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TEN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ATL
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Derrick Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Andre Roberts
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Levine Toilolo
3
Eric Saubert
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Andy Levitre
Sidelined
Falcons LG Andy Levitre is out for Week 14 with a partial triceps tear.
NFL Network reports Levitre's injury is not year ending, but it is likely to cost him at least 2-3 games. Levitre has earned solid run- and pass-blocking grades from PFF and had missed just seven snaps all year before going down in Week 13.
Dec 4
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Ben Garland
RG
1
Wes Schweitzer
2
Sean Harlow
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
2
Austin Pasztor
K
1
Matt Bryant
