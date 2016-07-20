Andy Levitre | Guard | #67 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (31) / 5/15/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 303 College: Oregon State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (51) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 3/12/2013: Signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract. The deal included a $10.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $5.8 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Falcons LG Andy Levitre is out for Week 14 with a partial triceps tear. NFL Network reports Levitre's injury is not year ending, but it is likely to cost him at least 2-3 games. Levitre has earned solid run- and pass-blocking grades from PFF and had missed just seven snaps all year before going down in Week 13. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Falcons LG Andy Levitre isn't a lock to keep his starting job this season. Despite grading out favorably in Pro Football Focus' guard rankings, particularly as a run blocker, ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure noticed Levitre got pushed around far too often and doesn't believe he has a firm grasp on his starting job. Sixth-round rookie Wes Schweitzer is expected to compete with Levitre in camp. Levitre is due a $4 million salary this season. Source: ESPN.com

Falcons acquired LG Andy Levitre from the Titans in exchange for a 2016 sixth-round pick and 2017 conditional pick. Good job by Titans GM Ruston Webster to find someone to take on Levitre's contract AND get something in return. Levitre was signed to a six-year, $46.8 million contract in 2013 but wasn't a fit in coach Ken Whisenhunt's offense. He was replaced at left guard by fellow veteran Byron Bell. Levitre is still just 29 and had a ton of success in Buffalo before Tennessee. Going back to a zone-blocking scheme like Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan's should help a lot. Levitre should step right into the lineup ahead of Mike Person. The rest of the Falcons' line: LT Jake Matthews, C Joe Hawley, RG Chris Chester, RT Ryan Schraeder. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports