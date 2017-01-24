Player Page

DeAndre Levy | Linebacker | #54

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/26/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 234
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (76) / DET
Lions released WLB DeAndre Levy.
The Lions dragged out Levy's release all offseason. The move clears just $1.025 million in cap space, though that number would increase to $5.825 million if Levy is designated as a post-June 1 cut. The problem there is that the Lions would have to carry his cap charge until June 1. A former star, Levy's career has been wrecked by injury the past two years. He had knee woes in 2016. Levy turns 30 later this month. Mar 9 - 2:58 PM
Source: Dave Birkett on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET5165210.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009DET166124850.00.0150001500000
2010DET115022720.00.02411200400000
2011DET1673361091.01515.0170001100000
2012DET145625810.00.01-10100300000
2013DET1685321170.00.067610001500000
2014DET16118331512.5187.21130000510000
2015DET10000.00.0000000000000
2016DET5165210.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND1340.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11CHI3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@NYG8080.00.0000000000000
16Dec 26@DAL2020.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1GB2130.00.0000000000000

