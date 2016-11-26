Player Page

Sebastian Vollmer | Tackle | #76

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (32) / 7/10/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 320
College: Houston
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (58) / NE
USA Today's Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots plan to release RT Sebastian Vollmer.
Originally scheduled for free agency, Vollmer's 2016 contract "tolled" to 2017 because he spent all of last season on the reserve/PUP list with hip and shoulder ailments. He is only due a $2.25 million base salary. If Vollmer still wants to play, he would have a significant market due to so many offensive tackle needs around the NFL, and so little talent available in free agency and this year's draft. Vollmer turns 33 in July. Mar 2 - 12:53 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009NE 140000.00.0000000000000
2010NE 160000.00.0000000000000
2011NE 62020.00.0000000000000
2012NE 151010.00.0000000000000
2013NE 81010.00.0000000000000
2014NE 150000.00.0000000000000
2015NE 140000.00.0000000000000
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3D.J. Foster
4Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
FB1Glenn Gronkowski
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Devin Lucien
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Matt Lengel
3Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Jamil Douglas
3Chris Barker
C1David Andrews
2Ted Karras
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
3Chase Farris
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Sebastian Vollmer
3Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 