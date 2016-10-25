Player Page

Roy Miller | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 318
College: Texas
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (81) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars released NT Roy Miller.
The writing was on the wall when Jacksonville signed DE Calais Campbell and DT Stefan Charles after retaining NT Abry Jones, who will take over for Miller in the starting lineup. A solid run stuffer when healthy, Miller tore his Achilles' tendon last Week 7. He was due over $4 million in salary and bonuses. Mar 12 - 2:19 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC6100100.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009TB 15276332.084.0000000100000
2010TB 163315481.077.0000000000000
2011TB 162016360.00.0000000000000
2012TB 15158230.00.0000000100000
2013JAC14195240.00.0000000000000
2014JAC142110311.044.0000000100000
2015JAC162218404.0184.5000001000000
2016JAC6100100.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAC4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25BAL0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2IND2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@CHI4040.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23OAK0000.00.0000000000000

