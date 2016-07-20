Player Page

Andy Levitre | Guard | #67

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/15/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 303
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (51) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Falcons LG Andy Levitre is out for Week 14 with a partial triceps tear.
NFL Network reports Levitre's injury is not year ending, but it is likely to cost him at least 2-3 games. Levitre has earned solid run- and pass-blocking grades from PFF and had missed just seven snaps all year before going down in Week 13. Dec 4 - 3:50 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017ATL121010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009BUF162020.00.0000000000000
2010BUF164040.00.0000000000000
2011BUF163030.00.0000000000000
2012BUF165050.00.0000000000000
2013TEN161010.00.0000000000000
2014TEN161010.00.0000000000000
2015ATL163030.00.0000000000000
2016ATL162020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Derrick Coleman
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Andre Roberts
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Levine Toilolo
3Eric Saubert
LT1Jake Matthews
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Andy Levitre
C1Alex Mack
2Ben Garland
RG1Wes Schweitzer
2Sean Harlow
RT1Ryan Schraeder
2Austin Pasztor
K1Matt Bryant
 

 